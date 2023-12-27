Best Anti Snoring Devices 2024: The Top 5 Products That Actually Work!

There is no cure for snoring. But the best snoring solutions will make the symptoms much better. An anti-snoring mouthpiece can help many snorers. Snoring is a problem that happens often - if not every night - for more than one-third of these sleepers.

It usually happens because the air cannot flow well through the breathing passages. This can happen for many reasons. A thick or low palate makes the airway smaller, making snoring more likely. Snoring can also happen because of long-term nose problems and blockages. Being overweight or obese can also make more tissue grow around the airway.

Alcohol is another common cause of snoring. Drinking alcohol before sleeping makes the throat relax, making the tongue fall back into the throat and block the airway. Being too tired or not sleeping enough can also make the throat muscles relax. Also, sleeping on the back makes people snore more because the tongue can block the airway.

Snoring for a long time can cause other problems later. Feeling sleepy and tired during the day, having mood changes and angry outbursts, having trouble focusing on tasks, and having a higher chance of getting into a car or work accident are some of the symptoms. MAD and TRD mouthpieces can stop snoring episodes every night for people with snoring problems that are not caused by sleep apnea. These devices are much cheaper than surgery or other medical treatments for snoring.

While anti-snoring mouthpieces and mouthguards work for many people, they are not good for everyone. Some people find these devices annoying, or even painful sometimes. They may also not work for very bad snoring caused by conditions like obstructive sleep apnea. How Do Anti-Snoring Mouthpieces Work?

Anti-snoring mouthpieces are simple devices with few parts. They work differently depending on whether the mouthpiece is a MAD or a TRD.

The most common type of anti-snoring mouthpiece is the MAD. The top and bottom trays, where the teeth go, are usually made of a material that can change shape with heat. The hot water makes the material soft so that users can bite into the top and bottom teeth trays to make a shape. Users should do this unless the maker says something else.

Before you boil the mouthpiece, gently bite on the thermoplastic in the upper and lower trays. The mouthpiece should fit your lips a little bit.

Some devices may need to have the ends of the top and lower trays cut off. This is not needed for others.

Boil water in a pot on the stove or in a cup that you can microwave (depending on what it says). Put the cup on a flat surface that is not hot after the water boils. Make sure there is enough water to cover the mouthpiece completely.

Put the mouthpiece in hot water for 30 to 60 seconds, or as it says.

You may need to put the mouthpiece in cold water for a few seconds at this point, but most models are ready to be molded - but you should wait for the thermoplastic to cool down before biting into it.

Bite hard with your upper and lower teeth after putting the device in your mouth. The thermoplastic should be warm but not too hot; if it is, let it cool down more. Make sure your tongue touches the roof of your mouth - this helps dry out the mouthpiece faster.

If you don’t get a good mold with these instructions, try again. The thermoplastic should be soft enough to let you try many times.

If you get a good mold, the MAD will move your jaw forward by at least 1mm.