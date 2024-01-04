Armodafinil vs Modafinil: Which Is the Best Option for Boosting Your Brain Power?

Armodafinil and Modafinil are both smart drugs that look similar, but they are not exactly the same. They have some small differences that may or may not matter for your choice of brain booster. So, we have many questions to answer. How do Modafinil and Armodafinil compare in terms of effectiveness? Is one more lasting than the other? What are the possible side effects of each option? Is there a big difference in price between Modafinil and Armodafinil? Or are we just worried about a few pennies? This complete guide has one purpose: to answer all those questions. By the time you finish reading, you will know everything you need to know about the Armodafinil vs. Modafinil debate. And you will be able to decide which smart drug is best for you.

What Is Modafinil? What Is Modafinil and How Does It Work?

Most people know about Modafinil, but if this is your first time hearing about it, we will give you a quick summary. Modafinil is a Schedule IV prescription drug that was made by Cephalon until Teva Pharmaceuticals bought them. Modafinil was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1998 under the name Provigil to treat too much sleepiness in these conditions: Narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea, and shift work sleep disorder are some examples of sleep problems. Modafinil has helped millions of people who don’t get enough sleep to improve their life and work during the day without feeling tired.

What Is Armodafinil and How Does It Work?

Armodafinil is a smart drug that was made by Cephalon, the same company that made Modafinil. In 2007, the FDA approved it under the name Nuvigil to treat the same problem as Modafinil, as well as the same three sleep disorders. Modafinil is a molecule that has two mirror-image parts: the R-()-part and the S-(+)-part. Armodafinil is known as the R-()-part. Cephalon’s Modafinil patent expired in 2015, meaning they no longer had the only right to make and sell the drug. So, Cephalon needed a new drug to make money. They also didn’t want to lose their customers who had trouble sleeping.

Armodafinil vs. Modafinil: Which One Is Better?

So, what can we learn from this comparison of Armodafinil and Modafinil? There is no clear winner in this case, as both Armodafinil and Modafinil do their job well and have more things in common than different. Both smart drugs are expected to give you a big boost in thinking with little or no bad effects. The only big difference between the two is how you react to them. Modafinil tends to give you a stronger but shorter-lasting boost in thinking, while Armodafinil gives you a weaker but longer-lasting boost in thinking. But you don’t have to choose one over the other: Keep learning to find the best smart drug solution for you.

You may have trouble staying awake during the day if you work at night. But with the right treatment like Armodafinil (Nuvigil) or modafinil (Provigil), you can be more alert and awake. These medicines can be given to you if you have a sleep problem like shift work disorder (SWD), narcolepsy, or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Armodafinil and modafinil are drugs that make you feel more awake. They work in the brain and increase dopamine, a chemical that makes you feel good. They may have similar effects to other drugs that make you feel more awake, such as amphetamine (Adderall) and methylphenidate (Concerta). But they are not the same as those drugs.

Armodafinil and modafinil are Schedule IV drugs that have a low chance of being abused or addicted. They are controlled substances that you can only get with a prescription.

What are the main differences between armodafinil and modafinil?

Armodafinil, sold as Nuvigil, is a newer drug than modafinil. It was approved in 2007 as the R-enantiomer of modafinil. Enantiomers are molecules that look like each other’s mirror image—like left and right-handed gloves. This means that armodafinil has a slightly different shape than modafinil.

Armodafinil may last longer than modafinil (sold as Provigil). In some cases, armodafinil may be a stronger drug with better effects on wakefulness. While both drugs can have similar side effects, some side effects may be more frequent in one drug than the other.

What do armodafinil and modafinil treat?

Armodafinil and modafinil are prescription drugs that the FDA says can treat daytime sleepiness caused by narcolepsy, shift work disorder, and obstructive sleep apnea. These medical conditions make you feel like you didn’t get enough sleep, which makes you very sleepy. Both drugs help you stay awake and alert if you have too much tiredness and sleepiness during the day.

Armodafinil and modafinil have also been used for other purposes. Some studies show that modafinil can help with tiredness that happens because of cancer and cancer treatment. In adults who are getting cancer treatment, modafinil may help reduce extreme tiredness from chemotherapy.

In people with multiple sclerosis, lower doses of modafinil may help with tiredness symptoms. But most data say that modafinil should not be the first choice for this condition.

Other uses include treatment for mental disorders like depression and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Armodafinil or modafinil may help with symptoms of these disorders, but they are not advised as the first treatment options.

What Are the Benefits of Taking Modafinil and Armodafinil?

Research shows that there are many benefits of taking the drugs Modafinil and Armodafinil for feeling sleepy during the day and sleep disorders like Narcolepsy Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Shift Work Disorder. But there are not many studies about the benefits of taking Armodafinil during the day. So, this part will mostly focus on the benefits of Modafinil.

