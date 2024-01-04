Adderall vs Adderall XR: A Comparison of Two ADHD Medications

Adderall IR and Adderall XR have the same kind of side effects, because they have the same ingredients. Some of the side effects of both drugs are:

Fast or irregular heartbeat High blood pressure Feeling too excited or nervous Being angry or violent Having trouble sleeping Not feeling hungry Losing weight Effectiveness Both Adderall IR and Adderall XR work well for ADHD and the FDA has said they are safe for this use. Sometimes, people use both drugs together. For example, a person may take an Adderall XR dose in the morning; if ADHD symptoms come back later in the day when Adderall XR stops working, their doctor may give them Adderall IR, which works quickly and does not affect sleep at night.

Adderall IR is also approved by the FDA for treating narcolepsy. But Adderall XR is not approved for this problem.

Crashes A stimulant “crash” means when a person has used too much of a stimulant and then feels very tired for days. Stimulant crashes are often linked to illegal drugs like cocaine and meth. Sadly, there is not much research about crashes from Adderall IR or XR. Even though it may seem like stimulant crashes happen with any stimulant, we cannot say for sure until more studies are done.

Even though they have the same ingredients of dextroamphetamine and amphetamine salts, Adderall IR and Adderall XR are different in how they look and how strong they are. Adderall IR is a tablet, while Adderall XR is a capsule. Their strengths are also different:

Adderall IR has more options for dosing than Adderall XR Adderall IR is approved for children as young as 3 years old. But Adderall XR is only approved for adults and children ages 6 and older.

Adderall IR does not last as long, it also gives more options for when you take it. For example, if you only need medicine during work or school hours, Adderall XR could last longer than you need it. So Adderall IR may be a better choice for you or your child.

Another example is if you do not need medicine during the morning hours. Adderall IR only lasts 4 to 6 hours. So you can take it later in the day without affecting your sleep. Since Adderall XR lasts all day, you should take it first thing in the morning. Taking it later in the day can keep you from sleeping.

The options of Adderall IR dosing can also be good for your appetite. Stimulant medicines like Adderall can make you not want to eat. This can make it hard to get enough food. And it may affect how children grow and develop. You may be able to take Adderall IR doses further apart to let your appetite come back in between doses.

Some people have problems with paying attention or staying awake. They may have ADHD or narcolepsy. There are some medicines that can help them by changing the chemicals in their brain. Adderall and Adderall XR are two of these medicines that doctors often give them. They both affect norepinephrine and dopamine - chemicals that make you alert and focused. But they are different in how they get into your body: Adderall is a fast-acting medicine, meaning it works quickly and lasts for a few hours; on the other hand, Adderall XR is a slow-acting medicine that works for the whole day and keeps your symptoms under control. Knowing this difference between these two kinds of medicine can help you choose the best one for your needs.

Adderall, both the common and the brand names for a mix of amphetamine salts, was first allowed by the FDA in 1996. It is mainly given for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy. Adderall works by raising levels of dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain, making you more focused and less hyper.

While regular Adderall starts working within an hour after taking it with effects lasting around four to six hours, it’s other medicine - Adderall XR (slow release), has a more steady release system. This medicine starts working within thirty minutes but has been made to slowly release over time giving effects that can last up to twelve hours.

Both medicines have their own good points depending on what you need: while fast-acting Adderall may be good for people who need short-term focus, slow-acting Adderall may be better for those who need long-term symptom control throughout the day.

Adderall can make you feel better or worse. The following list has some of the main side effects that can happen when you take Adderall. This list does not have all possible side effects.

For more information on the possible side effects of Adderall, or how to handle a bad side effect, talk with your doctor or pharmacist.

More common side effects The more common side effects of Adderall can be:

not feeling hungry dry mouth hard time sleeping headache stomach ache hard time pooping feeling sick losing weight feeling nervous feeling dizzy These side effects may disappear in a few days or weeks. If they are worse or do not disappear, talk with your doctor or pharmacist.

Call your doctor right away if you have serious side effects. Call 911 if your symptoms are very bad or if you think you need help right away.

Serious side effects and their symptoms can be:

heart problems, including high blood pressure, fast heartbeat, heart attack, and stroke feeling sad seeing or hearing things that are not there thinking wrong or crazy things being angry or violent being annoyed not seeing clearly having a bad reaction to the medicine muscle damage called rhabdomyolysis

"Long-term effects Adderall is safe to use for a long time when you take it as your doctor tells you. For many people, common side effects like not feeling hungry, dry mouth, or hard time sleeping get better with using the drug more. For others, these side effects may not go away.

Using Adderall or other drugs like it for a long time may make some changes in your brain, like lowering the amount of the chemical that helps you pay attention and feel good. This may happen more in people who use too much Adderall. (Using too much of a drug is also called abuse.)

When you use too much Adderall, using it for a long time can make you depend on it. Using it wrong can make you have many bad side effects, such as:

very hard time sleeping feeling very tired feeling very sad skin problems feeling moody or annoyed signs of losing touch with reality such as being angry or seeing things that are not there heart problems not eating enough and losing weight you don’t want to lose Adderall high When you take Adderall as your doctor says for problems like ADHD, Adderall usually does not make you feel high.

