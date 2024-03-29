AmericaRoids review: Switching it up from local US sources to grabbing gear internationally

Felt the need to give my feedback on what it’s like shopping online for AAS nowadays. Personally, I’ve been dealing with a few online suppliers recently, most specifically America Roids.
I used to get my gear domestically, but man, the past few years have been weird. So many unknown brands showed up and the stuff just wasn’t hitting the same. I’ve even ended up with some nasty infections, etc…. Seems like every other day, there’s a new underdosed or blatant fake product on the market.
Decided to look online for some legit products instead, since you can literally buy anything online these days.
Initially, I focused my attention only on the online stores that were based in the US. But the thing is I struggled to find one that didn’t have crypto as their only payment option. Even when they say they take credit card it still redirects you to a crypto exchange. Slippery fuckers!
After doing a little digging online, I found out that Americaroids is apparently one of the limited stores that actually allows you to pay for your orders by credit card.
I checked out their product collection and liked what I saw so I placed my very first order with them.
Then I came across the section of the shopping cart that mentions payment issues... This made me quite a bit suspicious. Sounds exactly like one of the scams some stores use to trick you into making non-refundable crypto payments.
Before placing an order for the items in my cart, I quickly sent a message to the customer service reps to see what they had to say about it. They were surprisingly very reassuring and explained the reasons for the warning on their website.
Considering they are trying to offer customers legit credit card payments in this line of work, it can’t be straight forward. So I gave them the benefit of the doubt and placed the order.
Expecting payment to be a nightmare, I was so happy to find out my payment was accepted first time! First nightmare avoided.
It wasn’t until I received the tracking code that I discovered “america” roids don’t even ship from inside the US but somewhere in southeast asia! Another red flag… why suggest you’re an american store when you’re anything but?
Regardless I decided I was going to be patient and see what the outcome was.
Overall, the order took 10 days to arrive in the mail in discreet packaging and good condition. Everything I ordered was neatly packed along with a few extras (man ED pills Vidalista, generic replacement).
The oil was smooth, and the cycle went well. In other words I got the results I was expecting so can’t make any complaints about the gear.
Once my second order landed on my doorstep without any drama and within a decent window (about 12 days), I made the decision to stick with them for the foreseeable.
Thankfully Americaroids has been reliable since that first order and this is why I wanted to spread the word for those that are looking.
Figured it’d be cool to share my side of things so maybe someone else doesn’t have to deal with the kind of shady folks who are just out there to sell you bunk gear or take your money and run.
Here’s the lowdown for anyone tuning in: steer clear from the whole “send me cash and I’ll send you legit gear” circus.
Hope this heads-up saves someone from the headaches I went through.
