Adderall IR vs XR: A Detailed Comparison of Two ADHD Medications

Adderall Misuse Both Adderall IR and Adderall XR can be misused a lot. But, because the fast-acting form is a tablet, it is more likely to be misused, especially by high school and college students who want a study drug. This is because a tablet is easier to break and sniff, making the effects faster. When misused as a study drug, fast effectiveness is wanted as a way to improve focus, make alertness better, and feel a high.

Like all drugs that can be misused, using Adderall or Adderall XR in a different way than how it is given to you or using drugs that are not yours can make you feel bad, and even harm you. If you or a friend are misusing stimulant drugs, it is important to get help for your problem.

Adderall IR vs. XR: What’s The Difference? Adderall is a well-known drug used to treat ADHD that has been sold since 1996. Years after it was first approved, Shire Pharmaceuticals made a long-lasting version of the drug called Adderall XR. This version of the drug was started in 2001 as a way to give longer relief from attention problems for up to 12 hours.

Those taking the first version of Adderall (fast-acting) often would have to take more pills during the day because the effect only lasted 4 to 6 hours. This made treatment hard, especially for children that would need school nurses to take more time to give treatment. Luckily Adderall XR was a solution that could be used to stop taking an extra Adderall IR tablet.

The Adderall XR capsule has beads with the same stuff inside as Adderall IR; 75% dextroamphetamine and 25% levoamphetamine. The main difference between the two is that Adderall XR makes the effect last almost twice as long. Some people say they like one version more than the other, which is likely because of body differences in how the beads in the XR are taken in compared to the tablet of the IR.

The Differences in How They Are Made Adderall IR and Adderall XR are made differently. Adderall IR works fast and lasts 4-6 hours. Adderall XR gives medicine over 12 hours.

Adderall IR is made to give fast relief and is often taken more times during the day.

On the other hand, Adderall XR is made to give a longer effect, letting you take it once a day.

The long-lasting way of Adderall XR lets the medicine come out slowly during the day, keeping a steady level of how well it works.

This can be good for people who need longer help with symptoms or like the ease of a single daily dose.

But, it is important to talk with a healthcare professional to find out which way of making it is best for a person’s specific needs.

When They Start and How Long They Last The time they start and how long they last for the two drugs are different. One gives a faster release and shorter effect, while the other has a slower release and longer effect.

Adderall IR, or fast-acting, is made to work fast, usually within 30 to 60 minutes after taking it. Its effects are strongest within 2 to 3 hours and last for about 4 to 6 hours.

On the other hand, Adderall XR, or long-acting, is made to give the medicine slowly, giving a more lasting effect. It takes longer to work, usually within 1 to 2 hours, and its effects can last for up to 12 hours.

This difference in when they start and how long they last lets people and their healthcare providers pick the medicine that fits their needs and goals best.

How Much and How to Take People should follow the suggested amount and how to take given by their healthcare provider to make sure the medicine is safe and works well. For Adderall IR, it is usually taken every 4-6 hours. The most daily amount should not be more than 40 mg.

On the other hand, Adderall XR is taken once a day and gives medicine over a 12-hour time. The amount for Adderall XR goes from 10 mg to 30 mg. Adderall IR is a tablet, while Adderall XR is a capsule. If people have trouble swallowing the capsule, they can open it and mix the beads with soft foods.

It is important to talk often with a healthcare provider to check how well the medicine works and change the amount if needed.

Side Effects and How to Handle Them Regular checking and talking with a doctor can help people deal with and lower possible side effects when taking either Adderall IR or Adderall XR.

Both medicines may cause side effects such as headaches, feeling sick, not feeling hungry, not sleeping well, dry mouth, loose stools, hard stools, feeling angry, feeling restless, and heart beats fast. In rare cases, they can also cause high blood pressure, uneven heart rate, or serious liver damage. But, Adderall XR may have fewer side effects, especially in people with heart or blood pressure problems.

