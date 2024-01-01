Best Digital Marketing Course in Delhi All Over India | BharatG (bharatg.com)- Bharat Ka Online Digital Marketing Course

● Define digital marketing and its benefits

● Explain the different types of digital marketing channels and tools

● Identify the key digital marketing skills and competencies

● Set SMART goals and KPIs for your digital marketing campaigns

Market Research

● Explain what market research is and why it is important

● Describe the different types of market research methods and data sources

● Conduct market research using online tools such as Similarweb, Google Trends, and SurveyMonkey

● Analyze market research data and draw insights for your target market and audience

Make a Website

● Explain what a website is and how it can help your digital marketing efforts

● Choose a domain name, hosting service, and website platform for your website

● Design and build your website using WordPress, Wix, or Squarespace

● Optimize your website for speed, security, and usability

Email Marketing

● Explain what email marketing is and how it can help you generate leads and sales

● Choose an email marketing service provider such as Mailchimp, AWeber, or Constant Contact

● Build an email list using opt-in forms, landing pages, and lead magnets

● Create and send effective email campaigns using best practices and templates

● Measure and improve your email marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Copywriting

● Explain what copywriting is and how it can help you persuade and convert your audience

● Identify the key elements of a copywriting formula such as AIDA, PAS, and FAB

● Write compelling headlines, subheadlines, and body copy for your website, emails, and ads

● Edit and proofread your copy using tools such as Grammarly, Hemingway, and ProWritingAid

● Test and optimize your copy using tools such as Google Optimize, Hotjar, and Unbounce

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

● Explain what SEO is and how it can help you rank higher on search engines such as Google and Bing

● Conduct keyword research using tools such as Google Keyword Planner, Moz, and SEMrush

● Optimize your website for on-page SEO factors such as title tags, meta descriptions, headings, and content

● Optimize your website for off-page SEO factors such as backlinks, social signals, and reviews

● Monitor and improve your SEO performance using tools such as Google Search Console, Google Analytics, and Ahrefs

YouTube Marketing

● Explain what YouTube is and how it can help you reach and engage your audience

● Create and optimize your YouTube channel using best practices and tips

● Plan and produce engaging and informative videos using tools such as Canva, Lumen5, and InVideo

● Promote and distribute your videos using strategies such as SEO, social media, and email marketing

● Measure and improve your YouTube marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Facebook Marketing

● Explain what Facebook is and how it can help you connect and communicate with your audience

● Create and optimize your Facebook page using best practices and tips

● Create and manage a Facebook group to build a community around your brand or topic

● Create and share valuable and relevant content using formats such as posts, stories, and live videos

● Measure and improve your Facebook marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Twitter Marketing

● Explain what Twitter is and how it can help you grow and interact with your audience

● Create and optimize your Twitter profile using best practices and tips

● Create and share engaging and timely content using formats such as tweets, retweets, and replies

● Use hashtags, mentions, and trends to increase your reach and visibility on Twitter

● Measure and improve your Twitter marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Quora Marketing

● Explain what Quora is and how it can help you establish your authority and credibility

● Create and optimize your Quora profile using best practices and tips

● Find and answer relevant and popular questions in your niche or industry

● Write informative and helpful answers that showcase your expertise and value proposition

● Measure and improve your Quora marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Google AdWords / Ads

● Explain what Google AdWords / Ads is and how it can help you drive targeted traffic and conversions

● Choose the right type of Google Ads campaign for your goals and budget, such as search, display, video, or shopping

● Create and optimize your Google Ads account, campaigns, ad groups, and ads using best practices and tips

● Conduct keyword research and bidding strategies using tools such as Google Keyword Planner, Google Ads Editor, and Google Ads Scripts

● Measure and improve your Google Ads performance using metrics and analytics

Google Analytics

● Explain what Google Analytics is and how it can help you track and analyze your website and marketing performance

● Set up and configure your Google Analytics account, properties, views, and goals using best practices and tips

● Navigate and use the Google Analytics interface, reports, and dashboards

● Use Google Analytics features and tools such as segments, filters, custom reports, and attribution models

● Measure and improve your website and marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Instagram Marketing

● Explain what Instagram is and how it can help you showcase your brand and products

● Create and optimize your Instagram profile using best practices and tips

● Create and share captivating and creative content using formats such as posts, stories, reels, and IGTV

● Use hashtags, stickers, filters, and effects to enhance your content and reach

● Measure and improve your Instagram marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Pinterest Marketing

