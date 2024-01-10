Adderall XR vs IR: A Comparison of Duration, Dosage, and Side Effects

Adderall XR vs IR have some common things to watch out for. Remember them when you are taking the medicine. And if you have any problem, talk to the doctor. But never change the dose or schedule without the doctor’s advice.

You should not drink alcohol with Adderall XR vs IR. Alcohol and these medicines can cause bad reactions in your body. So if you are addicted to alcohol or other drugs, talk to the doctor. If you drink alcohol by mistake when you are taking the medicine, skip the dose, not the treatment.

Both types of Adderall are not safe for pregnant women or women who are breastfeeding. They have strong ingredients that can harm the baby. So if you want to have a baby, talk to the doctor and tell them about your medicine. The doctor may tell you other ways to treat your condition. When you are breastfeeding, the medicine can go to the baby through your milk and make the baby addicted.

Adderall XR and Adderall IR are not for children under three years old. This medicine can have bad effects on children. So if you are younger than the age limit, talk to the doctor. The doctor may tell you other treatments that are better for your age.

How long does Adderall last?

When you take Adderall without a prescription, the Adderall effect lasts for about four hours. You may feel these effects from the medicine:

Happiness More alertness Mood changes Fast heartbeat Behavior changes The effects of Adderall go away quickly. This can make you take more and more of the medicine. This can lead to addiction and dependence on the medicine. And when you stop taking the medicine, you may have withdrawal symptoms.

How do you feel when you take Adderall?

If you take Adderall or a similar medicine, it will make you more focused, concentrated, and energetic. It will also make you less hungry and sleepy.

When you take Adderall, it affects these chemicals in your brain:

Norepinephrine Dopamine Serotonin Adderall can also cause these physical effects:

High blood pressure High body temperature Fast heart rate Taking Adderall too much can cause these serious health problems:

High blood pressure Irregular heart rate Stroke Heart attack Seizure Taking Adderall for a long time can cause these side effects:

Trouble breathing Weight loss Stomach pain Headaches Constipation Dizziness Shaking Too much activity Dry mouth Nervousness Trouble sleeping Heart problems Heart disease

Taking Adderall for a long time can change your brain. This happens because of too much dopamine from the medicine.

You may become tolerant to Adderall. This means that the medicine does not work as well as before. This may make you take more and more of the medicine. This can make you dependent on the medicine. You may also become addicted to the medicine. This means that you cannot stop taking the medicine even if it hurts you. This is a chronic brain disorder.

"Adderall XR Advantages and Disadvantages

Best choice for ADHD

You only need to take this drug once a day.

It starts to work a few hours after you take it.

If you have trouble swallowing the whole capsule, you can open it, mix it with a spoonful of applesauce, and eat it.

There is a less expensive generic form of this drug.

To prevent messing up your sleep, take it in the morning instead of the afternoon.

Not safe for anyone who has had heart problems.

Using this drug for a long time can make you addicted.

You should talk to your doctor before stopping this drug if you’ve been using it for a long time

Adderall IR Advantages and Disadvantages

The effects of a fast-acting form are felt within a few minutes of taking it.

Can be used with behavior therapy or other non-drug treatments to help with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

There is a cheaper generic form of this drug.

Not safe for those who have had heart disease or other blood problems.

Using this drug for a long time can increase the chance of addiction.

A second dose will likely be needed at school for kids who go to school.

Price

There are some big price differences between Adderall XR vs IR. For 30 pills of the “brand name” fast-acting form of Adderall, you’ll probably pay between $158 and $170. For 30 “brand name” pills of the long-acting form, most drug stores will charge between $225 and $240.

If we only look at the “number of pills”, “brand name” Adderall IR is a cheaper option. But, since you would need 2 Adderall IRs to get the same effect as one Adderall XR, a better comparison might be the price of 60 IR pills to 30 XR pills. In this case, you’d be paying more than $300 for the IR pills, making the XR version more affordable.

Luckily, both Adderall XR vs IR are sold under generic names. Adderall IR can be bought under the generic “mixed amphetamine salts” for $25 to $40 for 30 pills. Adderall XR can be bought under the generic “amphetamine salt combo XR” – costing $75 to $140 for 30 pills. In this case, buying almost twice the generic IR pills ($50 to $80) would still be cheaper than just 30 generic XRs.

Crashes

Many people who use Adderall have felt what is often called an Adderall crash. This is a short-term “crash” in both physical and mental energy that happens when Adderall’s effect wears off. Most people don’t mind these crashes because they only use Adderall to help with work and/or school, and when they’re finally home, the crash doesn’t matter.

That said, crashes are not thought to be more common with the IR than the XR or the other way around. Those who take high doses of the IR may find that they feel a clear crash after 4 hours, compared to a clear crash after 12 hours as would happen with the XR. Some may find that being on the drug for a longer time during the day with the XR makes the crash worse and longer.

There will be big differences between people in whether you feel a crash after your Adderall wears off. Generally the bigger the difference between your “on the drug state” and your “off the drug state,” the more clear the crash. Some people may choose to take a mix of the XR, followed by an IR dose so that their only “crash” is a good night’s sleep.

