BEglobal Joins the Ranks of Elite Digital Marketing Firms as a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP)

This prestigious accreditation again proves and reestablishes BEglobal as a leading company capable of providing cutting-edge monetization services to all publishers across the globe using Google’s advertising technologies.

The success of BEglobal shows its analytically based approach to programmatic advertising, comprehensiveness of ad operations knowledge, and expertise in developing a tailored solution based on each publisher’s requirements.

“It is really a proud moment for us to become a Google Certified Publishing Partner,” Arun Raghav, BEglobal’s CEO, said. ‘ About this accomplishment, he further stated, “This achievement speaks volumes about our team's dedication and the organization's unwavering commitment to refining the resources and methodologies that empower our publishers, Being a GCPP, BEglobal is now truly committed to providing the best ad solutions to its existing as well as new partners. Having said that, we will make sure that our partners get the best yields from their ad inventories with our extensive approach towards ad management and monetization”.

What does a publisher get from being in a partnership with GCPP?

Granular Controls: You can manage your inventories, targeting, and pricing according to your choice for better and optimal revenue growth.

Premium Demands: You can access premium demand via Programmatic Guaranteed and Preferred Deals from us to maximize your additional yield.

Advanced Reporting: You get access to our live publisher reporting dashboard for an enhanced understanding of the ad's performance to facilitate good decision-making.

Greater Customization: Our team of experts helps you with unique and innovative ad formats and placements.

BEglobal's Expertise: Your Advantage

When you have BEglobal as your partner, you will be working with a team comprised of certified professionals, thereby benefiting from the optimal utilization of inventories. We provide comprehensive services, including:

Ad Strategy Development: We design special and unique advertising strategies for clients and publishers to achieve their target goals and target markets.

Ad Operations Management: You won’t have to worry about the day-to-day operations of your Google Ad Manager 360 account. Our team can help you manage and optimize the same so that you can stay focused on creating great content.

Yield Optimization: We apply data analytics tools to make sure you get better yields from each bidder.

Dedicated Support: We provide dedicated account managers who are well-versed in handling complex situations and are subject matter experts; they will just be a call, chat, or email away whenever you need them.

Ad Optimization: Our team of experts applies their years of experience with best ad practices and optimization methods to increase the general yield efficiency of your ad slots.

Website Monetization: In the case of websites, we will not only optimize the inventory on open auctions, but our team of sales experts will also bring sustainable advertising campaigns in the form of Programmatic Guaranteed and Programmatic Direct deals and sponsorships that help generate more revenues.

Mobile App Monetization: We are focused on increasing revenue based on application installs, advertisements, and in-app purchasing.

CTV Monetization: We set up and execute proven and extremely effective models for video monetization through connected TV.

H5 Monetization: Our elevation to GCPP status has enabled us to provide H5 monetization services to our gaming publishers across the globe.

Video Content Monetization: We optimize the video ad units at various stages to boost the levels of intervention to support engagement and overall income.

Thinking about taking your ad revenue to the next level?

As a Google Certified Publishing Partner, we have the resources and experience to boost your ad revenue. Join us today and see your ad revenues skyrocket.

Benefits for Advertisers

Precise Audience Targeting: Reach your ideal customers with pinpoint accuracy through our advanced audience segmentation and targeting capabilities.

Guaranteed Inventory: Secure premium ad placements with guaranteed delivery through our programmatic guaranteed deals, ensuring maximum visibility for your brand.

Flexible Buying Options: Choose from a variety of programmatic deal formats, including private marketplaces and preferred deals, to optimize your campaign performance and ROI.