Modafinil Gets Rid of Tiredness The main reason for the drugs Modafinil and Armodafinil is to get rid of tiredness. It gives users the power they need to work for long hours. It does not matter how long a person has been awake, they still feel lively and ready to work after taking these drugs. Modafinil Helps You Lose Weight If you want to lose weight, Modafinil is a good thing to add to your food and exercise plan. There are many things that help you lose weight. As you have read, one of the problems that Modafinil is used for is Obstructive Sleep Apnea. One of the main reasons for Obstructive Sleep Apnea is being overweight.

Also, a lower appetite is one of the effects of Modafinil and Armodafinil, some people who do not want to lose weight may think this is a bad effect. But for those who want to lose some weight, a lower appetite helps them eat less.

Lastly, people who have sleep problems do not have much energy. So, they find it hard to make themselves go to the gym. Modafinil is a strong energy booster which is a good thing for those who want to lose weight while working out.

3) Modafinil Does Not Make You Jittery

Many people feel nervous after their third cup of coffee. This feeling can be very unpleasant. Modafinil on the other hand makes the brain work better but not the adrenal gland. Coffee makes the adrenal gland work more, and this is what causes the symptoms of being jittery. Modafinil gives you the concentration and awareness you need to do things without the adrenaline rush.

Modafinil Boosts Motivation

As you know, motivation does not last. People get excited after watching a motivational movie or listening to a motivational talk. But, after a few days, this energy goes away, and you go back to your normal routine. One study found that people who took Modafinil became more interested in their work and this gave them the motivation they needed to continue.

Modafinil Stops the Need For Midday Naps

Modafinil is very helpful for those who work from home. People find it hard to work from home because once they want to take a nap, it’s easy to give up and go to bed for 20 minutes. Sadly, for most people, that 20 minutes becomes an hour or two, and time is wasted sleeping when you could have been doing something more useful. Modafinil keeps you so focused and alert during the day that you have no need to take a nap in the middle of the day.

Modafinil Improves Mood

Studies that have been checked by experts have shown that Modafinil gives a happy feeling. For this reason, yes, it is often used as an extra treatment to help patients who have depression.

Modafinil and Armodafinil – A Brief History

The drug Modafinil comes from France, it was made in the late 1970’s by a brain scientist named professor Michel Jouvet and others. When they were doing research, they found out that the drug made people feel energetic and stay awake for a long time.

In 1986, Modafinil was tried on patients who had narcolepsy, it was tested for eight years in a study, and then it was approved as a medicine for sleep problems like Shift Work Disorder in 1994.

In 1998, the drug Modafinil came to America and the FDA said it was okay to use it for narcolepsy; it is now sold under the name Provigil by many pharmacies. It is important to say that Modafinil is a type of drug that is controlled by the law in the United States. In 2003, after the study, Modafinil was also approved for the treatment of other sleep problems, like Narcolepsy Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Shift Work Disorder.

After Modafinil was released in the American market for prescription drugs, it quickly became popular among internet business people, CEOs, and students because it improved their performance.

As a result, the smart drug trend started. When Modafinil first came out, not many people knew about it, and the drug was hard to buy. But this is not the case anymore, today anyone can buy Modafinil online. Most sellers offer free shipping and you will get it in a package that does not show what is inside within 1 to 2 weeks.

The drug Armodafinil is the newer drug of the two, it came out in 2007 after the FDA approved it. It is sold under the name Nuvigil and it is a kind of drug that makes you feel alert for a long time.

How much armodafinil and modafinil cost and if they are covered

Armodafinil is usually given as a 250 mg tablet taken once a day. It is easy to find as a generic medicine that is paid for by Medicare and insurance plans. Generic Nuvigil can cost an average price over $500. This price can be lowered with a SingleCare discount card. Instead of paying higher prices, armodafinil can be bought for as low as $277.

Depending on your insurance plan, modafinil may be paid for. In fact, Medicare and most insurance plans pay for modafinil for approved reasons. The average cost of modafinil can cost over $600. At some pharmacies, you can use a SingleCare savings card to save money. Savings for modafinil can result in a lower price of $35-$280 depending on which pharmacy you use.

Common side effects of armodafinil and modafinil

The most common side effects of armodafinil and modafinil are headache, nausea, dizziness, and insomnia. Modafinil may be more likely to cause other side effects such as nervousness, nose blockage (rhinitis), diarrhea, and back pain.

Both medicines can also cause dry mouth, stomach upset (dyspepsia), and anxiety. Side effects of losing weight can also happen. Some people who take armodafinil or modafinil may feel less hungry.

