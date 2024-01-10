Adderall XR vs IR: A Comparison of Duration, Dosage, and Side Effects

Adderall is a medicine that helps people with ADHD focus better. It has been sold since 1996. Later, in 2001, the company that made it came up with a new version called Adderall XR. This version lasted longer, up to 12 hours, so people did not have to take it as often.
People who took the old version of Adderall (called immediate-release) had to take more pills during the day because it wore off after 4 to 6 hours. This made it hard for children who needed help from school nurses to take their medicine. Adderall XR solved this problem by letting people take only one pill a day.
Both versions of Adderall have the same main ingredients: 75% dextroamphetamine and 25% levoamphetamine. The main difference is that Adderall XR works for almost twice as long as Adderall IR. Some people say they like one version better than the other, which may depend on how their body reacts to the medicine.
Adderall is a drug that makes the brain more active. It has two chemicals: amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. It is used to treat ADHD and a sleep disorder called narcolepsy.
If you are taking Adderall, you may want to know how Adderall XR and IR are different. This article will tell you about the differences, and also how to get help if you are worried about using Adderall too much.
Some doctors give drugs to children who have ADHD to make them feel better.
These drugs make the children’s ADHD symptoms go away by 70% to 80%. They do this by changing how the brain chemicals called dopamine and norepinephrine work. These chemicals make the children pay more attention and be more alert.
The most common drugs for ADHD are Adderall and Adderall XR. They are drugs that make the brain more active.
In this article, we will talk about how Adderall and Adderall XR are different, what they have in common, and how well they work. We will also talk about the bad effects, how they interact with other drugs, and how much they cost."
Both Adderall XR vs IR have the same main ingredient of 75% dextroamphetamine and 25% levoamphetamine, so they should work the same way. They should also have the same side effects. But some people may prefer one type of the drug over the other, depending on how their body reacts.
Adderall IR comes in tablets, while Adderall XR comes in capsules. The capsules of Adderall XR have small balls, half of which release right away (like the “IR”) and half of which release later. Adderall XR lasts for about 12 hours, while Adderall IR lasts for 4 to 6 hours.
Adderall is a medicine that doctors prescribe for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. This medicine stimulates the central nervous system and is a Schedule II substance, meaning it can be abused easily.
When people who have ADHD take Adderall, the medicine can help them focus, control themselves, have more energy, and pay attention. When someone who does not have ADHD takes Adderall or misuses it, the medicine can make them feel high. Common side effects of an Adderall high include happiness, more energy, more confidence, and better concentration.
Many people misuse Adderall for the high it can give them. But there are other reasons why someone may misuse Adderall. This medicine makes people less hungry, so some people use it to lose weight. It can also help someone stay awake and study more, so some students use it.
Abuse risk
Both the immediate-release (IR) and extended-release (XR) types of Adderall are “Schedule II” controlled-substances. This means that they can be abused, addictive, and cause dependence. Psychological dependence is more common among Adderall users who depend on the medicine to do better at school/work, socialize, or feel good.
Some may say that the “IR” type is more likely to be abused. This may be true because snorting Adderall is easier for those who want to get high when it is in tablet form than capsule form. Tablets can be crushed easily, while those who try to snort the capsules will have a harder time getting rid of and breaking the balls.
If the balls inside the capsules are not crushed, they will not have any effect. From the point of view of snorting, the tablets may be more tempting to abuse. But abusing either type of the drug can raise dopamine levels, which may cause “stimulant psychosis.” For this reason, both Adderall XR vs IR are controlled by medical professionals.
Before you start taking Adderall XR, which is a combination of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, read the information sheet and the leaflet that come with the medicine. If you are not sure about anything, ask your doctor or pharmacist.
You should take this medicine by mouth, with or without food, as your doctor tells you to. Usually, you take it once a day in the morning. You can choose to take it with or without food, but you should stick to the same choice every time. If you take it later than noon, you may have problems falling asleep (insomnia).
Do not break or chew the capsules. Just swallow them whole. If you break or chew them, you will get too much of the medicine at once, which can cause unwanted effects. If you find it hard to swallow the capsules, you can open them and sprinkle the powder on a little bit of applesauce. Eat it right away. Do not chew it or save it for later. Drink some water or juice after each dose.
The amount of medicine you need depends on your health and how you respond to the treatment. Your doctor will change your dose until you find the one that works best for you. Follow what your doctor says carefully.
