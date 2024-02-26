Beatfy 360 Speaker Reviews 2024: Beatfy 360 The Best Bluetoooth Speaker? Full review

Beautify 360 gives you an amazing audio experience with its unique round shape. This wireless Bluetooth speaker plays high-quality sound in all directions, showing you every detail of your music. Its circular design allows 360-degree sound spread, giving you an immersive listening experience like never before. Enjoy your music with incredible clarity and unmatched sound quality, changing your expectations from mobile speakers. Click Here to Get Beautify 360 Bluetooth Speaker for the Best Price Today!

​​>>>>>>>>> Click Here Buy (Beatfy 360) Official Website <<<<<<<<<

Are you looking for a good speaker that can give you clear and loud sound? Not all speakers are the same. Some speakers only send sound in one way, so you have to sit in front of them to hear the best sound. Other speakers are too big or too costly for your budget. That is why you may like the Beautify 360 Speaker, a small wireless speaker that can give you 360-degree sound for a great listening experience.

This speaker can send sound in all directions, so you can put it anywhere in your room and hear the same sound quality from every side. It also has a smooth and small design that makes it easy to take with you. But is the Beautify 360 Speaker as good as it sounds? How is it different from other products like it? What are its features, benefits, pros, and cons? And most importantly, should you buy it? In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about the Beautify 360 Speaker, based on its details, functions, performance, design, customer feedback, and common questions. By the end of this article, you will know if this speaker is right for you or not.

​​>>>>>>>>> Click Here Buy This Product Official Website <<<<<<<<<

What is the Beautify 360 Speaker?

The Beautify 360 Speaker is a wireless Bluetooth speaker that can make surround sound with high volume and strong bass. It works with any device that has Bluetooth, such as phones, tablets, laptops, or smart TVs. You can also connect it to your home WiFi and play music from online services like Spotify or Pandora. The Beautify 360 Speaker has a round shape that lets it make sound in all directions. It has a built-in speaker that makes the low sounds better and a separate speaker that makes the high sounds clearer. It also has a built-in XBass feature that makes the bass sound stronger for a more exciting sound.

The Beautify 360 Speaker has a long battery life that can last up to 24 hours with one charge. It also has an IPX5 water-resistant rating, which means that it can handle water drops or rain. It is dustproof and shockproof too, so you can use it outside. The Beautify 360 Speaker also has some smart features that make it more easy and fun to use. For example, you can join up to two speakers together for a stereo sound or link many speakers for a multi-room sound. You can also use voice commands to control the speaker with Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also change the LED lights on the speaker to match your mood or music."

Beautify 360 Speaker: What You Need to Know

Size: 7.5 x 3 x 3 inches How heavy: 1.2 pounds Bluetooth type: 5.0 WiFi type: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Battery size: 4000 mAh How long to charge: 3 hours How long to play: Up to 24 hours Waterproof level: IPX5 Sound level: 10W Sound range: 80 Hz - 20 kHz Sound quality: ≥80 dB Sound error: ≤0.5% Why Choose Beautify 360 Speaker?

Enjoy 360-degree sound with loud volume and strong bass

Connect wirelessly with Bluetooth and WiFi Get better sound with subwoofer and tweeter Boost your bass with XBass technology Play longer with long battery life Use it anywhere with waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof design"

Is the Beautify 360 Speaker Right for You?

The Beautify 360 Speaker is perfect for anyone who enjoys music and wants to feel like they are surrounded by sound at home or outside. It is especially good for:

People who want a wireless speaker that can connect to any device or online platform with Bluetooth or WiFi. People who want a speaker that can make loud and strong bass sounds without any interference or noise. People who want a speaker that can work for a long time with one charge and can resist water, dust, and shock. People who want a speaker that can be controlled with voice commands using Alexa or Google Assistant.

People who want a speaker that can be changed with LED lights to make different environments and feelings. People who want a speaker that can work with another speaker for a stereo sound or with many speakers for a multi-room sound system. Smart voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant LED light change Dual work and multi-room work

How to Use the Beautify 360 Speaker

Using the Beautify 360 Speaker is very easy and simple. Here are the steps to follow:

Charge the speaker with the USB-C cable that comes with it until the LED light shows green. Turn on the speaker by holding the power button for three seconds. Connect your device to the speaker with Bluetooth or WiFi. You can also use an AUX cable if you like a wired connection. Play the music you like from your device or online platform. Enjoy the sound that surrounds you with loud and strong bass. Change the volume, skip songs, pause/play, or change the LED lights with the buttons on the speaker or your device. Use voice commands to control the speaker with Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also use the Beautify app to get more features and settings. Work with another speaker for a stereo sound or with many speakers for a multi-room sound system. Turn off the speaker by holding the power button for three seconds.

