ASAP Tickets Reviews (ASAP Tickets) Reviews of Asaptickets.com, Customer Service

ASAP tickets claims to have a 4.5 star rating. However:

I would not trust them after seeing many negative reviews about ASAP. They will not give you your money back if you cannot go on your trip for any reason. They ask for more money for some luggage on flights to other countries. One person said she paid for the luggage, but she could not take it with her because ASAP did not say that she had paid the extra money.

A man had a serious health problem and his doctor said he should not fly. ASAP did not give him his money back, $1500.

ASAP has a lot of bad reports from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You can see those reports on the BBB website."

Has anyone tried ASAP tickets service (asaptickets.com)? 11 years ago

I am wondering if anyone has ever gotten a flight ticket from ASAP tickets service. They look like they have much lower prices than other online booking sites but they need you to book through Skype or phone. On their website they have a A+ sign from Better Business Bureau. I have not used them but I am interested because the price difference is 25% or more…

Happy with ASAP Tickets

We bought 2 x Melbourne (Aus) to Rome round trip business class tickets with ASAP. We have already taken these flights (Dec 2011 and Jan 2012). We did not have any problems with the flights or service. Their price was much lower than other travel agents and websites. It took many emails over a few weeks to finish the flights and all communication was good. We asked them for prices on other flights we were taking (e.g., Rome - Cairo and Cairo - Amman and Tel Aviv - Rome) and they could not match the prices of other TA’s or websites so we did not book with ASAP for those flights. We learned that the ASAP website gives prices that do NOT have taxes or fees. This means the final price will be more based on many things (where you a flying, airline etc). In Australia, the price given must (by law) have ALL taxes and fees. Finally, ASAP is not your nearby travel agent…so do not think they will act like one. They can give you some very low prices flights, (but not always) so do your homework and be ready to work hard if you want to save some money. Ease of Use To get a ticket with ASAP you need to call or email them. It cannot be done on their website. Features Great price! Customer Service We talked to ASAP over many weeks to get the tickets and later change the tickets etc. Our emails were answered fast in a polite way, even after we had gotten the tickets and paid.

Not enough Info to compare prices on site

I saw this web site when I was looking at another site that was kind of related. It said “consolidator rates”, so I thought it might have very low prices. I looked at it with some fear. I had just gotten a ticket to Japan and I was worried that I would see a much cheaper price than the one I had just paid. I entered the travel information. Amazing prices came up at $200-500 less than I had paid. I wondered. Did they include taxes and fees? Some web sites give the prices without tax and fees, Clark Howard is an example. That makes the price seem better than it really is until they give the final price. There was a star next to these prices and so, thinking of this habit, I went down to the note. The price depended on availability…well, that still did not tell me about the tax. This site needs you to book by calling an 800 number. I’m okay with that, as long as the talk with a real person does not change the price. When they answered, I asked if the price given was a complete price or not. They said that it was not. You had to call if you wanted to get the whole price. Well, I stopped right there. Tax fees seem to change a lot more than one would think they should, but still, most sites make it easy to get the whole price with a click or two instead of the same process as other sites plus a call. My opinion for this site is “no”. When they make it hard and long to get a full price quote there is usually a reason and that reason does not usually help me. There are too many sites that give all the information to waste time with this one.

Is ASAP Tickets Real?

What You Should Know We all have to travel, for fun or for work, and the most costly part of a trip is usually your flight.

We will try our best to find a lower price flight and this means using online travel agencies such as ASAP Tickets. It takes time to believe a new online travel agency, especially with more scams and fake activities. This makes us ask, “Is ASAP Tickets Real?”.

Come with me as I tell you everything you need to know about whether ASAP Ticket is real or not.What Is ASAP Tickets & How Does It Do It? asaptickets logo

ASAP Tickets is an online travel agency that helps customers get cheap flight tickets. It started in 2001 and has its main office in California, USA.

Its main focus is on flights to other countries but also has other travel services, such as travel insurance, car rentals, and hotel bookings.

ASAP Tickets does it by giving customers a place where they can see and choose the best flight prices for where they want to go.

The agency has joined with over 120 airlines, which lets it give its customers a lot of flights at good prices. The company has skilled travel agents who are ready 24/7 to help customers with their travel plans.