Some people who take Adderall may feel more active, focused, happy, or sure of themselves. Feelings of joy also sometimes happen. These effects may happen more when you use the drug wrong. For more information, see the “Adderall misuse (also called abuse)” section below.

Headache Headache is one of the main side effects of Adderall. In some studies, headache happened in up to 26 percent of people who took Adderall XR. This side effect may get better with using the drug more.

Feeling sick Feeling sick is a common side effect of Adderall. In some studies, feeling sick happened in 5 percent to 8 percent of people taking Adderall XR. This side effect may get better with using the drug more.

Trouble getting or keeping an erection Most males* who take Adderall don’t have trouble getting or keeping an erection, but some say they are less interested in sex. If you have this side effect and it does not go away, talk with your doctor.

Males who use too much of drugs like Adderall can have trouble getting or keeping an erection as well as wanting more or less sex.

"How does Adderall Xr help with these problems? Adderall XR, like its other form Adderall, is used for helping with signs of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It works by making more of some chemicals in your brain - mainly dopamine and norepinephrine. These chemicals help send messages between brain cells and are important for keeping focus, attention span, self-control and planning skills. In people with ADHD, these chemicals may be too low or not balanced.

The main difference is in how they are made: while Adderall gives all active things right away when you take it which makes a big effect that can go away fast; Adderall XR has a slow-release system. The latter means it slowly gives the medicine over time instead of all at once. This makes more steady levels of these chemicals throughout the day and may make the signs go away for longer times without needing to take more often. You should choose which one to use based on your needs and what your doctor says.

What is Adderall? Adderall, the brand name for a mix of amphetamine salts (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine), is a drug that makes your nervous system more active and raises levels of norepinephrine and dopamine in the brain by stopping them from being taken back. It also stops the action of other chemicals at some places, much like bupropion does with acetylcholine. Adderall was first allowed by the FDA in 1996 as a good treatment for ADHD and narcolepsy.

Unlike Adderall XR (slow release), regular Adderall is made to be taken many times throughout the day because its effect does not last long. The side effects are different from drugs such as Prozac because it does not stop serotonin from being taken back; so, it does not usually cause weight gain or sex problems which are common side effects with SSRIs. But, it can maybe cause hard time sleeping and not feeling hungry among others because of its active properties. Its effects on dopamine and norepinephrine can be good especially in patients who do not get better with usual ADHD medicines.

What problems is Adderall approved to treat? Adderall is approved for the treatment of:

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Narcolepsy, a sleep problem that makes you very sleepy during the day and fall asleep suddenly The regular form of Adderall (often called “fast-acting”) usually needs to be taken many times per day because its effect does not last long. It can give options for patients who need to help their signs for some times throughout the day, rather than all at once.

"What does Adderall do for these problems? Dopamine is a chemical in the brain and body that does many important things. It helps with rewards, motivation, attention, mood and movement. People with ADHD have low dopamine and find it hard to focus and pay attention. Adderall makes more dopamine in the brain and makes people with ADHD more alert and productive. It also changes other chemicals like serotonin, but dopamine is the main one. Adderall XR (long-lasting) is different from regular Adderall because it works for longer, but both have the same drug inside. The best one for each person depends on their situation, like how they live or how their body handles drugs.

How well do both Adderall XR and Adderall work? Both Adderall and Adderall XR are good at treating ADHD, and the FDA said they were OK a few years apart. They have the same drug inside, but they release it differently, so they might be used for different reasons. There was a study that compared how well they work for ADHD, and both drugs were similar in how they helped with symptoms and how safe they were.

A review said that regular Adderall works fast and helps with ADHD right away, but it only lasts for about 4-6 hours. It is very popular for ADHD because it starts quickly and reduces symptoms a lot. The usual amount is different for each person, but it often helps with problems like not being able to focus or being too impulsive.

On the other hand, a meta-analysis said that Adderall XR also works well for ADHD, but it lasts for about 10-12 hours - much longer than regular Adderall. This makes it a good choice for people who need help with symptoms all day without taking more pills. But even though they are similar in how well they work and their side effects, the best one for each person depends on things like how easy it is to use or how many pills they want to take.

"What they do Both Ritalin and Adderall are drugs that make your brain and body work faster. They do this by making more of the chemicals norepinephrine and dopamine in your brain. This makes your brain more active.

Ritalin starts working faster and reaches its best effect sooner than Adderall does. But Adderall stays in your body longer than Ritalin does.

Ritalin pills that work right away reach their highest level in your blood after about 2 hoursTrusted Source. Ritalin LA takes about 5 hours.

Adderall pills reach their highest level after about 3 hours, while Adderall XR capsules can take about 7 hours.

This does not mean that Adderall is better, though. Some people like shorter-lasting Ritalin because they can control better when they have side effects like not feeling hungry or not sleeping well.

Your doctor will be able to give you and change the drug that’s best for you based on what you need and how you react.