Advantages of Beautify 360 Speaker

The Beautify 360 Speaker has many advantages that make it a good option for music fans. Some of these advantages are:

It gives a 360-degree sound that covers your room with amazing sound. It has a loud volume and strong bass that make your music more fun and energetic. It has a wireless Bluetooth and WiFi connection that lets you play music from any device or online service. It has a long battery life that lets you play music for up to 24 hours without stopping.

It has a waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof design that makes it strong and suitable for outdoor use. It has a smart voice control that lets you control the speaker with Alexa or Google Assistant. It has a LED light customization that lets you change the color and mode of the lights to match your mood or music. It has a dual pairing and multi-room linking that lets you create a stereo effect or a multi-room system with multiple speakers.

Pros and Cons of Beautify 360 Speaker

The Beautify 360 Speaker has many pros that make it a great product, but it also has some cons that you should know before buying it. Here are some of them:

Pros:

It gives a 360-degree sound that covers your room with amazing sound. It has a loud volume and strong bass that make your music more fun and energetic. It has a wireless Bluetooth and WiFi connection that lets you play music from any device or online service. It has a long battery life that lets you play music for up to 24 hours without stopping. It has a waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof design that makes it strong and suitable for outdoor use.

It has a smart voice control that lets you control the speaker with Alexa or Google Assistant. It has a LED light customization that lets you change the color and mode of the lights to match your mood or music. It has a dual pairing and multi-room linking that lets you create a stereo effect or a multi-room system with multiple speakers.

Cons:

It is more costly than other similar products on the market. It is heavier than other similar products on the market. It may have some compatibility issues with some devices or services. It may have some connectivity issues with some WiFi networks or routers.

Customer Feedback on Beautify 360 Speaker

The Beautify 360 Speaker has gotten a lot of good feedback from customers who have bought and used it. Here are some of them:I really like this speaker! It sounds wonderful and looks pretty. The 360-degree sound is very amazing and makes my whole room full of music. The bass is strong and deep, and the highs are sharp and clear. The LED lights are also very fun and make my music experience more enjoyable.

I also like that I can use my voice to control it with Alexa or Google Assistant. It is very simple to set up and use. I think this speaker is great for anyone who loves music.”This speaker is fantastic! It is very noisy and has excellent sound quality. The surround sound effect is very real and makes me feel like I am in a music hall. The battery life is also very long and goes on for more than 20 hours on one charge. The waterproof feature is also very useful as I can use it in my bathroom or outside without being afraid of water damage. It is also very strong and can handle falls and hits. It is worth every rupee.”

This speaker is awesome! It is very light and easy to move around. It has a wireless Bluetooth and WiFi connection that lets me play music from my phone or online services. It also has a dual pairing and multi-room linking feature that lets me connect it with another speaker for a stereo effect or link it with many speakers for a multi-room system. The sound quality is also very good and has a balanced sound with rich bass and clear treble. The LED lights are also very nice and can be changed to suit my mood or music. It is a great speaker for music lovers.”

Beauty 360 Reviews It is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with great sound quality, playing high quality low and mid sounds and also has a separate tweeter that makes sharp and clear high sounds for a louder, more powerful and full sound. Its size is small and easy enough so that you can take it with you, it fits in the palm of one hand and one of its benefits is that you can connect to two speakers for a more full and quality sound. You can put it in the middle of a room or along a wall so that the sound is sent across the room and everyone can enjoy the same sound quality and experience.

What we like the most are the opinions of Beatty 360.

A portable speaker is a good choice for music lovers who want to enjoy a quality audio experience anywhere and anytime, beach, camping, a weekend with friends, good company and good music!This Bluetooth speaker has good surround sound quality and the experience is improved by being able to connect two mobile speakers with a good size to be able to take it on your trips with or without friends, for those who love good music. It’s easy to connect like almost any Bluetooth device and compatible with all Bluetooth devices.

Why You Should Try the Beat Fi 360 Speaker

If you are looking for a mobile speaker that can give you an amazing sound experience, you should check out the Beat Fi 360. This speaker is different from other speakers because it has a very high sound quality. It can play the high, middle, and low sounds very well, making you feel like you are in the music. It also does not sacrifice sound for size, so you can enjoy the full sound even in a small speaker.