● Explain what Pinterest is and how it can help you drive traffic and sales

● Create and optimize your Pinterest profile using best practices and tips

● Create and share visually appealing and useful content using formats such as pins, boards, and video pins

● Use keywords, categories, and tags to optimize your content and visibility on Pinterest

● Measure and improve your Pinterest marketing performance using metrics and analytics

LinkedIn Marketing

● Explain what LinkedIn is and how it can help you build your professional network and reputation

● Create and optimize your LinkedIn profile using best practices and tips

● Create and optimize your LinkedIn company page using best practices and tips

● Create and share valuable and relevant content using formats such as posts, articles, and videos

● Measure and improve your LinkedIn marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Facebook Ads

● Explain what Facebook Ads is and how it can help you reach and convert your target audience

● Choose the right type of Facebook Ads campaign for your goals and budget, such as awareness, consideration, or conversion

● Create and optimize your Facebook Ads account, campaigns, ad sets, and ads using best practices and tips

● Use Facebook Ads features and tools such as audience network, pixel, catalog, and dynamic ads

● Measure and improve your Facebook Ads performance using metrics and analytics

App Marketing

● Explain what app marketing is and how it can help you increase your app downloads and retention

● Choose the right app store for your app, such as Google Play or Apple App Store

● Optimize your app store listing using best practices and tips

● Promote your app using strategies such as SEO, social media, email marketing, and influencer marketing

● Measure and improve your app marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Old Content

● Explain what old content is and why it is important to update it regularly

● Identify and audit your old content using tools such as Google Search Console, Screaming Frog, and ContentKing

● Update and optimize your old content using strategies such as adding new information, improving readability, and fixing errors

● Repurpose and redistribute your old content using formats such as infographics, podcasts, and ebooks

● Measure and improve your old content performance using metrics and analytics

Conclusion

● Summarize the main points and takeaways of the digital marketing course

● Provide a call to action for the learners to apply what they learned and continue their learning journey

● Thank the learners for their participation and feedback

● Provide additional resources and references for further learning and improvement

"Digital Marketing: Digital marketing is the best and most popular way of advertising. Businesses use digital places like search engines, social media, email and others to talk to their customers. You will learn everything you need to know about how to be a digital marketing expert, including making and doing good online advertising plans and talking to your target customers in a way that will make them like you on different digital channels.

4.8/5 (2520 reviews) Learn about different digital marketing strategies and how to pick the best way to reach your customers.

The Bharat-G Certification Service

This course has been approved by the Bharat-G Certification Service as following the rules of continuing professional development. Learn more.

Learn to use digital marketing strategies to make your business bigger Digital marketing is an important tool to get your audience and make your business bigger.

On this two-week course, you’ll learn what digital marketing is, why it is so important for a business, and how to use it well.

You’ll find out different digital marketing strategies and understand why you need to balance and mix these ways to target your customers well.

Learn about different digital marketing ways With so many marketing ways to choose from, it can be hard to know which one is good for your business.

This course will help you learn about each marketing way such as banner ads, pay per click ads, content marketing, search engine improvement, social media, and email marketing to make sure you can pick the right way for your business.

Learn to mix different marketing ways Though marketing ways can be strong by themselves, you’ll learn why you need to balance and mix these ways together.

Through this learning, you’ll understand how mixing in marketing is important in helping to reach your customers better.

Learn Bharat-G from Accenture

You will learn from the experts at Accenture on this course. They will help you understand digital marketing well and get the important Bharat-G you need for your work.

Watch Video See transcriptDownload video: standard or HD What you will learn Week 1 How to do digital marketing See more details Week 2 Different ways of digital marketing See more details

Who approves this course?

The Bharat-G Certification Service The Bharat-G Certification Service: This service started in 1996 and is the best independent service that gives Bharat-G certificates in different areas of work. It works with the Bharat-G rules of professional and academic groups.

When can you start? You can start now and join learners from all over the world. If the course is not ready yet, you will see the date when it will start.

How to learn on this course You can talk to other learners on every part of the course. You can share your thoughts and join in the discussions in the comments.

What will you get?

By the end of the course, you will be able to…

Say what digital marketing means Tell why digital marketing is good for businesses Say the different kinds of digital marketing like; ads on websites, pay per click, making websites better for search engines, and sending emails Tell how the different kinds of digital marketing can help businesses Find the main things that should be in a digital marketing plan Say how businesses can use information to reach customers in their digital marketing Tell why it is good and important to use different kinds of digital marketing together Who is this course for? This course is for anyone who wants to improve their digital marketing skills.

