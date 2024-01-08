Benadryl vs Melatonin: Which One is Safer and More Effective for Sleep?

Side Effects Besides feeling sleepy, Benadryl and Unisom can both have bad side effects.

Benedryl Side Effects Side effects of diphenhydramine are:

Feeling sick Headache Dry mouth Most side effects are not serious and will go away in 24 hours. If they stay or are very bad, stop taking the medicine and tell your healthcare provider. You should also tell your healthcare provider if you have problems peeing.

1#. Noocube Sleep Upgrade: Click Here To Buy (Official Website) For Better Sleep

Unisom Side Effects Side effects of doxylamine succinate are:

Feeling sick Stuffy chest Feeling nervous Feeling too excited Dry mouth, nose, or throat Tell your healthcare provider if these side effects are very bad or stay. Call your healthcare provider right away if you see things differently or have problems peeing.2 Lie JD, Tu KN, Shen DD, Wong BM. How to treat sleep problems. P T. 2015;40(11):759-71.

Different Sleep Aids Work Differently You can’t just use any sleep aid to get a good night’s sleep. You might think of using antihistamines that you can buy without a prescription, like Benadryl, to make you sleepy, but you probably shouldn’t. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says that these antihistamines don’t give you more sleep, and they are not good for long-term use.1

Another common choice that you can buy without a prescription is melatonin, a hormone that helps your body’s sleep rhythm to make you fall asleep. But if you have problems staying asleep, melatonin probably won’t help.

To find the right sleep solution, you need to work with a doctor. You might need a prescription medicine like Sonata that will make you fall asleep faster or something like Belsomra® that will stop the signals in your brain that make you wake up at 3 a.m. Or the reason why you are tired could be sleep apnea, a usual problem that a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine can help with.

1#. Noocube Sleep Upgrade: Click Here To Buy (Official Website) For Better Sleep

Using screens too close to bedtime can also make it hard to fall asleep, so keep your devices away before then. And if worries about the pandemic are making you sleepless, your doctor may suggest cognitive-behavioral therapy, which is very helpful for long-term insomnia.2

How do melatonin supplements help people sleep?

Melatonin is a hormone made by the brain that helps us sleep and stay asleep. It controls your circadian sleep-wake cycle, and the body is supposed to make it at night when it’s time to sleep. But our modern habits do a lot to stop healthy melatonin production: lights and screens at night, irregular sleep schedules, not enough sun exposure, and exciting activities (like work or exercise) before bed can all interfere with the making of melatonin. Many people take melatonin supplements because they want a more natural way to deal with insomnia and sleep problems, and studies show that it can help increase sleep time and quality while causing less side effects than non-natural sleep aids (as long as you are taking the right amount, of course).

Sleep Aids You Can Buy Without a Prescription Antihistamine medicines that have the active ingredient diphenhydramine (such as Benadryl) are often used as sleep aids. They work to stop allergies by blocking the body’s histamine response, which includes being alert. And because they block this alerting system, a side effect is that they can make you sleepy.

The same active ingredient is in products sold only as sleep aids (and not allergy medicines), such as Unisom and ZzzQuil.

These medicines will make most people sleepy and help them fall asleep, but they should be used carefully. Start with the smallest possible dose and see if that’s enough to help you sleep, says Cheng. Too much and you may feel tired in the morning.

He also warns against regular use over several weeks. When you stop taking it, you can have a rebound effect and have really bad insomnia.

Natural Sleep Supplements Besides melatonin, there are several other natural sleep remedies on the market. While most don’t have strong scientific research to prove their effectiveness, some people may find them useful.

It’s important to note that herbal supplements are not regulated by the FDA. That means you can’t be sure how much of a substance you’re getting in your sleep aid.