Bad Things About Using ASAP Tickets asaptickets reviews

Not Good For Flights Within The Country ASAP Tickets mainly works on flights to other countries, which means that they do not have as many flights within the country as other travel agencies. If you want to fly within the country, you are better off using another online travel agency.

You Can Not Book Online Or See Many Options The search part on the website does not let you see many flight options with different ways or price options.

All you see is the ticket price and class - you have to ask for a quote or call them to get more details. While this way works, it is not like a travel search engine like Kayak or Skyscanner, which is a helpful thing to see.

I would suggest searching on ASAP Tickets and also other sites like Kayak and Skyscanner so you can see all your options before booking.

Changing/Cancelling Can Be Hard When you book through someone else, you are not booking straight with the hotel/airline/car rental company.

This can make problems when you want to change your booking. But, since you are using ASAP Tickets to get the lowest price, it might not be possible to change or get your money back anyway.

Still, it is something you should remember when booking. You will always have more choice with changes and cancellations if you book straight with the airline, but this can be more expensive.

Prices Can Be Different There are many reviews on Trustpilot where customers have bought a cheap ticket only to have the travel agent say, sorry we need more, for example, $100.

Sadly, ticket prices can be different as they are not new live, and the slower phone/quoting way makes more time for these prices to be different between you seeing the quotes and getting the flight.

Is ASAP Tickets Real? asaptickets homepage

Yes, ASAP Tickets is a real business that has been working for over 20 years with many satisfied customers.

It is approved by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), has an A+ score, has a score of 4.9 on Trustpilot, and also high scores on other rating websites.

ASAP Tickets also makes your information secret and uses a safe coded payment system to do transactions. This means your data is safe when you book with them.

How Does ASAP Tickets Have Low Prices?

ASAP Tickets flight tickets have low prices because the company works with over 120 airlines. By working straight with airlines, ASAP Tickets can give lower prices to its customers. Many of their cheapest flights are not shown, which means you can not see them on other websites.

This way, ASAP Tickets is like an old-fashioned travel agent, not like other online travel agents such as Kayak.

Common Questions (FAQ) asaptickets faq

Who owns ASAP tickets? ASAP Tickets belongs to the International Travel Network LLC (ITN).

How long has ASAP Tickets been working? Started in 2021, ASAP Tickets has been working for 22 years.

How do I get my money back from ASAP? To get your money back from ASAP tickets, you need to email or call their customer service team. You might be able to talk to the travel agent who helped you get your booking.

If you get your money back or not depends on the airline and the specific rules for the price that you paid.

There are many reviews on Trustpilot of customers not getting their money back, see here. It looks like ASAP Tickets is trying to fix each case, but it does not make one trust them to book with them.

What sites are like ASAP tickets? There are many sites like ASAP Tickets, most of which you know already, and these are:

Expedia Kayak Skyscanner Agoda

But, ASAP Tickets does things differently from these other sites, as they can get prices that are not shown, unlike the others.

Should I Use ASAP Tickets? It is a hard choice if I am honest. Most reviews are very good but there are some reviews that would make me doubt. I would say search on ASAP Tickets and see if the lower price is worth it – it is always better to book straight with the airline if you can.

Our opinion: Dealing with ASAPTickets.com when they don’t solve any problems is very tricky. You need to look closely at what other customers have gone through to find out the main issues. You also need to compare what they promise with what they actually deliver. When you talk to them, write down everything, as having complete records is very important in these situations. You should also look for other options and know your rights as a customer. If needed, be ready to get help or support from someone else. When the service is not good, you need to make smart choices and take action to protect yourself.

not happy with the service i was promised i bought tickets from los angelas to bangko to manila to los angelas i paid for extra space seats from los angelas to china and china to los angelas i was allowed to have 2 bags i paid an extra 255 dollars in los angelas now going to manila from bangkok i have to pay 200 for my bags and my extra space seat back which is a total of about 600 extra dollars i have to pay the service from your company is awful now they say they have no proof i booked the last 2 parts but they had it until an hour ago please tell me why

ASAP Tickets About and Background Started in the early 2000’s, ASAP Tickets offers low-cost air tickets, airline seat availability, group trips, flights to many cities, one-way and two-way tickets, extra services such as hotel reservation, travel guide, visa help, business meeting and conference planning. They are located in San Francisco, California.