Take this medicine every day to get the most benefit from it. To help you remember, take it at the same time every day.
Sometimes, your doctor may tell you to stop taking the medicine for a short while to see if your behavior changes and if you still need the medicine.
If you stop taking the medicine suddenly, you may feel very tired, have trouble sleeping, or feel sad or depressed. To avoid these symptoms, your doctor will lower your dose gradually. You are more likely to have these symptoms if you have taken the medicine for a long time or in large amounts. Tell your doctor or pharmacist right away if you have these symptoms.
This medicine may not work as well if you use it for a long time. Talk to your doctor if you feel that the medicine is not helping you.
This medicine can help many people, but it can also cause addiction. You are more likely to get addicted if you have a problem with using or abusing drugs or alcohol. Do not take more of the medicine, take it more often, or take it for longer than your doctor tells you to. Stop the medicine the right way when your doctor says so.
Tell your doctor if your health gets worse or does not get better.
How Long Does Adderall Work?
When you take Adderall, you will feel the effects in about an hour. The effects last for up to six hours. You should always wait at least six hours between doses of Adderall.
What about Adderall XR?
If your doctor gives you Adderall XR, which is a form of Adderall that lasts longer, the effects will last for up to twelve hours. To avoid taking too much of the medicine, do not take more than one dose of Adderall XR in a day.
Adderall stays in your blood for 11 to 17 hours. After that, the amount of the medicine in your blood will be half of what it was. After four or five times of this, all of the medicine will be gone from your body.
Adderall IR, which is a form of Adderall that does not last long, may not show up in your urine. It may show up in your saliva or hair.
It can take four days for Adderall XR to leave your body completely."
Adderall XR vs IR have some common things to watch out for. Remember them when you are taking the medicine. And if you have any problem, talk to the doctor. But never change the dose or schedule without the doctor’s advice.
You should not drink alcohol with Adderall XR vs IR. Alcohol and these medicines can cause bad reactions in your body. So if you are addicted to alcohol or other drugs, talk to the doctor. If you drink alcohol by mistake when you are taking the medicine, skip the dose, not the treatment.
Both types of Adderall are not safe for pregnant women or women who are breastfeeding. They have strong ingredients that can harm the baby. So if you want to have a baby, talk to the doctor and tell them about your medicine. The doctor may tell you other ways to treat your condition. When you are breastfeeding, the medicine can go to the baby through your milk and make the baby addicted.
Adderall XR and Adderall IR are not for children under three years old. This medicine can have bad effects on children. So if you are younger than the age limit, talk to the doctor. The doctor may tell you other treatments that are better for your age.
How long does Adderall last?
When you take Adderall without a prescription, the Adderall effect lasts for about four hours. You may feel these effects from the medicine:
Happiness More alertness Mood changes Fast heartbeat Behavior changes The effects of Adderall go away quickly. This can make you take more and more of the medicine. This can lead to addiction and dependence on the medicine. And when you stop taking the medicine, you may have withdrawal symptoms.
How do you feel when you take Adderall?
If you take Adderall or a similar medicine, it will make you more focused, concentrated, and energetic. It will also make you less hungry and sleepy.
When you take Adderall, it affects these chemicals in your brain:
Norepinephrine Dopamine Serotonin Adderall can also cause these physical effects:
High blood pressure High body temperature Fast heart rate Taking Adderall too much can cause these serious health problems:
High blood pressure Irregular heart rate Stroke Heart attack Seizure Taking Adderall for a long time can cause these side effects:
Trouble breathing Weight loss Stomach pain Headaches Constipation Dizziness Shaking Too much activity Dry mouth Nervousness Trouble sleeping Heart problems Heart disease
Taking Adderall for a long time can change your brain. This happens because of too much dopamine from the medicine.
You may become tolerant to Adderall. This means that the medicine does not work as well as before. This may make you take more and more of the medicine. This can make you dependent on the medicine. You may also become addicted to the medicine. This means that you cannot stop taking the medicine even if it hurts you. This is a chronic brain disorder. We can help you with the physical and mental effects of Adderall addiction at Renaissance Recovery Center in Huntington Beach."
"Adderall XR Advantages and Disadvantages
Best choice for ADHD
You only need to take this drug once a day.
It starts to work a few hours after you take it.
