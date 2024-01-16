Best Anti-Aging Peptides Injections For Skin, Energy & Cell Age!

What are the Benefits of Peptides for Younger Skin?

Many people want to get rid of the extra lines or folds on their skin. But plastic surgery is very expensive if you only want to look younger. That’s why some people use peptide therapy!

Peptides are tiny groups of amino acids that can boost collagen and elastin, which make your skin strong and smooth. When you have more collagen and elastin, your skin can protect itself from dirt or bad chemicals in the air.

Peptides also help make new blood vessels and replace old cells. With peptide therapy for younger skin, you can also have a stronger immune system that keeps you healthy and fights germs better. Peptides that you put on your skin can focus on the wrinkles and make the pores smaller.

How to Use Peptides?

You can take peptides by injection or by mouth.

But for peptides that make your skin younger, they usually come as peptide lotions or creams. You can also find these peptides as patches that you stick on your skin.

For peptides that you inject, you have to be very careful. You have to mix the peptide with something else before you inject it. To learn how to mix the peptide, go here .Are you sad to see yourself getting older every day?

Your skin becomes loose, your face shows lines and creases, or maybe you feel less energetic to do ANYTHING like you did when you were young…

Well, that’s what aging does, I understand!

But you don’t need to be afraid of losing yourself along the way because peptide therapy can make you young again.

Keep reading to learn about the BEST anti-aging peptides in the market and watch yourself turn back time.

What are Peptides?

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that make up proteins (1 ). The peptides are better than the proteins because they are absorbed faster and have a simpler structure. Also, peptides can do many things, such as build muscle, strengthen your immune system, and help you lose weight.

Besides that, new peptides are made to stop aging. These peptides heal wounds quickly and reduce inflammation. These peptides also remove lines and wrinkles from your skin and make more collagen or hyaluronic acid.

#1 Peptide for Anti-Aging: Epithalon

Epithalon is a classic anti-aging tetrapeptide with 4 amino acids. A famous Russian scientist Vladimir Khavinson first found the peptide, and since then, most of the research has been done at the St. Petersburg Institute of Bioregulation and Gerontology.

The peptide is called ‘the fountain of youth’ because of its amazing anti-aging effects (2). The peptide is a fake activator of telomerase enzyme. This makes the telomeres at the end of chromosome chains new again and helps the cells grow and fix the old ones. The peptide also makes the sleep cycle better and lowers stress levels in teens. 5-10 mg of Epithalon every day for 2-3 weeks is suggested before stopping.

Pros: ● Stops aging ● Makes sleep cycle better

#2 Best For GH release: Sermorelin

When you get older, your body makes less growth hormones. But with Sermorelin , a 29 amino acid peptide, you don’t have to worry. The peptide is like Growth Hormone Secreting Hormone (GHRH) that, after connecting to the receptors on the front part of the brain, makes human growth hormone (3 ).

The peptide makes the sleep cycle and nails and skin healthy, improves strength and stamina, and makes our immune system better. This makes your body much healthier and can be used as an anti-aging peptide.

Most sources say to use 0.2 to 0.3 mcg once before sleeping every day. You can do this for about three months safely. Sermorelin is usually injected under the skin.

Pros: ● Improves muscle mass, and helps you lose weight fast ● Heals wounds well

#3 Best For Loose Skin: Matrixyl

Matrixyl is a special peptide that has a different shape and function from others. Matrixyl is made of 5 building blocks of protein and a fat molecule.

One of the main signs of aging is having wrinkled and loose skin. This happens because skin cells cannot renew themselves as we get older. Matrixyl helps with skin care by making the deepest layer of the skin come alive again, which helps to get rid of fine lines and wrinkles on the skin and make the skin texture better (4).

The peptide also helps to stop the skin from getting worse by increasing the production of collagen and hyaluronic acid. With hyaluronic acid, you can have a smooth skin texture and a consistent skin color. Matrixyl is very safe for all kinds of skin, including sensitive skin and skin with acne, with very few side effects.

Pros: ● Makes fine lines and wrinkles less ● Gives you a consistent skin color

#4 Best For Losing Weight: Argireline

Argireline is a famous peptide for its anti-aging benefits. But unlike Matrixyl, Argireline does not increase the production of collagen or hyaluronic acid.

Argireline is a kind of hexapeptide that is especially good for losing weight.

Argireline has one unique feature. The peptide makes the facial muscles relax and is known for its fast and deep effects.

As we age, we get fine lines and wrinkles, but with this peptide, we can make fine facial lines less and have smoother and fuller skin and look younger for our age (5).

Pros:

● Makes fine lines less with facial muscle relaxation ● Losing weight peptide

#5 Best To Increase Collagen Production: Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7

Adding Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 to your daily skin care routine would be a good idea. Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide is made of 4 building blocks of protein and a fat molecule. The fat molecule helps the peptide to go through our skin easily and get past our skin barrier, which is our natural defense.

The peptide works by making new molecules for a complete skin change. Besides this, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 also increases the production of collagen and hyaluronic acid, which gives you firmer skin (6).

Interestingly, the peptide also makes inflammation and swelling of the skin less.

With this peptide, you can expect less wrinkles and fine lines of the skin after a few times.

Pros:

● Makes inflammation and swelling less ● Goes through the skin easily

Key Points

● Some of the top peptides for anti-aging are Epithalon, Sermorelin, Matrixyl, Argireline, and Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide 7.

● Different anti-aging peptides have different effects. They can either increase the local growth hormone levels and give you many benefits or help your skin look younger by boosting natural collagen production and growth factors.

● Anti-aging peptides can be bought as peptide creams or injections, we only explain injections here.

Are Peptides Legal?

In the United States, the FDA has not said yes to most peptides for people to use. Most peptides can only be sold for studying or testing.

Are Peptides Safe?

It’s normal to be worried before you try any new medicine or supplement, especially if it has not been tested on many people. But peptides are still very safe and have good results.

Some people may feel some stomach pain, headache, or sickness, but these are rare. It’s important to follow the right amount and not take more than that.

What peptides can be used for Anti-aging?

You can use Epitalon, Sermorelin, Ipamorelin/CJC 1295, or Thymosin Alpha 1 for anti-aging.

Are peptides safe for humans?

So far, it is rare for someone to experience adverse reactions due to peptide use. However, mild side effects such as abdominal discomfort are common after peptide usage.