Astro Tarot Reading Reviews 2024: Grandmaster AstroTarot Reading by MJ Customer Reviews

AstroTarot Reading is an online service that mixes the choice of a digital tarot card reading with the astrology sign that matches the individual’s birth date. Users of the AstroTarot Reading will be asked to pick a few cards to get advice and psychic messages about themselves that may help them with their daily problems or other big issues in love, money, health, and family.
While only a few tried tarot, the common use of tarot cards became famous in the late 1700s, when Frenchman Jean-Baptise Alliette, a French priest, wrote about it after seeing a group of women playing with the deck of cards. He then found out that tarot was not just a card game but also from ancient Egyptian origin and one of mysterious and deep spiritual meaning. Alliette published his first book on tarot card reading and made his own tarot card deck with it.
Knowing one’s self is the key to doing better in life. With psychology and many self-help books available today, knowing what life can offer and how to deal with it may seem easy. But, the use of astrology has been a way to see what could happen. While using AstroTarot Reading, customers will learn more about their life in a special way.
On the first page, the user is asked to click two of the cards they see, starting their tarot reading. The user has eight cards to pick from, and it will take them to the next step. The cards are shown to the user right away before asking for their name, email address, and birthday. While the name and email address are probably used for talking purposes, the birthday (for most of these kinds of programs) is likely to link to the user’s star sign.
In these two steps, users will get their own AstroTarot Reading for free. Most users find that they are told about the next phase that they will face in their life. The website talks about the user’s Birth Card, which they say is the card the Universe chose for you on the most special day of your life.
I am a certified Tarot reader, your guide, healer, and most of all, a friend. I became very interested in spirituality when I was young, and I tried different spiritual practices like tarot, yoga, and meditation. My intuition grew a lot, which made it easier for me to be aware and connect with the universal consciousness. Being part of holistic healing for many years has let me try many more holistic methods and go deep into mind science and metaphysics. Counselling has always been my strength as a healing practitioner. This has widened my view and let me try techniques such as transpersonal regression therapy, Pranic healing, Angel therapy, Crystal healing, Chakra clearing, Aura cleansing, and many more. I do my healing sessions by finding the hidden reasons of a client’s behaviour, beliefs, or thoughts that stop them from reaching their full potential for success, happiness, and inner peace. I work with my clients using a healing technique that suits their needs and mind best.
How Astro Tarot Works The program is about readings that give you information about the path you are meant to take in the universe and show your strengths and weaknesses. This guide gives you a full view of your life and makes you understand the small details that the normal people often miss. Also, the program makes you know the energies that work for you and against you and gets you ready to handle them. Besides, the program will help you make a connection with the universe and yourself and make your soul go in the direction you are supposed to go in life. According to reviews, it connects you with a very spiritual way of life and fills you with positivity and hope.
Benefits Of Astrotarot The program helps you to get abundance, happiness, love, and acceptance. Also, it gives you a bright experience that is 10 times easier and more fun in reaching your dreams. You can see many customer reviews that this program has helped them do their purpose each day. Through different parts, you can easily find out the biggest problems of personal traits and fix them. You can be a superman with a lot of health, wealth, true and loving relationships. The guide helps you make the simplest decision that helps in doing the mission. Besides, it gives you success, confidence, and hope by knowing the truth about yourself. Pros Correct readings A helpful feature reference guide Cheap Cons It’s only for sale through its official product site and not in any other book store. Final Thoughts The program is good for those who believe in the spiritual beauties of the universe. And by the way, it fits them and its secret ways of action. Reviews say many people who had been having trouble in life with different kinds of worries were able to find a lot of peace after the program. Many were lost in life and did not have an idea about the right way forward and were able to make their lives into a beautiful journey after learning about the message they needed to know about. Lastly, the program can help people who are not sure about themselves or their look or whether they are liked. It shows the importance of selfless. So, read the many reviews from customers and see that the product has helped many people in different ways. do your goals and missions too by finding out the message of the universe.
I began reading with Rider Waite Smith centennial deck. But, I am very much impressed by Robert M. Place decks as well. In this way, even though I am still learning (to learn a deck fully takes a lot of time and work in my opinion), I like using The Alchemical Tarot of Marseille by him, and I use The Tarot of the Sevenfold Mystery by Place as well. And I do like the Jean Pierre Payen 1713 (TdM) remake by Yves Reynaud, too. The number of decks I have and I use are not only these, but these are the ones I often read with.
It is hard to say if I really have a favourite card but I may say that I like the cards like The Tower or 10 of Swords which are seen as hard by some people because of the burning Tower, people falling down or a person on the ground stabbed from the back with 10 swords in order. But, messages that are tried to be given through signs are more than what the pictures show. Why do I like them then? Because they go with ‘everything happens for a reason’ and ‘there is always sun after rain!’.
And as a spread, even though it might not be easy to read and connect, I like the Celtic Cross a lot. To give a short explanation, I may say that with the Celtic Cross, we try to find answers for going on, complex or long history events.