And it is not only about listening; it is about feeling.The speaker can project the sound in all directions, so you can hear it clearly from any angle. If you want to make it even better, you can connect two speakers together, and they will play the same sound in sync, creating a real stereo effect. But the Beat Fi 360 is not only for indoor music lovers. It is also perfect for travelers, because it is waterproof and dustproof, and it can last for more than 10 hours on one charge. Whether you are at the beach, on a hill, or in your home, Beautify 360 can make every moment better.

Before we started testing, we did a lot of research on the newest portable Bluetooth speakers from the best brands like Bose, Marshall, Sony, Soundcore, and more. We looked for speakers that had the latest and best features in different shapes and prices.

Features and Advantages of Beatty 360:

Bluetooth speaker Easy to carry around, it fits in one hand. Simple to use and quickly and reliably connects with almost any device. You can link up to two Bluetooth speakers that will play at the same time, making the sound more surround. Works with all Bluetooth devices. Allows voice control for making calls. Waterproof because of its IPX5 certification (What is IPX protection? ) Great sound quality, with a lot of power and clarity. Long-lasting battery.

Features of Beautify 360 Wireless Bluetooth speaker

Size: 7.5 x 3 x 3 inches Weight: 1.2 pounds Bluetooth version: 5.0 WiFi support: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Battery size: 4000 mAh Charging time: 3 hours Playing time: Up to 24 hours Water resistance: IPX5 Sound power: 10W Frequency range: 80 Hz - 20 kHz Noise level: ≥ 80 dB Sound quality: ≤ 0.5%.

How I tested the best Bluetooth speakers.

I connected each speaker with a device to check how fast and easy they paired. All the devices I tested here did well on this, pairing very quickly. For water and dust protection, I checked which devices had the IP67 standard, which means that devices are completely dust-proof and can stay in water for 30 minutes. For sound quality, I tested each speaker with songs of both rock and classical and talking podcasts - and testing both at low and high volumes."

How It Sounds, The Pros, The Cons & My Opinion

How It Sounds I was very impressed by how well the UE Boom sounds, because I didn’t think it would be so powerful, but it really is. I tried the UE Boom in different places: my home office, my backyard, and a birthday party outside near a fire. In my home office, I played different songs on the UE Boom, at full volume. It was too noisy then, but I wanted to see how loud it could get - and that’s a good thing. I lowered it to 70-80%, and it was much more enjoyable."

How we check the best Bluetooth speakers

Many things affect how good a Bluetooth speaker is and we check each one separately to make sure we can give you fair, helpful buying tips. Sound quality is very important and we pay a lot of attention to it. We play a lot of different things on every speaker we check to see how well it handles different kinds of music in different situations. If a speaker can use the AAC, SBC and LDAC codes, we’ll listen to how it sounds with all three and if it can play high-quality or 3D sound, we test it with the right content from streaming services like Tidal or Apple Music.

Bluetooth speakers are usually made to be easy to move around and many are tough and can get wet, so we test them inside and outside, and at different loudness levels. We weigh and measure them so we can tell you how easy they are to carry or put in a bag and you can find these measurements in all of our Bluetooth speaker reviews. If a speaker says it can resist or survive water, we try it out on a rainy day or use them in the shower or tub to see if it’s true.

We’ll try out any EQ controls, sound modes or settings that the speaker’s app might have and be careful to note how long we listen to them to compare battery life numbers to what the speaker’s ads say. If smart assistants work with the speaker, we’ll test all the voice controls they have and watch how well they understand and do what we say. For Bluetooth speakers that can make or take calls, we call and talk to other people from the Expert Reviews team and ask them how clear (or not)

Is the Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker worth buying?

The Wonderboom 3 is a great choice for a wireless speaker that costs $100. It can play music all around you, no matter where you are or what you are doing. It can also make the sound louder and clearer when you are outdoors. The Wonderboom 3 does not have a mic, a strong bass, or other extra features that some home speakers have, but that is normal for a speaker that is small and cheap.

The only thing we don’t like is that it uses an old type of charger instead of a new one. But its sound quality and battery life are better than other speakers that are similar and cost the same. If you are looking for a speaker that is easy to carry, tough, and good for listening to music outside, the Wonderboom 3 is a good option for you.