It is important to know that both Adderall IR and Adderall XR can be misused or abused, leading to substance problems. Therefore, regular checking and honest talking with a healthcare provider are very important in managing and lowering the possible risks and side effects of these medicines.

Possible Risks and Misuse Checking for possible risks and misuse is very important when taking either Adderall IR or Adderall XR. These medicines, often used to treat narcolepsy and ADHD, have amphetamine-dextroamphetamine and can be abused.

It is important for people to know the possible risks of Adderall, such as high blood pressure, uneven heart rate, and serious liver damage. Misuse of Adderall, on purpose or by accident, can lead to substance problems.

Regular talking with a healthcare professional is very important to check how well the medicine works and change the amount if needed. By staying aware and careful, people can help lower the possible risks and make the most of the benefits of Adderall IR or Adderall XR.

What People With Heart or Blood Pressure Problems Should Think About People who have problems with their heart or blood pressure need to think carefully about their choices when they decide between Adderall IR and Adderall XR.

Both medicines can cause side effects like making your heart beat faster and your blood pressure go up, but Adderall XR might be better for these people. Adderall XR gives out the medicine over a longer time, which can make the effect on the heart and blood pressure smoother and more gentle.

But, it is still important to talk to a doctor before taking any medicine, as they can check the dangers and advantages based on the person’s specific situation. Checking regularly and talking openly with the doctor are very important in controlling and reducing possible side effects for people with heart or blood pressure problems.

What is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder? ADDERALL XR® is a medicine for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The effectiveness of ADDERALL XR in the treatment of ADHD was proven by two studies in children aged 6 to 12, one study in teenagers aged 13 to 17, and one study in adults who had ADHD according to DSM-IV® rules [see Clinical Studies].

A diagnosis of ADHD (DSM-IV®) means that the person has hyperactive-impulsive or inattentive symptoms that made them worse and were there before age 7 years. The symptoms must make the person have a lot of problems, for example, in social, school, or work situations, and be there in two or more places, for example, school (or work) and at home. The symptoms must not be because of another mental problem. For the Inattentive Type, the person must have had at least six of these symptoms for at least 6 months: not paying attention to details/making careless errors; not keeping attention; bad listener; not finishing tasks; bad organization; avoiding tasks that need a lot of mental work; losing things; getting distracted easily; forgetting things. For the Hyperactive-Impulsive Type, the person must have had at least six of these symptoms for at least 6 months: moving around/twitching; getting out of seat; running/climbing when not appropriate; having trouble with quiet activities; always active; talking too much; saying answers without waiting; not being patient; interrupting. The Combined Type needs both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms to be there.

How to Diagnose It The exact cause of this problem is not known, and there is no single test to find out. A good diagnosis needs not only medical but also special psychological, educational, and social help. Learning may or may not be affected. The diagnosis must be based on a full history and check-up of the patient and not only on the number of DSM-IV® symptoms.

Why a Complete Treatment Program is Needed ADDERALL XR is a part of a whole treatment program for ADHD that may also have other things (psychological, educational, social) for patients with this problem. Drug treatment may not be needed for all patients with this problem. Stimulants are not for use in the patient who has symptoms because of environmental factors and/or other mental problems, including psychosis. The right educational place is very important and social help is often useful. When other ways are not enough, the decision to give stimulant medicine will depend on the doctor’s judgment of how long and how bad the child’s symptoms are.

Using It for a Long Time The effectiveness of ADDERALL XR for using it for a long time, that is, for more than 3 weeks in children and 4 weeks in teenagers and adults, has not been tested in studies. So, the doctor who chooses to use ADDERALL XR for a long time should check the usefulness of the medicine for the patient from time to time.

What You Need To Know Before Starting Treatment Before starting treatment with ADDERALL XR, check for any heart problems (e.g., do a careful history, family history of sudden death or heart rhythm problems, and physical exam) [see WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS].