If you have trouble swallowing the whole capsule, you can open it, mix it with a spoonful of applesauce, and eat it.
There is a less expensive generic form of this drug.
To prevent messing up your sleep, take it in the morning instead of the afternoon.
Not safe for anyone who has had heart problems.
Using this drug for a long time can make you addicted.
You should talk to your doctor before stopping this drug if you’ve been using it for a long time
Adderall IR Advantages and Disadvantages
The effects of a fast-acting form are felt within a few minutes of taking it.
Can be used with behavior therapy or other non-drug treatments to help with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
There is a cheaper generic form of this drug.
Not safe for those who have had heart disease or other blood problems.
Using this drug for a long time can increase the chance of addiction.
A second dose will likely be needed at school for kids who go to school.
Price
There are some big price differences between Adderall XR vs IR. For 30 pills of the “brand name” fast-acting form of Adderall, you’ll probably pay between $158 and $170. For 30 “brand name” pills of the long-acting form, most drug stores will charge between $225 and $240.
If we only look at the “number of pills”, “brand name” Adderall IR is a cheaper option. But, since you would need 2 Adderall IRs to get the same effect as one Adderall XR, a better comparison might be the price of 60 IR pills to 30 XR pills. In this case, you’d be paying more than $300 for the IR pills, making the XR version more affordable.
Luckily, both Adderall XR vs IR are sold under generic names. Adderall IR can be bought under the generic “mixed amphetamine salts” for $25 to $40 for 30 pills. Adderall XR can be bought under the generic “amphetamine salt combo XR” – costing $75 to $140 for 30 pills. In this case, buying almost twice the generic IR pills ($50 to $80) would still be cheaper than just 30 generic XRs.
Crashes
Many people who use Adderall have felt what is often called an Adderall crash. This is a short-term “crash” in both physical and mental energy that happens when Adderall’s effect wears off. Most people don’t mind these crashes because they only use Adderall to help with work and/or school, and when they’re finally home, the crash doesn’t matter.
That said, crashes are not thought to be more common with the IR than the XR or the other way around. Those who take high doses of the IR may find that they feel a clear crash after 4 hours, compared to a clear crash after 12 hours as would happen with the XR. Some may find that being on the drug for a longer time during the day with the XR makes the crash worse and longer.
There will be big differences between people in whether you feel a crash after your Adderall wears off. Generally the bigger the difference between your “on the drug state” and your “off the drug state,” the more clear the crash. Some people may choose to take a mix of the XR, followed by an IR dose so that their only “crash” is a good night’s sleep.
"Dosage
Adderall IR comes in different amounts: 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg. Adderall XR also comes in different amounts: 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, and 30 mg. You can see that the IR amounts are closer together. If you think that 5 mg is not enough, but 10 mg is too much, you can try 7.5 mg.
But Adderall XR also has six different amounts, only one less than the IR. It has a 25 mg amount that the IR does not have. And it also goes up by 5 mg each time. So there is not a big difference between Adderall XR vs IR in how much you can take. Some people may like the smaller changes of the IR, while others may like the 25 mg of the XR.
It can be hard to understand how the amounts of Adderall XR vs IR compare. If you take 10 mg of Adderall XR, it is the same as taking 5 mg of Adderall IR two times. That means a 10 mg Adderall XR is like taking 2 doses of 5 mg Adderall IR at the right time.
Duration of effect
Adderall XR vs IR have different effects on how long they last. If you take the IR, you should feel it for about 4 to 6 hours. Some people may feel it for less time, while others may feel it for more time. Usually, it is in the middle – around 5 hours depending on how your body uses the tablet.
The Adderall XR was made to last for up to 12 hours. This means you only need to take one of the XRs and you should feel better for the whole day. Even though the IR and XR last for different times, you could also take 2 Adderall IRs and feel better for up to 12 hours. If you like things that are easy and simple, you may prefer to take only one pill of the XR for long-term relief.
Efficacy
Some people on the internet say that Adderall XR is better than Adderall IR – or the other way around. This may be just a feeling, but it could also be because of how your body uses the pills. Some people may use the Adderall IR in tablet form better than the beads inside the capsules of Adderall XR.
If your body uses one pill better than the other or more smoothly, it could make a small difference in how well it works. How the drug is given and how it works in your body matters, but just because the IR works better for you, does not mean that it will work better for someone else. And since both Adderall XR vs IR have the same mix of salts, the effect should be almost the same."