Valerian root: The dried root of this herbal plant is made into pills, teas or other formulas meant to improve sleep. Research is not clear, but there is some evidence that valerian can help people fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply. Lavender essential oil: You’ll find lavender essential oil in a variety of products such as lotions, bath salts and sheet sprays. There’s no well-established reason for essential oils to have a physical effect on the sleep system, says Cheng. But if they help you relax and calm down, that mental effect can help you sleep. Herbal tea: Teas made for drinking at bedtime usually contain herbal mixes such as passionflower and chamomile (and sometimes valerian). Even if the tea ingredients don’t make you sleepy, the ritual may. Drinking something warm is relaxing, says Cheng, and it may be part of a winding down process that helps your body prepare for sleep.

What Is Benadryl? Benadryl is a brand name for diphenhydramine, an antihistamine. Antihistamines work by stopping histamine — a chemical in the body that causes signs of allergies (like: sneezing, stuffy nose, watery eyes) — in the body, according to the National Library of Medicine. But histamines do more than cause the itchy throat and runny nose that bother many people in spring. Research in the academic journal Sleep shows some histamines also help control your sleep-wake cycle, with these histamines being more active when you’re awake.

But back to Benadryl: The OTC drug is made to ease signs of hay fever and other summer allergies as well as those caused by an allergic reaction and the common cold. Diphenhydramine can also work against histamines to fight problems such as a cough from minor throat irritation as well as to treat or stop motion sickness and insomnia, according to the National Library of Medicine.

COGNITIVE BEHAVIORAL THERAPY FOR INSOMNIA

Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, or CBT-I, is suggested as the first treatment for long-term insomnia (insomnia lasting for more than three months) for most people. This is usually enough to improve insomnia, although in some cases, medicine is suggested as well (usually after first trying CBT-I). (See ‘Medicines for insomnia’ below.)

CBT-I involves working with a skilled clinician over several weeks to find and deal with factors that add to insomnia and fix habits that are bad for sleep. Parts of CBT-I include sleep education, sleep restriction or compression, stimulus control, sleep hygiene, cognitive therapy, and relaxation exercises. These are explained in more detail below.

Sleep education — This involves working with a health care provider or therapist to learn about what happens during sleep and how insomnia can start and keep going.

Sleep restriction or sleep compression — Sleep restriction involves keeping track of how much time you spend in bed and how much of that time is spent sleeping versus awake. Often, people with insomnia spend extra time in bed to try to get more sleep, then find that this makes it harder to fall asleep again the next night. This keeps the cycle of insomnia going.

With sleep restriction, you work with a therapist to keep a sleep diary to better understand your habits. Then you set a specific schedule for when to go to bed and when to get up, and you stick to that schedule even if you don’t sleep the whole time. This helps to make you sleepy enough to get more restful sleep on later nights. It also helps to make your internal clock more regular and helps you to fall asleep at a more steady time. As your sleep gets better over time, you will increase the amount of time you spend in bed until you are getting the right amount of sleep to feel refreshed during the day.

It’s important to work with a professional if you are trying sleep restriction, as the process can make you feel more tired during the day at the start, which can be risky if you are trying to do activities that need you to be focused and alert, such as driving.

Sleep compression is a similar way that also involves keeping a sleep diary and setting a regular bedtime and wake time. However, it involves making the window of time in bed shorter more slowly; this may be suggested for some people for whom sleep restriction may not be safe (for example, those with certain medical or mental conditions) or who may like a different way.

Stimulus control — Stimulus control therapy is based on the idea that some people with insomnia link their bedroom and bed with staying awake and alert rather than sleeping. To help with this:

●Go to bed only when you feel sleepy.

●Use your bed and bedroom only for sleep and sex.

●If you cannot fall asleep within about 20 minutes, get

●Avoid having a big meal close to bedtime. Try to have a healthy and satisfying (but not too heavy) meal in the early evening and avoid late-night snacks.

Cognitive therapy — People who are awake at night often worry that they will do badly the next day or that poor sleep will affect them in other ways. As a result, they start having trouble with sleep. This can create a cycle where being awake at night makes you more anxious, which then makes it harder to sleep. You may start to think that all bad events in your life are because of poor sleep.

During cognitive therapy, you work with a therapist to find and deal with thoughts that make you anxious about sleep. This is usually done by writing down your thoughts and finding more helpful ways to think about them.

