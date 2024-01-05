Bent Over Barbell Row - Execution and Tips

Barbell Bent-Over Row Overview

The barbell bent-over row is an exercise that works your back muscles and helps you build a strong and muscular upper body.

The barbell bent-over row is also called the barbell row. It is a common exercise for people who want to grow their back muscles. The barbell row also helps you improve your strength on other exercises like the bench press, the squat, and the deadlift.

___________________________________

Click Here to Buy Muscle Growth Supplement price and offers

Best Supplements for Muscle Growth

1.

● TestoPrime: Click Here To Buy (Official Website): Top legal muscle steroids

● D-Bal Max: Click Here To Buy (Official Website): Best muscle growth supplement overall

2. Click on this link to Visit And Buy All These Products (Official Website)

● CrazyBulk Bulking Stack: Best bulking stack for bodybuilding

● Testo-Max: Best for Sustanon & testosterone, body fat, and energy

● Dianabol – Best choice for muscle building (Most Popular)

● Deca Durabolin – Best choice for stamina

● Trenbolone – Best choice for muscle mass and recovery

● Sustanon – Best choice for testosterone levels

● CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack: Best for women

● HGH-X2: Best human growth hormone booster

● OSTA 2866: Best SARM alternative for fast muscle growth

● And more Bodybuilding Supplements

3. Click on this link to Visit And Buy All These Products (Official Website)

● Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer (Intensive Pre-Train): Best mass gainer shake for bulking & pre-workout supplement

● Ultimate CRN-5 (100% Tri-Protein): Best creatine and protein powder

● And more Nutrition Supplements

__________________________________

The barbell row mainly targets the muscles of your upper back (lats, rhomboids, and traps). But it also uses other muscles like your lower back, core, and arms to help you perform the movement correctly.

There are different ways to do the barbell row. You can change the position of your hands, the angle of your body, and the type of equipment you use.

Some examples of barbell row variations are:

● Dumbbell Row

● One-Arm Dumbbell Row

● Reverse-Grip Barbell Row

● T-Bar Row

● Smith Machine Row

The back muscles are not easy to train and grow. You need to try different exercises and techniques to find what works best for you. The barbell row is a great exercise to include in your back workout because it is effective and versatile.

Barbell Bent-Over Row Instructions

Stand up and hold the bar with a double overhand grip. Bend your knees slightly and lean forward until your upper body is almost parallel to the floor (or a little higher). Start the movement by pulling the bar towards your stomach while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Touch the bar to your body and then slowly lower it back to the starting position with control.

Repeat for the number of reps you want to do.

Barbell Bent-Over Row Tips

Find a comfortable position for your head. You can look forward or keep your neck in line with your spine. Keep your abs tight as you row the bar to prevent your lower back from arching too much. Don’t use momentum to lift the bar. Control the weight throughout the whole range of motion. Don’t let your head move forward as you row. Make sure your shoulder blade moves with your arm. Don’t lock your shoulder in place and only move your elbow.

How to do a barbell row

Barbell rows are a good exercise for making your back bigger and stronger. They can also help you improve your squats, deadlifts and bench press.

This is a complex exercise that needs you to lift the barbell from the floor, while leaning forward and pulling the bar to your chest. Your knees should be bent, your back should be flat, and your neck should be in line with your spine. Your hands should be a little wider than your shoulders.

The leaning forward position can be uncomfortable or risky, so you need to use the right form. The form is very important with barbell rows, so you need to choose the right weight. You will get more benefits from slow and controlled movements.

Why barbell rows are good and what muscles they work

This is one of the best exercises to make your upper body muscles grow and increase your pulling strength. It will also make you look better.

The main muscles you use are the latissimus dorsi (lats), which are on the sides of your upper back, trapezius (traps), and rhomboids (upper middle back). The barbell row also uses your lower back, glutes and legs to keep your body stable. It is a powerful movement, so you will see improvements in your other lifts.

How to hold the barbell

When you do barbell rows, you can have your palms facing down or up.

If your palms are facing up, you will use more of your biceps in the movement. You can hold the bar closer and lift heavier.

If your palms are facing down, you will make your rhomboids and lats work harder. You can also hold the bar wider to focus more on your lats and make your back muscles bigger.

The way you hold the bar is up to you. You should choose what is comfortable and fits your goals. We will use palms facing down for the best back workout.

How to do a barbell row

Hold a barbell with your palms facing down. Your feet should be shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees and bring your upper body forward a little. Your back should be flat and almost parallel to the floor. This is where you start. Pull the barbell up to your chest, keeping your elbows close to your body. Stop and hold at the top of the movement, and squeeze your back muscles. Slowly lower the barbell back to where you started. Do this for the number of reps you want.

Tips: Pushing your hips back will help you keep your back flat during the exercise Pulling your elbows behind you, instead of pulling the bar up will help activate your lats and keep everything tight. Stopping at the top of the exercise and squeezing your shoulder blades together is a good way of making your back bigger and improving your posture. Things to avoid and how to fix them

Moving the weight fast:

The best way to train is by controlling the weight you lift. If you move the weight fast, then you are probably lifting too heavy.

This can hurt you and take the tension away from the muscles you want to work. So picking the right weight is important — don’t lift more than you can.

Curved back:

Having a curved back is another mistake you will see often. It can cause an injury, so take your time and use the correct form.

Make sure your back is flat and your core is tight, and control the weight through the whole movement.

Making a mistake with the range of motion:

This usually happens when you stand too straight and almost make the exercise like a shoulder lift. This means you are not leaning over enough, and you use more of your shoulders instead of your back muscles.

You don’t need someone to help you with this lift, but it is always good to have someone watch your form.

Different ways to do the bent-over barbell row

T-Bar Row The T-bar row is another exercise that works the main muscles in the back and is good for building strength. Like the bent-over barbell row, T-bar rows use a pulling movement to work the back muscles.

For this exercise, you also need to use the barbell, but this time the bar needs to be put into a machine that can move around (that metal tube that can pivot).

When you are in this position you may need to use a handle, because not all gyms will have a T-bar row handle. If that is the case, you can use a handle that is used for seated rows.

How to do a T-bar row

Put some weight on the barbell, then stand over it and hold it at the end with the weight. Pull the bar towards your chest, keeping your elbows close and squeezing at the top of the movement. Lower the bar back to the starting position. Do this for the number of reps you want.

Chest supported T-bar row

This is also called a lying T-bar row, and the chest supported row is a great exercise for keeping good posture, and reducing the chance of getting hurt from bad form and technique. Because your upper body is supported and your lower body is not involved, the back has to do all of the work — which means total focus.

And, if your gym doesn’t have a T-Bar row machine, you can always use a bench and a pair of dumbbells.

How to do a chest supported row:

Put your chosen weight on the T-bar row machine. Adjust the height so your upper chest is resting at the top of the pad. Lie face down and hold the handles on the machine. Lift the bar up and stretch your arms to the front. This is the starting position. Pull the weight up slowly towards your chest, squeezing your back at the top. Slowly lower the weight back down to the starting position. Keep the movement controlled throughout. Do this for the number of reps you want.

Summary

If you want to have a strong and well-developed back, then you should do the bent-over barbell row in your back workout. Whether you are doing bodybuilding for a good-looking body, strength training or powerlifting, or simply to stay in shape, then this should be a regular in your gym routine.

Because you are leaning over, it does put you at risk of getting hurt, so it is very important that your form is correct and the weight is not too heavy. You don’t want to have a bad back later in life or sooner because of lifting heavy with bad form. If you are already doing this movement and want to change it up, look into the different exercises. This keeps your workouts fresh and fun, and also stops you from getting stuck.