Asaptickets.com is the lowest-cost place I have seen for tickets to SE Asia (or any place really). They do what they promise. I bought the tickets and got the tickets and used the tickets, no issue. But I told the salesperson at asaptickets.com my worry about buying these tickets and asked her how simple it would be to change my return date. She said it would be no issue, and that I’d just have to pay the change in ticket prices. I did what she said and learned (after getting to a different country) to change my return ticket it would be $1000 more US dollars and the salesperson did not care about helping me or doing what she said she would.

In short, yes asaptickets.com will give you tickets for cheap, but don’t rely on them to give customer service. I guess that needs more money. But even if you pay another company the more money, no one seems to care about customer service any more. I’m still a little angry.

Sadly there does not seem to be any real reliable way or web site to get lower-priced tickets as far as I have ever seen. I can usually get the same price tickets directly from the Airline that I can get on ANY web site. This may be affected by the high price of flights from/to Detroit Metro. (It is cheaper to take the exact same flight from Detroit to London if you start in Chicago. And add an extra flight between Chicago and Detroit. 800 to 900 Chicago to London, or Chicago to DtW to London vs 1400-1500 Detroit to London for example). And believe me I have SEARCHED.

But no site is any better than the other.

You can find a deal but if you look at the same flights on the same day and look at the same time the price are very very close to the same price. It only ever seems to change if you look on one site this week and another next week. So I am sorry there is no magic way to get lower-priced flights, And hotels are just as bad, I often get either better benefits or lower prices if I book directly. Sorry to disappoint you

My parents have used them and got a little less than $700 two-way flight tickets from LAX to Madrid, which is very impressive. They had no problems and got good customer service. So, yes, there are some happy stories. It seems like they’re a name under International Travel Network (online travel agents, basically). It’s not likely you’ll hear about them on this forum because it’s very against third-party sites of any kind, except maybe European car rental companies.

By the way, have you ever used Turkish Airlines, if you can fly from their places in Texas? Their prices look too low to be true, but they are the real thing. I’ve used them many times. If you try either one, come back to the forum and tell us.

Is ASAP Tickets Good? (Be Careful Before Booking) Last Changed: September 5, 2023

is asap tickets good The lower-priced flight deals ASAP Tickets gives might have made you want to book a flight ticket through it.

But as a smart traveler, you have a doubt that deals that look too low to be true often have hidden fees and cheats.

So, you want to know:

Is ASAP Tickets good or a cheat? Is booking through it without problems and dangers? And Should I book through it or avoid it? Don’t worry. All your worries and doubts will be solved by the end of this article.Is ASAP Tickets Good? ASAP Tickets is surely good as it has been working for over 20 years and is one of the top online travel agencies in the United States.

So if it were a cheat company, it would have gone from the market long ago as cheat companies don’t last for such a long time.

Also, it’s a successful name of International Travel Network, a US-based company making low-cost solutions for airlines and big business chances for travel agents.

ASAP Tickets is supported and approved by the American Society of Travel Agents, Better Business Bureau (A+ BBB rating), Airline Reporting Corporation, and International Airlines Travel Agent Network.

1. ASAP Tickets Might Make Any Problems Worse

You should know that ASAP Tickets, like other online travel agencies, act as a go-between between you and the airline you book a ticket with.

Being a go-between, it is ASAP Tickets that deals with your booking with your chosen airline, not the airline itself.

So, your chosen airline is not responsible to help you directly since your booking agreement is not directly with the airline, it’s through ASAP Tickets.

In case you have a problem and need help, you have to contact ASAP Tickets first who will then send your message to the airline you booked with for you, and then ASAP Tickets will tell you the answer of the airline.

So you can make changes, cancellations, get a refund, or solve any other problems not directly with the airline but only through ASAP Tickets.

2. High Fees And No Help By ASAP Tickets

First of all, most of the low-priced tickets of ASAP Tickets are not refundable and not changeable.

But if the fare rules let cancellations and changes to a booking, still, some customers say that they get no help from ASAP Tickets to make changes and get a refund for their cancelled flights.