"Types
Adderall IR is made in a form of pills that work right away. This means that when you swallow the drug, you will feel the full effect of the drug in 30 to 60 minutes; some people feel it faster. Adderall XR is made in a form of capsules that have small balls inside. Half of these balls work right away, and the other half work later.
This means that when you take Adderall XR, you will feel the same first boost in 30 to 60 minutes as you would with the IR type. But you will also notice that the drug gives you a “second wave” of effect after the first balls are done working. This “second wave” is from the other balls that work later.
To compare, the first balls have a bead in the middle of a layer of drug, and a coating on top. The second balls have a bead in the middle of a layer of drug, and a coating that makes them work later, and another coating on top. This means that when the first balls are “wearing off” the second balls are just starting to work.
The mix of first and second balls makes the drug work in two ways that you could get by taking 2 IR pills at the right time. Many people like the Adderall XR type because it is easier. But if you don’t always need a “second wave” after your first 4 to 6 hours, Adderall IR may be better for you.
Medical uses
Both Adderall XR vs IR are allowed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy. People with these problems may like to use one type of Adderall over the other, or may use both. Some people with ADHD may have both Adderall XR vs IR to use depending on how much hard thinking work they have to do.
People with long school or work days may choose to take the XR type for 12 hours of help. People that only need to focus for 4 to 6 hours may prefer to take the IR type and feel less drugged for the rest of the day. People with narcolepsy may find that Adderall XR doesn’t help them as long as they need, and may take an Adderall IR for more help when the XR stops working.
Other uses such as Adderall for depression as an extra option to make antidepressants work better may get more help from the XR (long-lasting) type because it works for longer. If 12 hours is not enough help, the IR (quick-working) type may be added to the end of the 12 hours for depression help until a person goes to sleep. People using Adderall for anxiety may think that taking the quick-working type when they need it is better for keeping their dopamine levels and receptors healthy.
Popularity
Among those who want to misuse Adderall, the quick-working type may be a bit more liked. This is because it is much easier to break up a pill for snorting, than it is to break up the small balls inside the long-lasting type. But there is no clear data about whether Adderall XR vs IR is the more liked type among normal users.
People who want to get longer-lasting help will go for the XR type, while people who need shorter-term help tend to like the IR type. Some guess that Adderall XR may be a bit more liked than the IR because it is newer and works longer. In general, Adderall (both IR and XR) is seen as one of the most liked drugs that make you alert of all time."
"Side effects
Both Adderall XR vs IR have the same ingredients, so they can cause the same side effects. Some common side effects for both types are: losing appetite, having loose stools, feeling dizzy, having a dry mouth, having a fever, having headaches, not being able to sleep, feeling sick, feeling nervous, having stomach pain, throwing up, and losing weight. The side effects may be slightly different because of how the body absorbs the IR tablets or the XR capsules.
Withdrawal
Stopping Adderall XR vs IR may cause different levels and lengths of withdrawal symptoms. People who take the immediate-release (IR) type may not take the drug as often or only when they need it. This may make the withdrawal symptoms less bad.
Adderall IR can be split with a pill cutter, making it easier to lower the dose slowly. So, the immediate-release type may be better because it may be used less often or only when needed, the pills can be split, and the dose sizes are smaller.
Here is a summary of the similarities between Adderall XR vs IR.
● How they work: Adderall XR vs IR work the same way because they have the same active ingredients. They both stop dopamine from being taken back into the brain cells, and also stop norepinephrine from being taken back, and make more of these chemicals come out of the brain cells.
● What they are used for: Both types of Adderall are used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy. Some people may like one type better than the other, but sometimes both types may be used together.
● What they are made of: The IR and XR type of Adderall are both made of 75% dextroamphetamine and 25% levoamphetamine.
● Side effects: Adderall XR vs IR should cause the same side effects.
● Withdrawal: Stopping each drug should cause similar withdrawal symptoms if the dose is the same. But, people who take the IR type may have less bad withdrawal symptoms because they may use the drug less often or not for the whole day like the XR type. Taking the drug for the whole day every day may cause worse withdrawal. But, if you take two Adderall IRs, you may have the same withdrawal as someone who takes one Adderall XR."
"Adderall IR vs XR: What are the differences?