Other rare but serious side effects include allergic reactions such as rash and breathing problems. Mental side effects such as depression or psychosis are also possible. Get medical help if you have these side effects.

Drug interactions of armodafinil vs. modafinil

Armodafinil and modafinil have many of the same drug interactions. These medicines can make the CYP3A4 enzyme work more and the CYP2C19 enzyme work less. This means they can change how certain drugs are broken down in the body.

Armodafinil and modafinil may make steroidal contraceptives less effective. Different ways of contraception are suggested during treatment with armodafinil or modafinil and for one month after stopping these drugs.

Armodafinil and modafinil may make the body get rid of cyclosporine faster. If taken together, the effectiveness of cyclosporine may be lower. On the other hand, armodafinil and modafinil may make the levels of other drugs called CYP2C19 substrates higher. Higher drug levels may cause bad effects.

Is armodafinil or modafinil better?

Armodafinil and modafinil are similar in how well they work and how safe they are. But, armodafinil may have higher levels in the body during the day. The effects of armodafinil may last longer than modafinil.

Can I use armodafinil or modafinil while pregnant? No. Armodafinil and modafinil are not usually suggested during pregnancy. Talk to your doctor about your treatment choices if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Can I use armodafinil or modafinil with alcohol? It is not suggested to take armodafinil or modafinil while drinking alcohol. Drinking alcohol while on armodafinil or modafinil may cause bad side effects.

Can you take armodafinil and modafinil together? Armodafinil and modafinil are not often taken together. Both armodafinil and modafinil have similar active ingredients. Taking armodafinil and modafinil together may increase the chance of bad effects.

Will armodafinil show on a drug test? No. Drug tests do not usually check for armodafinil. Armodafinil does not have amphetamine so false positives for amphetamine are rare.

Can you take armodafinil every day? Armodafinil works best when it is taken every day. It is suggested to take a single dose of armodafinil at the same time every day, usually in the morning.

What Are The Differences Between Armodafinil and Modafinil?

Both drugs are used to treat too much sleepiness, but they have some important differences. Armodafinil (brand-name Nuvigil) is a newer drug approved in 2007, while Modafinil (brand-name Provigil) was approved in 1998.

According to a 2010 study by M. Darwish et al., published in the journal Clinical Therapeutics that was checked by experts, armodafinil has a longer half-life, meaning it stays in the body longer (more powerful), resulting in longer-lasting effects and better alertness throughout the day than modafinil. But, both drugs that promote wakefulness have similar safety and effectiveness in treating sleep problems, with similar bad effects and drug interactions.

Modafinil is sold under the name Provigil, while armodafinil is sold under the name Nuvigil. Both drugs have generic versions that you can buy.

The most popular modafinil generics are Modalert and Modvigil. Both generics come in 100mg and 200mg doses. The most popular armodafinil generics are Waklert and Artvigil. Both drugs come in 150 mg doses. 60-65% of armodafinil and modafinil are made by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., HAB Pharmaceuticals & Research Ltd., Sunrise Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Centurion Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and Healing Pharma India Pvt. Ltd.

Background and goal:

Armodafinil, a drug that is not an amphetamine and makes you feel awake, is the R- and longer-lasting part of racemic modafinil. Armodafinil has been shown to make patients feel more awake who have too much sleepiness (ES) because of treated obstructive sleep apnoea, shift work disorder or narcolepsy. Compared with modafinil, armodafinil keeps higher levels in the blood later in the day in healthy people. The goal of this analysis was to describe the pharmacokinetic parameters that are related to those higher levels.

Methods:

Data from three studies that were random in healthy adult people who got single doses of either armodafinil (50, 100, 200, 250, 300 or 400 mg) or modafinil (400 mg) were put together, and then made the same for a 200 mg dose for each drug. Pharmacokinetic parameters that were not based on a model were checked.

Results:

Armodafinil and modafinil both had a mean single-dose end of elimination half-life of about 13 hours, with similar mean highest level of drug in the blood (C(max)) and middle time to C(max) values. After reaching C(max), levels in the blood seemed to go down in one phase with armodafinil, but in two phases with modafinil because of the first fast removal of its S-part. As a result, mean area under the level of drug in the blood versus time curve (AUC) from time zero to the time of the last level that can be measured (AUC(last)) and AUC from time zero to forever (AUC(infinity)) values were 33% and 40% higher, respectively, with armodafinil compared with modafinil on a milligram-to-milligram basis.

Conclusions:

Even though they have similar half-lives, levels in the blood after armodafinil use are higher late in the day than those after modafinil use on a milligram-to-milligram basis. The different pharmacokinetic profile of armodafinil may make patients with ES feel more awake throughout the day than modafinil.