I think that Astrology is a tool that helps us to put the pieces together in complex puzzles such as our birth charts. It is a strong help to answer a lot of ‘whys’ in our lives, why we were born and why we exist.
Specific sign…I would say signs since I have great heart connection with people who have their Sun in Capricorn and Pisces. But may I forget myself, ‘the Virgo’? No😊
How can we use Tarot and Astrology to make our lives better?
First of all, I have to say that to use the help given through Astrology and Tarot in the right way is up to the chart owners and sitters respe
The Two of Cups makes me think of the yin and yang, male and female, dark and light - two different forces that can lead to completeness when they are balanced. Completeness - this is one of those words that has been used too much and lost its meaning. On one hand, we are always complete - how can we not be? - on the other, there are times when we don’t feel complete**.** We say things like I have a gap in my heart, I’ve been torn apart, or My heart has shattered into a million pieces. And yet, we are, as I like to tell myself, holey-complete.
In every moment, we have the ability to gather the pieces and put them back together again. To get rid of the things that are stopping us. Sometimes by ourselves, at other times with the help of our friends or of people who are trained to help us put our pieces back together again.
The power of this Cancer full moon can also help us to listen to our intuition more easily and to let go of anything that is stopping us from being our complete and true selves. As we end this year, what are the feelings, projects, or goals that you want to let go of? What habits do you want to change? Think about these and use the light of the full moon to let go of them and get more clear on what you want to bring in in the new year.
The tarot of self-knowledge helps you to answer your questions to guide you better in your choices. You can ask all kinds of questions. This can be about your love and relationship life, your work and professional life, your creative and personal growth life and finally your concrete, financial and material questions. The instant draw takes place on three cards. The card 1 gives you the elements that go in a positive direction in response to your question. (yes) The card 2 tells you what is opposed and comes as an obstacle to your question. (no) The card 3 gives you the answer that is most suitable for your question.
It is important for your understanding to take into account the three elements of the tarot’s answer because they complete each other.
Example: Is it a good idea to move soon? Answer of the cards of the tarot of Marseille: Card 1: Arcane 19 the Sun - What is positive in the idea of moving is to find a place with an outside and a quality of life and to have a bigger place. Card 2: Arcane 3 the Empress - What is rather negative in the idea of moving is to change a good relationship with your activities and to move away from your acquaintances. Card 3: Arcane 6 the Lover - As a result, take into account your two wishes, the bigger place with outside but also the closeness of your friends, family and activities. This requires some thinking to choose well according to what is most important for you.
More Things to Know Sometimes, liquor numbers are about love and friendship. They remind us how important it is to find someone who makes us happy.
The Astrotarot has two readings. They look different at first, but when you read them carefully, they are the same as the old versions. The only difference is the first reading for 01:01. It means that your partner wants to be with you or you might get sick.
Belief can do wonders.
These words may not always come true, but hope can make your dreams happen. It doesn’t matter if you believe it or not, you can have fun and learn the meaning of the liquor numbers for the future.
How Astrology Shows Planetary Positions Ephemeris means diary or journal in Latin. Long ago, people wrote down the current positions of the planets on a certain date (Grah position or Grah Stithi) in a table. These positions change as the planets move in the sky. So, the table was only good for one day and had to be changed the next day. That’s why they called it Planetary Ephemeris.
Now, with technology, Ephemeris is calculated by computers using math models based on how the planets move around the Earth. The printed Planetary Ephemeris is old, but some people still use it where there are no computers or devices for everyone.
A scientific Ephemeris shows the current positions of the planets using the spherical polar coordinate system. This is a system that math and science people use to show how something moves. The current positions of the planets are used to make maps of the stars and use telescopes. In astronomy, it helps to find out how the planets, stars and galaxies move and where they are. For example, the astronomers who watch the solar and lunar eclipses, the planets going backwards and the events on Earth that are affected by the stars and planets want to know when they happen. Planet Ephemerides are also used to make the software that helps with flying in space and can be a backup for the global positioning system (GPS).
How Vedic Ephemeris is Used in Astrology In astrology, Vedic Ephemeris is very useful and valuable because it helps to know today’s Grah position and how the planets move (today’s Gochar). Today’s Grah Gochar is one of the main things to know the result of a horoscope based on the current positions of the planets, where they will go and how fast they will go. The Gochar of Jupiter and Saturn is very important. So, when the astrologers look at the today gochar chart, they check Jupiter degree today and Grah Sthiti today for Saturn. The accuracy of today’s Gochar or planetary position information helps them to find out how the stars and planets affect a person.
Check Ephemeris 2023 to know the current positions of the planets on a certain date, which also helps you to know how the planets look with their stars, moons and galaxies. The planetary position astrology can give you information about today’s gochar and current positions of the planets and what will happen in the future. If you check current positions of the planets by your birth date and time, then you may get correct details for planetary positions and how the planets move for your birth date.