Anabolic-steroids.shop review: they actually replaced my damaged Boldebolin!

Let me spill the beans about my recent experience with ordering gear from anabolic-steroids.shop and having it delivered to the UK.
I have very little trust with online sellers and are constantly expecting them to rip me off so I was shocked when this shop did the opposite!
Everyone will know how difficult it can be to get good gear in the UK. And although it slowly gets easier and easier as everything and everyone is going online, there are also more and more scammers to worry about.
Before you try out a new supplier, you have to go and research about a load of things: how you’re going to pay, how you’re going to get your dosh back if they don’t send the gear, what people are saying about the company online, and how their customer service was and stuff like that. Which is a ball ache.
So, when you find a reliable source that doesn’t give you the run around and supplies decent gear, it’s honestly buzzing and you don’t want to have to switch sources again. Otherwise you’ve got to go through all that research and risk again.
That’s why I’m so impressed with Anabolic-steroids.Shop. Only started using them because you can pay for orders with credit card, as most other shops want you to pay with crypto but I’m not up for getting into all that shit.
Their shipping times could be better if I’m honest but I’m probably just too used to getting next day delivery through Amazon.
I’d only used them a few times before so when I received a load of busted gear on my 4th order, after a 2 week wait for delivery, I was fully prepared to get pissed off with them for not resolving the issue.
I well and truly underestimated them to be honest. Since I sent them proof that the order arrived banged up (I always film it when I open a package because I obviously have trust issues or something), they couldn’t really argue with the fact that some of the amps were smashed and unusable.
So, instead of just passing the blame onto Royal Mail, they agreed to replace any broken amps. I confirmed that only 5 out of the 20 amps I received were cracked but they told me they’d be sending a full box of 10 amps to replace the 4 that were no good.
I didn’t believe them at first and said yeah yeah, when is this going to arrive then? In another 2-3 weeks? They said they had organized the shipment already and will arrive ASAP.
ASAP turned out to be just under a week! So I definitely couldn’t complain. Opened up the parcel and a new box of Magnum Test Plex was sat there with another load of freebies like clomid and of course the ED pills that come with every order lol!
So they just gave me 5 extra amps of Sustanon for FREE! And it’s not even shit gear that they’re giving away. I used this Test Plex on my previous cycle and loved it so I was back for more. Didn’t expect to get THAT much more.
Honestly, this was the only problem I've ever had with anabolic-steroids.shop, but I'm buzzing with how they handled it.
Like, it wasn't even their fault to begin with, but they went above and beyond to fix it for me. Not many companies would do that. Big up to their customer service team. Much appreciated.
At the end of the day, I'd much rather give my business to a site that treats their customers right and takes care of me, rather than some money-hungry company.
I hope this feedback helps someone out there find the perfect place to get their gear. Hope you're all having an awesome day and crushing your workouts!
This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com