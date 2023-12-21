Al Sharpton’s Weight Loss Journey: From Vegan Diet to Intermittent Fasting

Many Americans have too much weight, and this can cause health problems. The National Institutes of Health say that more than two out of three Americans are overweight or obese. Some companies sell pills that they say can help people lose weight, and many people buy them. About 15 out of 100 adults in the U.S. have used a weight-loss pill at some time in their lives, and they spend about $2.1 billion a year on these pills.

Many people are still overweight, and companies think they can make a lot of money by selling pills for this,” says Mark Moyad, M.D., who is in charge of Preventive and Alternative Medicine at the University of Michigan and wrote The Supplement Handbook. But some of these pills are very bad for the body, even if they help people lose some weight.”

He talks about Meridia, which is another name for a pill called sibutramine. This pill was very popular and helped some people lose weight, but then it also killed some people.” The pill is not sold anymore.

We have stories of young, healthy people who did not have heart problems, but they died after taking some of these weight-loss pills and running a long distance,” says Pieter Cohen, M.D., who teaches medicine at the Cambridge Health Alliance, which is connected to Harvard.

One of these stories is about a runner who died after taking a pill that had a dangerous substance called 1,3-dimethylamylamine (DMAA) in it. Dr. Cohen’s research has found this substance in many weight-loss pills that are sold in the U.S.

This is because the U.S. does not check these pills very carefully, and they may have harmful substances in them, he says. Even if the substances are allowed for people to use, they may be different from the safe ones or have too much of them, says Dr. Cohen.

These pills are not like medicine, where every pill has the same amount of the same thing. These pills are not made very well, and they may have different things in them,” he says.

Dr. Moyad says that even if a weight-loss pill helps you lose a little weight, it may not be good for you. I don’t want to say that pills are never good,” he says. There are some things that your doctor can give you with diet and exercise that may help you lose weight, depending on your health.”

Other Things for Fitness and Weight Loss