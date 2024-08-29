Ashoka Group of Schools Becomes First in India to Participate in UN Event in Geneva

1. Mentor Talks

Students participated in mentor talks led by career diplomats from the Netherlands Permanent Mission on essential topics such as disarmament, labour policies and human rights roles. They also received a mentor talk by his Excellency, Ambassador Arindam Bagchi from the Indian Permanent Mission on the topic of careers in Indian Foreign Services and Diplomacy. These sessions set the stage for the students’ immersive learning experience.

2. UN Office Visits

The tour included visits to key UN offices like the International Labour Organisation and the World Trade Organisation. Here, students delved into the workings of these organizations, gaining insights into their roles in shaping international policies and fostering global cooperation.

3. Career Counselling

In collaboration with esteemed institutions such as DiploFoundation and the Geneva School of Diplomacy (GSD), students received career counselling. These sessions provided valuable guidance on pursuing careers in international relations, equipping students with knowledge about educational paths and opportunities in the field.

4. Participation in UN Peacekeepers Day

On May 31st, students attended the UN Peacekeepers Day event at Palais des Nations, engaging with over 100 young delegates from around the world. The event featured prominent speakers, including Chief Guest Alessandra Vellucci, Director of UN Information Services, and Guest of Honour Ram Prasad Subedi, Ambassador of Nepal. Additionally, Ashoka students also presented papers on core topics such as Human Rights Charter, Quality Education, Youth Development, and Peace at the UN Peacekeepers Veterans Association AISP-SPIA Head Office in Lyon, France. Their insightful presentations were recognized by Christophe Arminjon, Mayor of Thonon-les-Bains and Laurent Attar-Bayrou, Hon. International President of AISP-SPIA, at a special event in the city.

This educational tour provided Ashoka students with an in-depth understanding of international relations, UN operations, and the significance of global collaboration. The hands-on experience and interactions with global mentors have empowered them to become well-rounded global citizens.

Astha Kataria, Managing Trustee of Ashoka Group of Schools commented:

“At Ashoka, we strive to provide our students with unique opportunities for global exposure, helping them broaden their perspectives and gain invaluable experiences. This tour is a testament to our commitment to holistic and practical education.”

UN Peacekeepers day is dedicated to honour the contributions and sacrifices of United Nations (UN) peacekeepers in maintaining peace and security around the world. The day also serves as a tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. This year being 76th anniversary recognized the service and sacrifice of peacekeepers, past and present, including more than 4200 who have given their lives under the UN flag. Indian Delegation also paid tribute to the resilience of the communities and peacekeepers that serve and continue to strive for peace despite many obstacles.

Sincere appreciation to AISP- SPIA and its International President Laurent Attar- Bayrou for its support and platform given to Indian student’s delegation during Geneva visit.