Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 30: In a ground-breaking study conducted by the Department of Implantology at Saveetha Dental College, a renowned dental institution in India, Currently NO.1 in the country (NIRF Ranking), researchers have demonstrated the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in dental education. The study, explored the impact of AI-powered viva simulations on student performance, anxiety levels, and overall learning experience.

Traditional viva voce examinations, often characterized by their intimidating nature, can significantly contribute to student stress and anxiety. To address this challenge, the researchers developed an innovative AI-powered streamline/workflow capable of conducting realistic viva simulations, providing students with ample practice and personalized feedback.

"Our goal was to create a more supportive and effective learning environment for our students". "AI-powered viva simulations offer a safe and controlled space for students to practice their skills, build confidence, and receive immediate feedback." Told the researches currently working on the topic.

The study involved dental students who participated in traditional student-led viva sessions, while the other engaged with the AI-powered simulation. Both groups received the same lectures and training from the faculty. The AI-powered system was designed to mimic the experience of a human examiner, asking a variety of questions related to the course material and assessing the students' responses. The system provided immediate feedback, highlighting areas for improvement and offering suggestions for further study.

The results of the study were remarkable. Students who interacted with the AI-powered system demonstrated significantly higher marks in their final viva examinations and reported lower levels of anxiety. The AI system's ability to provide personalized feedback and adapt to the students' individual needs made the learning experience more engaging and effective. Proper training of AI is necessary prior to subjecting the AI powered sessions for the students.

"The AI-powered viva simulations were a game-changer," said a participant in the study. "It helped me feel more prepared and confident going into the actual exam. The immediate feedback was invaluable in identifying areas where I needed to focus my studies."