Astro Tarot Reading Reviews 2024: Grandmaster AstroTarot Reading by MJ Customer Reviews

Specific sign…I would say signs since I have great heart connection with people who have their Sun in Capricorn and Pisces. But may I forget myself, ‘the Virgo’? No😊

How can we use Tarot and Astrology to make our lives better?

First of all, I have to say that to use the help given through Astrology and Tarot in the right way is up to the chart owners and sitters respe

The Two of Cups makes me think of the yin and yang, male and female, dark and light - two different forces that can lead to completeness when they are balanced. Completeness - this is one of those words that has been used too much and lost its meaning. On one hand, we are always complete - how can we not be? - on the other, there are times when we don’t feel complete**.** We say things like I have a gap in my heart, I’ve been torn apart, or My heart has shattered into a million pieces. And yet, we are, as I like to tell myself, holey-complete.

In every moment, we have the ability to gather the pieces and put them back together again. To get rid of the things that are stopping us. Sometimes by ourselves, at other times with the help of our friends or of people who are trained to help us put our pieces back together again.

The power of this Cancer full moon can also help us to listen to our intuition more easily and to let go of anything that is stopping us from being our complete and true selves. As we end this year, what are the feelings, projects, or goals that you want to let go of? What habits do you want to change? Think about these and use the light of the full moon to let go of them and get more clear on what you want to bring in in the new year.

The tarot of self-knowledge helps you to answer your questions to guide you better in your choices. You can ask all kinds of questions. This can be about your love and relationship life, your work and professional life, your creative and personal growth life and finally your concrete, financial and material questions. The instant draw takes place on three cards. The card 1 gives you the elements that go in a positive direction in response to your question. (yes) The card 2 tells you what is opposed and comes as an obstacle to your question. (no) The card 3 gives you the answer that is most suitable for your question.

It is important for your understanding to take into account the three elements of the tarot’s answer because they complete each other.

Example: Is it a good idea to move soon? Answer of the cards of the tarot of Marseille: Card 1: Arcane 19 the Sun - What is positive in the idea of moving is to find a place with an outside and a quality of life and to have a bigger place. Card 2: Arcane 3 the Empress - What is rather negative in the idea of moving is to change a good relationship with your activities and to move away from your acquaintances. Card 3: Arcane 6 the Lover - As a result, take into account your two wishes, the bigger place with outside but also the closeness of your friends, family and activities. This requires some thinking to choose well according to what is most important for you.

More Things to Know Sometimes, liquor numbers are about love and friendship. They remind us how important it is to find someone who makes us happy.

The Astrotarot has two readings. They look different at first, but when you read them carefully, they are the same as the old versions. The only difference is the first reading for 01:01. It means that your partner wants to be with you or you might get sick.

Belief can do wonders.

These words may not always come true, but hope can make your dreams happen. It doesn’t matter if you believe it or not, you can have fun and learn the meaning of the liquor numbers for the future.

How Astrology Shows Planetary Positions Ephemeris means diary or journal in Latin. Long ago, people wrote down the current positions of the planets on a certain date (Grah position or Grah Stithi) in a table. These positions change as the planets move in the sky. So, the table was only good for one day and had to be changed the next day. That’s why they called it Planetary Ephemeris.

Now, with technology, Ephemeris is calculated by computers using math models based on how the planets move around the Earth. The printed Planetary Ephemeris is old, but some people still use it where there are no computers or devices for everyone.

A scientific Ephemeris shows the current positions of the planets using the spherical polar coordinate system. This is a system that math and science people use to show how something moves. The current positions of the planets are used to make maps of the stars and use telescopes. In astronomy, it helps to find out how the planets, stars and galaxies move and where they are. For example, the astronomers who watch the solar and lunar eclipses, the planets going backwards and the events on Earth that are affected by the stars and planets want to know when they happen. Planet Ephemerides are also used to make the software that helps with flying in space and can be a backup for the global positioning system (GPS).

How Vedic Ephemeris is Used in Astrology In astrology, Vedic Ephemeris is very useful and valuable because it helps to know today’s Grah position and how the planets move (today’s Gochar). Today’s Grah Gochar is one of the main things to know the result of a horoscope based on the current positions of the planets, where they will go and how fast they will go. The Gochar of Jupiter and Saturn is very important. So, when the astrologers look at the today gochar chart, they check Jupiter degree today and Grah Sthiti today for Saturn. The accuracy of today’s Gochar or planetary position information helps them to find out how the stars and planets affect a person.

Check Ephemeris 2023 to know the current positions of the planets on a certain date, which also helps you to know how the planets look with their stars, moons and galaxies. The planetary position astrology can give you information about today’s gochar and current positions of the planets and what will happen in the future. If you check current positions of the planets by your birth date and time, then you may get correct details for planetary positions and how the planets move for your birth date.