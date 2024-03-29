AmericaRoids review: Switching it up from local US sources to grabbing gear internationally

After doing a little digging online, I found out that Americaroids is apparently one of the limited stores that actually allows you to pay for your orders by credit card.

I checked out their product collection and liked what I saw so I placed my very first order with them.

Then I came across the section of the shopping cart that mentions payment issues... This made me quite a bit suspicious. Sounds exactly like one of the scams some stores use to trick you into making non-refundable crypto payments.

Before placing an order for the items in my cart, I quickly sent a message to the customer service reps to see what they had to say about it. They were surprisingly very reassuring and explained the reasons for the warning on their website.

Considering they are trying to offer customers legit credit card payments in this line of work, it can’t be straight forward. So I gave them the benefit of the doubt and placed the order.

Expecting payment to be a nightmare, I was so happy to find out my payment was accepted first time! First nightmare avoided.

It wasn’t until I received the tracking code that I discovered “america” roids don’t even ship from inside the US but somewhere in southeast asia! Another red flag… why suggest you’re an american store when you’re anything but?

Regardless I decided I was going to be patient and see what the outcome was.

Overall, the order took 10 days to arrive in the mail in discreet packaging and good condition. Everything I ordered was neatly packed along with a few extras (man ED pills Vidalista, generic replacement).