"Dosage

Adderall IR comes in different amounts: 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg. Adderall XR also comes in different amounts: 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, and 30 mg. You can see that the IR amounts are closer together. If you think that 5 mg is not enough, but 10 mg is too much, you can try 7.5 mg.

But Adderall XR also has six different amounts, only one less than the IR. It has a 25 mg amount that the IR does not have. And it also goes up by 5 mg each time. So there is not a big difference between Adderall XR vs IR in how much you can take. Some people may like the smaller changes of the IR, while others may like the 25 mg of the XR.

It can be hard to understand how the amounts of Adderall XR vs IR compare. If you take 10 mg of Adderall XR, it is the same as taking 5 mg of Adderall IR two times. That means a 10 mg Adderall XR is like taking 2 doses of 5 mg Adderall IR at the right time.

Duration of effect

Adderall XR vs IR have different effects on how long they last. If you take the IR, you should feel it for about 4 to 6 hours. Some people may feel it for less time, while others may feel it for more time. Usually, it is in the middle – around 5 hours depending on how your body uses the tablet.

The Adderall XR was made to last for up to 12 hours. This means you only need to take one of the XRs and you should feel better for the whole day. Even though the IR and XR last for different times, you could also take 2 Adderall IRs and feel better for up to 12 hours. If you like things that are easy and simple, you may prefer to take only one pill of the XR for long-term relief.

Efficacy

Some people on the internet say that Adderall XR is better than Adderall IR – or the other way around. This may be just a feeling, but it could also be because of how your body uses the pills. Some people may use the Adderall IR in tablet form better than the beads inside the capsules of Adderall XR.

If your body uses one pill better than the other or more smoothly, it could make a small difference in how well it works. How the drug is given and how it works in your body matters, but just because the IR works better for you, does not mean that it will work better for someone else. And since both Adderall XR vs IR have the same mix of salts, the effect should be almost the same."

"Types

Adderall IR is made in a form of pills that work right away. This means that when you swallow the drug, you will feel the full effect of the drug in 30 to 60 minutes; some people feel it faster. Adderall XR is made in a form of capsules that have small balls inside. Half of these balls work right away, and the other half work later.

This means that when you take Adderall XR, you will feel the same first boost in 30 to 60 minutes as you would with the IR type. But you will also notice that the drug gives you a “second wave” of effect after the first balls are done working. This “second wave” is from the other balls that work later.

To compare, the first balls have a bead in the middle of a layer of drug, and a coating on top. The second balls have a bead in the middle of a layer of drug, and a coating that makes them work later, and another coating on top. This means that when the first balls are “wearing off” the second balls are just starting to work.

The mix of first and second balls makes the drug work in two ways that you could get by taking 2 IR pills at the right time. Many people like the Adderall XR type because it is easier. But if you don’t always need a “second wave” after your first 4 to 6 hours, Adderall IR may be better for you.

Medical uses

Both Adderall XR vs IR are allowed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy. People with these problems may like to use one type of Adderall over the other, or may use both. Some people with ADHD may have both Adderall XR vs IR to use depending on how much hard thinking work they have to do.

People with long school or work days may choose to take the XR type for 12 hours of help. People that only need to focus for 4 to 6 hours may prefer to take the IR type and feel less drugged for the rest of the day. People with narcolepsy may find that Adderall XR doesn’t help them as long as they need, and may take an Adderall IR for more help when the XR stops working.

Other uses such as Adderall for depression as an extra option to make antidepressants work better may get more help from the XR (long-lasting) type because it works for longer. If 12 hours is not enough help, the IR (quick-working) type may be added to the end of the 12 hours for depression help until a person goes to sleep. People using Adderall for anxiety may think that taking the quick-working type when they need it is better for keeping their dopamine levels and receptors healthy.

Popularity

Among those who want to misuse Adderall, the quick-working type may be a bit more liked. This is because it is much easier to break up a pill for snorting, than it is to break up the small balls inside the long-lasting type. But there is no clear data about whether Adderall XR vs IR is the more liked type among normal users.

People who want to get longer-lasting help will go for the XR type, while people who need shorter-term help tend to like the IR type. Some guess that Adderall XR may be a bit more liked than the IR because it is newer and works longer. In general, Adderall (both IR and XR) is seen as one of the most liked drugs that make you alert of all time."

"Side effects

Both Adderall XR vs IR have the same ingredients, so they can cause the same side effects. Some common side effects for both types are: losing appetite, having loose stools, feeling dizzy, having a dry mouth, having a fever, having headaches, not being able to sleep, feeling sick, feeling nervous, having stomach pain, throwing up, and losing weight. The side effects may be slightly different because of how the body absorbs the IR tablets or the XR capsules.

Withdrawal

Stopping Adderall XR vs IR may cause different levels and lengths of withdrawal symptoms. People who take the immediate-release (IR) type may not take the drug as often or only when they need it. This may make the withdrawal symptoms less bad.

Adderall IR can be split with a pill cutter, making it easier to lower the dose slowly. So, the immediate-release type may be better because it may be used less often or only when needed, the pills can be split, and the dose sizes are smaller.

Similarities between Adderall XR vs IR