Relaxation exercises — Ways to help with relaxation are often part of a CBT-I program. Common ways include:

●Progressive muscle relaxation – This involves slowly relaxing your muscles from your head down to your feet. Here is an example of a relaxation program: Starting with the muscles in your face, squeeze (tighten) your muscles gently for one to two seconds and then relax. Do this several times. Use the same way for other muscle groups, usually in this order (going down the body): jaw and neck, shoulders, upper arms, lower arms, fingers, chest, stomach, bottom, thighs, calves, and feet.

●Diaphragmatic breathing – This is a deep breathing way that can help you relax. The table has steps for how to do this (table 2).

●Mindfulness – This involves trying to be in the moment and aware of your physical feelings, thoughts, and emotions. Many people find this relaxing and useful for sleep.

Pros vs. Cons of Taking Benadryl for Sleep Pros Of course, if you want to sleep, the fact that Benadyl can make you drowsy is a pro. Simply put: It makes it easier to fall asleep fast, says Ian Katznelson, M.D., neurologist and sleep medicine expert at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. If you have trouble feeling sleepy or calm at bedtime, this can help, he says.

You can also find Benadryl at almost every drugstore, says Dr. Winter. It’s also less risky than benzodiazepines, a group of psychoactive drugs used to treat anxiety or insomnia (including Valium and Xanax) that may cause dependence, or using alcohol to help you to sleep.

While Benadryl is not usually addictive — especially when you take it in the right doses (one to two tablets every four to six hours for those age 12 and up for cold/allergy relief) — it is not without danger. There’s at least one case study of a man who had to be in the hospital after he had withdrawal while stopping a diphenhydramine addiction.

Cons The American Academy of Sleep Medicine specifically suggests that you don’t treat long-term insomnia (i.e. difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep for months at a time) with antihistamines because there’s not enough proof that doing so is effective or safe. Basically, the country’s top professional group for sleep does not want you to do this — at least, not often. Also worth noting: Benadryl does not sell itself as a sleep aid on its label or website.

When you take Benadryl for sleep or allergies, there’s also a chance for some bad side effects, says Dr. Katznelson; these can include mouth dryness, constipation, holding urine, cognitive dysfunction (i.e. trouble thinking), and risk of seizure if you take too much of a dose. Diphenhydramine can possibly cause nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, headache, muscle weakness, and nervousness, according to the National Library of Medicine1. And if you don’t like feeling tired after a bad night of sleep, you might want to remember this before taking one of the pink pills: Benadryl can make you feel ‘hangover’ sedation the next day, says Dr. Winter.

There’s also a chance of developing a mental dependence on Benadryl when taken for sleep, says Dr. Siegel. This means, you may reach a point where you feel like you can’t fall asleep without taking the antihistamine first. I would prefer people learn sleep techniques, he says, including things like reducing your caffeine use, making your room dark, and exercising regularly. And, again, there’s a small chance that you might develop a physical dependence (think: addiction) to it.

There’s also a possible risk of having trouble with memory loss and even dementia, which at least one big study has linked to the long-term use of Benadryl2.

Can NyQuil Cause Memory Loss?

NyQuil is a medicine that contains different ingredients to treat cold and flu symptoms. One of the ingredients is doxylamine, which is an antihistamine like diphenhydramine. Antihistamines can block the action of a chemical in the brain called acetylcholine, which is important for memory and thinking3.

Some experts say that taking antihistamines like NyQuil can cause memory loss, especially in older people who are more sensitive to their effects. They can also cause confusion, drowsiness, and increase the risk of falls4. However, there is not enough evidence to prove that NyQuil causes memory loss or dementia. More research is needed to understand the long-term effects of these medicines on the brain.

If you are worried about memory loss, you should talk to your doctor before taking NyQuil or any other medicine that contains antihistamines. You should also avoid taking them for a long time or in high doses. You should also try other ways to improve your sleep, such as following a regular schedule, avoiding caffeine and alcohol, and practicing relaxation exercises.