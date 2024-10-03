Another Indian Kohinoor in Britain

<p>● Asia Icon 2024 Award to a British student of Indian origin</p><p>● Dr. Kalasha Naidu Medapureddy receives an award in Sri Lanka</p><p>The Kohinoor diamond is considered one of the most precious diamonds in the world, especially by Indians. The 186-carat Kohinoor, known as the "Mountain of Light" in Persian, has captivated the world since it was added to the crown of British royalty, beginning with Queen Victoria, and then to the crowns of successors like Queen Elizabeth. This year, another Kohinoor has moved from India to Britain—Dr. Kalasha Naidu Medapureddy has gained international fame as a "Kohinoor" in the field of social service. She went from India to Britain and became another jewel in that nation’s crown of honor.</p> .<p>Dr. Kalasha Naidu, who stands as a global role model in the field of social service, was honored by the Government of Sri Lanka with the prestigious Asia Icon 2024 Award. The award was presented during a ceremony held on the 26th and 27th of this month in Colombo. She received the award from Shri. Maithripala Sirisena, Former President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Colombo Governor Senthil Thandaman, Foreign Minister Taraka Balasurya and Youth Affairs Minister Rohana Dishannayake participated as special guests in this honor program.</p><p>Dr. Kalasha Naidu, who made history by receiving a doctorate at the young age of 11, has now set another record as the youngest recipient of the Asia Icon Award.</p>