Ashoka Group of Schools Becomes First in India to Participate in UN Event in Geneva

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Demonstrating its commitment to providing unparalleled global exposure, the Ashoka Group of Schools recently organized an Education and Knowledge Exchange tour to Geneva, Switzerland and Lyon, France for its 16 students from grades 9-12. Accompanied by Ashoka educators Dr. Dinesh Sabnis and Ms. Simar Ahluwalia, these students participated in the UN Peacekeepers Day event at Palais des Nations, the home of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), engaging with over 100 young delegates from around the world. This accomplishment makes Ashoka Group of Schools, the only school group in India to have had the opportunity to participate and present at United Nations Office at Geneva.
This was the second such visit of Ashokites. Last year, another batch of Ashoka students, formed the first ever Indian young peacemakers’ delegation in UNOG where they stressed on the importance of peace in the modern world.
The participating students from Ashoka Group of Schools included Pratiti Dutta (Grade 12), Gaurika Verma (Grade 11), Diya Barosani (Grade 11), Adil Sayyad (Grade 11), Kangana Sharma (Grade 10), Rajpreet Chadha (Grade 9), Mahi Laddha (Grade 9), Swarrali Shah (Grade 9), Swarit Chetan Chintamani (Grade 10), Harshit Dasmohpatra (Grade 10), Priya Kalantri (Grade 9), Yash Kalantri (Grade 12), Tanishq Kaurani (Grade 10), Siddhant Amin (Grade 12), Smruti Jhikre (Grade 10), and Lochan Shinde (Grade 11).
In this tour spanning from May 27th to June 3rd, these students from Nashik, also visited various other important offices to comprehensively understand UN fundamentals, international relations, diplomacy, digital diplomacy and global governance. This visits included:
1. Mentor Talks
Students participated in mentor talks led by career diplomats from the Netherlands Permanent Mission on essential topics such as disarmament, labour policies and human rights roles. They also received a mentor talk by his Excellency, Ambassador Arindam Bagchi from the Indian Permanent Mission on the topic of careers in Indian Foreign Services and Diplomacy. These sessions set the stage for the students’ immersive learning experience.
2. UN Office Visits
The tour included visits to key UN offices like the International Labour Organisation and the World Trade Organisation. Here, students delved into the workings of these organizations, gaining insights into their roles in shaping international policies and fostering global cooperation.
3. Career Counselling
In collaboration with esteemed institutions such as DiploFoundation and the Geneva School of Diplomacy (GSD), students received career counselling. These sessions provided valuable guidance on pursuing careers in international relations, equipping students with knowledge about educational paths and opportunities in the field.
4. Participation in UN Peacekeepers Day
On May 31st, students attended the UN Peacekeepers Day event at Palais des Nations, engaging with over 100 young delegates from around the world. The event featured prominent speakers, including Chief Guest Alessandra Vellucci, Director of UN Information Services, and Guest of Honour Ram Prasad Subedi, Ambassador of Nepal. Additionally, Ashoka students also presented papers on core topics such as Human Rights Charter, Quality Education, Youth Development, and Peace at the UN Peacekeepers Veterans Association AISP-SPIA Head Office in Lyon, France. Their insightful presentations were recognized by Christophe Arminjon, Mayor of Thonon-les-Bains and Laurent Attar-Bayrou, Hon. International President of AISP-SPIA, at a special event in the city.
This educational tour provided Ashoka students with an in-depth understanding of international relations, UN operations, and the significance of global collaboration. The hands-on experience and interactions with global mentors have empowered them to become well-rounded global citizens.
Astha Kataria, Managing Trustee of Ashoka Group of Schools commented:
“At Ashoka, we strive to provide our students with unique opportunities for global exposure, helping them broaden their perspectives and gain invaluable experiences. This tour is a testament to our commitment to holistic and practical education.”
UN Peacekeepers day is dedicated to honour the contributions and sacrifices of United Nations (UN) peacekeepers in maintaining peace and security around the world. The day also serves as a tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. This year being 76th anniversary recognized the service and sacrifice of peacekeepers, past and present, including more than 4200 who have given their lives under the UN flag. Indian Delegation also paid tribute to the resilience of the communities and peacekeepers that serve and continue to strive for peace despite many obstacles.
Sincere appreciation to AISP- SPIA and its International President Laurent Attar- Bayrou for its support and platform given to Indian student’s delegation during Geneva visit.