Also, if the airline itself makes time changes or cancels your flight for any reason, finding another flight or getting a refund becomes a big pain for you.

Also, ASAP Tickets takes high fees, $250, plus fees added by the airline for making changes and getting a refund.

asap tickets fees So on one side, ASAP Tickets often don’t help its customers in making changes and getting a refund for their cancelled flights while on the other side, they pay the high fees of both ASAP Tickets and the airline they booked with.

And last but not the least is:

No Clear Booking Details By The Travel Agent

You can book your tickets only by emailing ASAP Tickets or by calling one of the travel agents of ASAP Tickets whose phone numbers show up when you pick your place and search for flights.

asap tickets booking The travel agent will give you all the booking details and other important fare rules.

But sometimes, the travel agent forgets some important booking details and doesn’t tell them to the customers.

These include baggage details, seat choice, changes and refund rules and cancellation times, etc.

The customers don’t know that information and have problems at check-in time.

That’s it!

So these are the three main problems you should think about before making a flight booking through ASAP Tickets.

To end the above talk, it is clear that there’s no doubt in the goodness of ASAP Tickets but booking through it isn’t completely without dangers and problems as talked about above.

So you would surely enjoy its low-priced flight deals unless you need changes, cancellations, or refunds as solving any problem with ASAP Tickets is very hard.

By the way, these problems aren’t only for ASAP Tickets but are common in booking with other online travel agencies too.

Now, if ASAP Tickets is good but also has some problems, then you may be unsure whether to book through it or not.

Should You Book Through ASAP Tickets Or Avoid It? In short, if ASAP Tickets gives the same flight prices as an airline directly gives you or if the price difference is not big, then you should book directly with an airline.

But if ASAP Tickets gives flights at much lower prices, then it mostly depends on your personal comfort and choice whether to book through it or avoid it.

The important thing here is that if ASAP Tickets gives lower prices but still you are unsure to book through it because of the problems involved, I would say that these problems are not common and don’t show the experience of every traveler.

Most of the customers had a very nice travel journey and were happy with their bookings they made through ASAP Tickets.

The problems talked about above are only for your thinking which you should keep in mind before booking.

In the end, it is only you who can make the best decision for your travel journey. These are just my advice.

6 Things To Do Before Booking Through ASAP Tickets First of all:

Read ASAP Tickets Policies And Fare Rules Well Before booking through ASAP Tickets, read carefully its cancellation, changing, and refund policies to know everything.

This will help you to learn about the cancellation times, refund money and way, and some other important things.

Also, make yourself know the fare rules which tell you about whether the ticket you’re going to book can be cancelled for a refund, if changes are allowed, and some other important details.

Note: ASAP Tickets will let changes and refunds for cancellations only if the fare rules let it, otherwise not.

Get All Information From The Travel Agent As talked about above, one of the big problems customers have is that the travel agent sometimes doesn’t give all booking information.

So, get all information from the travel agent about everything related to your booking before agreeing to a travel booking with him/her.

Give Your Right Booking Details As you know, it’s very hard to solve a problem with ASAP Tickets, especially making changes and cancellation to your booking.

So, you should be careful enough to give right booking details such as your name, date, email, passport number, etc.

Don’t Book Paper Tickets Though most of the tickets ASAP Tickets give are e-tickets, it also gives paper tickets that are sent to you through FedEx or UPs.

It’s better not to book paper tickets as there’s a chance that your ticket may be lost or late during delivery for which ASAP Tickets is not responsible.

So there’s a chance that you may miss your flight if something goes bad during delivery.

Make Sure Everything In Your Booking Plan Is Right Once the booking is done, ASAP Tickets will send you your booking plan via email which has all the details of your booking.

Check it well to make sure that everything in your booking is right such as name, departure and arrival date, etc.

Contact ASAP Tickets right away if there’s any mistake to avoid being in a problem later.

Check And Re-check Your Flight With The Airline To know whether your flight is done by ASAP Tickets with the airline, check it yourself with the airline you booked with.

Also, though it rarely happens, there’s still a chance that your flight may be cancelled or changed by the airline for any reason.

So, re-check your flight with your airline before leaving to avoid any troubles later.