Check the risk of misuse before giving and watch for signs of misuse and addiction while on treatment. Keep good records of prescriptions, teach patients about misuse, watch for signs of misuse and overdose, and check the need for ADDERALL XR use from time to time [see WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS, Drug Abuse And Dependence].

How To Decide The Dose For All Patients Choose the dose according to the treatment goals and reaction of the patient. Give ADDERALL XR at the lowest dose that works.

Based on data that shows they are similar, patients taking split doses of immediate-release ADDERALL, (for example, two times a day), may change to ADDERALL XR at the same total daily dose taken once a day. Change the dose at weekly times to the right effectiveness and comfort as needed.

ADDERALL XR long lasting capsules may be swallowed whole, or the capsule may be opened and all the contents sprinkled on applesauce. If the patient is using the sprinkle way of taking it, the sprinkled applesauce should be eaten right away; it should not be kept. Patients should eat the applesauce with sprinkled beads all at once without chewing. The dose of one capsule should not be split. All the contents of the capsule should be taken, and patients should not take less than one capsule a day.

ADDERALL XR may be taken with or without food.

ADDERALL XR should be taken when waking up. Afternoon doses should be skipped because they can cause trouble sleeping.

If possible, ADDERALL XR treatment should be stopped sometimes to see if there is a return of behavior problems that need more treatment.

Children In children with ADHD who are 6-12 years old and are either starting treatment for the first time or changing from another medicine, start with 10 mg once a day in the morning; daily dose may be changed by 5 mg or 10 mg at weekly times. When the doctor thinks a lower first dose is better, patients may start treatment with 5 mg once a day in the morning. The highest dose for children 6-12 years old is 30 mg/day; doses more than 30 mg/day have not been tested in children. ADDERALL XR has not been tested in children under 6 years old.

Teenagers The suggested first dose for teenagers with ADHD who are 13-17 years old and are either starting treatment for the first time or changing from another medicine is 10 mg/day. The dose may be raised to 20 mg/day after one week if ADHD problems are not well controlled.

Adults In adults with ADHD who are either starting treatment for the first time or changing from another medicine, the suggested dose is 20 mg/day.

Dose In Patients With Kidney Problems In adult patients with bad kidney problems (GFR 15 to < 30 mL/min/1.73m²), the suggested dose is 15 mg once a day in the morning. In children patients (6 to 17 years old) with bad kidney problems, the suggested dose is 5 mg once a day. The highest dose for children 6 to 12 years old with bad kidney problems is 20 mg once a day. ADDERALL XR is not suggested in patients with very bad kidney problems (ESRD) (GFR < 15 mL/min/1.73m²) [see Use In Specific Populations, CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY].

Adderall IR How Long It Lasts For Adderall, a mix of amphetamine salts, how long it lasts can change based on the type of medicine used. For Adderall immediate release how long it lasts, usually goes from about 9 to 14 hours. This means that after this time, about half of the first dose of Adderall IR will have been broken down and removed from the body.

Adderall XR How Long It Lasts On the other hand, Adderall extended release how long it lasts is usually longer and goes for about 10 to 12 hours. The extended-release type of medicine is made to give out the medicine’s active parts over time, making a more lasting and slow effect than the immediate-release type.

The how long it lasts of Adderall is an important thing to think about for many reasons, especially for rehab or addiction treatment. People doing rehab may be told to stop or change their Adderall use as part of their treatment plan. Knowing the how long it lasts helps doctors help patients through the process, dealing with withdrawal signs and making the best of other treatments.

Also, the how long it lasts can affect possible side effects and the chance of misuse or addiction. People who misuse Adderall for its stimulant effects may be more likely to have bad effects because of its long stay in the body when taken often.

In the end, the Adderall how long it lasts is a basic drug idea that affects how often to take it, treatment ways, and the overall care of people using the medicine. Whether thinking about immediate-release or extended-release types, knowing the how long it lasts is important for both doctors and those who want to understand the effects of Adderall on the body and mind.