Here are some of the main differences between two types of Adderall: immediate-release (IR) and extended-release (XR).
When they were approved: Adderall IR was approved in 1996, but Adderall XR came out in 2001.
Price: 30 pills of Adderall IR are cheaper than 30 pills of Adderall XR. But 60 pills of Adderall IR are more expensive than 30 pills of Adderall XR, which is the same amount. However, 60 pills of generic Adderall IR are cheaper than 30 pills of Adderall XR.
How much you can take: There are 7 different amounts of Adderall IR you can take, and the lower amounts go up by 2.5 mg. There are 6 different amounts of Adderall XR you can take, and they go up by 5 mg.
How long they last: Adderall IR lasts for 4 to 6 hours, but Adderall XR lasts for up to 12 hours.
What they look like: Adderall IR is a tablet that has mixed amphetamine salts. Adderall XR is a capsule that has “pellets” (half of them work right away and half of them work later).
My experience with Adderall XR vs IR
What I liked about Adderall IR was that I could cut it and get short-term relief instead of long-term relief for 12 hours. When Adderall XR stopped working, I felt like I was in a dream, confused, half-awake, and sleepy. When Adderall IR stopped working, I did not feel such a big change from feeling high to feeling normal.
I did not think that Adderall XR vs IR was much better than the other, but I liked Adderall IR more. I mostly liked Adderall IR more because I did not need to be stimulated for so long by the drug. Being stimulated for 12 hours made me crash harder and made my dopamine receptors less sensitive - something I did not want. Remember that this is just my personal experience and choice for how I used the drug.
How Adderall works in your body
Adderall is a drug that makes your central nervous system more active and increases serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine in your body. It also stops the enzyme monoamine oxidase (MAO) which makes the monoamine neurotransmitters (3) break down slower.
People with ADHD do not have enough dopamine in their brain’s front part or “reward center”. So, they look for things that make dopamine in the front part of their brain. By making your central nervous system more active, Adderall makes more dopamine available to the front part of your brain and helps with the signs of ADHD."
"Usual Amounts of Adderall
The amount of Adderall that a person needs depends on their condition and how they react to the drug. But usually, the amount is between 5 mg to 40 mg and it is not more than 60 mg (4).
ADHD: 5 to 40 mg Adderall is given in one to three doses with 4 to 6-hour gaps. Narcolepsy: 5 to 60 mg of Adderall in one to three doses is given. The first dose in the morning is 10 mg. Obesity: 15 to 30 mg of Adderall is given 30 to 60 minutes before eating, split into one to three doses (3). Long-term use of Adderall should be avoided and its amount should be reduced gradually.
Adderall is a drug that is taken in by the stomach and intestines. It is either changed in the liver or passes through the urine without any change. It takes 9 to 11 hours for half of the drug to leave the body.
A quick-release form of Adderall stays for about 4 to 6 hours in the body. The slow-release form stays for about 24 hours in the body. The time Adderall stays in the body changes depending on the amount taken.
Adderall affects the whole body and so, it can be found in different parts of the body.
Blood: Adderall stays in the blood for up to 46 hours after it is taken. Blood tests can find Adderall soon after its last dose.
Urine: Adderall leaves the body through urine. So, urine has very high levels of Adderall which can be found by urine tests. Adderall can be found in urine 72 to 96 hours after its last dose. At a cut-off value of 1000 ng/L drug test is positive for up to five days (7).
Saliva: Adderall can be found in saliva for up to 20 to 50 hours after its last dose.
Hair: Even though hair testing is not common, Adderall stays in the hair the longest. Adderall levels are positive in the hair for up to three months after its last use.
Adderall XR can be bought online and without a prescription. But going to the local pharmacy during the coronavirus is not safe. So, you can buy the Adderall XR online from online pharmacies. But keep these points in mind as these days online places are full of cheats-
Read the rules of the store to check its truthfulness.
Never share your information with anyone inside or outside the store.
Conclusion
Adderall is a drug that stimulates the brain and nerves that can be misused if the doctor’s advice is not followed. Adderall stays in the body for different times, usually from 48-72 hours in blood. Tests from blood, saliva, hair, and urine can help find out if Adderall is in the body. To avoid Adderall addiction, follow the doctor’s instructions and the label on the drug. If you or someone you care about is having trouble with Adderall abuse, get help now.