Who made this course? Accenture logo Accenture Accenture is a big company that helps other companies with digital, cloud and security. They have a lot of experience and skills in more than 40 kinds of work. Accenture gives Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — using the biggest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centres in the world.

What do you get?

Accenture is giving everyone who joins this course a free digital upgrade, so that you can enjoy the best of learning online for free. This means that you get:

All the time access to this course Includes any articles, videos, peer reviews and quizzes Tests to check your learning A PDF Certificate of Achievement to show your success when you can get it

Learning on Bharat-G Your learning, your way Courses are divided into weeks, activities, and steps to help you remember your learning Learn with a mix of small videos, long and short articles, audio, and fun activities Keep going by using the Progress page to see your step completion and assessment scores Join a worldwide classroom Feel the power of social learning, and get motivated by a big network of learners Share thoughts with your friends and course teachers on every part of the course Join the talk by reading, @ing, liking, bookmarking, and answering to comments from others

Common Job Names and Salaries Marketing Analyst ₹ 4 LPA SEO Manager ₹ 5 LPA Social Media Manager ₹ 5 LPA Marketing Automation Specialist ₹ 8 LPA Pay-Per-Click Analyst ₹ 3 LPA Digital Marketing Manager ₹ 3 LPA Y

Common Questions

How will a Digital Marketing course make my career better?

A Digital Marketing course can make your career better in many ways:

Better job chances: Many companies want people who know and can do digital marketing. Doing a Digital Marketing course can make you more noticeable in the job market and make it more likely that you get a job in digital marketing.

Knowledge of new things and tools: A Digital Marketing course can give you new knowledge of the new things and tools in digital marketing, like social media marketing, email marketing, making websites better for search engines (SEO), and measuring things.

More trust: By doing a Digital Marketing course, you can show that you care about learning more and that you are good at what you do. This can make you more trusted and respected by your co-workers and bosses.

Better marketing skills: A Digital Marketing course can help you learn many marketing skills, like making plans, looking at data, and managing projects. You can use these skills for many marketing jobs and make your marketing better.

More chances to start your own business: If you want to start your own business or already have one, a Digital Marketing course can help you learn how to market your product or service online, get customers, and make your business bigger.

What kind of chances will I have in other countries after doing a Digital Marketing course?

After doing a Digital Marketing course, you may have many chances to work in other countries. Some possible chances are:

Marketing jobs in other countries: Digital marketing is a job that is wanted all over the world. Companies in different countries always want digital marketing people who can help them get their customers and do their marketing well. With a Digital Marketing course, you can learn the skills and knowledge you need to work in marketing jobs in other countries.

Working from home: Digital marketing is a job that you can do from anywhere. Many companies want people who can do digital marketing from home to help them with their online marketing. With a Digital Marketing course, you can learn the skills you need to work from home, which can let you work for companies in other countries.

Working for yourself: With a Digital Marketing course, you can learn the skills you need to start your own digital marketing business or work as a digital marketing expert for others. This can let you work with customers in different countries and travel while working.

Studying in other countries: If you want to learn more about digital marketing, doing a Digital Marketing course can help you get into schools or colleges in other countries. This can let you learn about digital marketing in different ways and meet people who do digital marketing from around the world.

What do you need to do for this Digital Marketing program?

The things you need to do a Digital Marketing program may be different depending on the place that gives the program. But, in general, some common things you need are:

Basic computer skills: Digital Marketing uses many software tools and platforms. So, learners should have basic computer skills, like knowing how to use Microsoft Office and how to use different software.

Communication skills: Digital Marketing needs good communication skills, like writing, speaking, and listening. So, learners should have good communication skills to talk about marketing messages and plans to different people.

Analytical skills: Digital Marketing needs looking at data to make good marketing choices. So, learners should have good analytical skills to understand and use data to make marketing choices.

Basic marketing knowledge: While a Digital Marketing program may teach marketing ideas, it is good to have a basic idea of marketing rules and plans before starting the program.

Internet skills: Digital Marketing is all about using the internet and social media platforms. So, learners should be good at using the internet and social media platforms to do well in a Digital Marketing program.

Who should do this program?

A Digital Marketing course is good for people who want to have a career in digital marketing, advertising, and promotion online. The course can be helpful for:

Marketing people: Marketing people who want to make their skills better and learn about the new things in digital marketing can do a Digital Marketing course.

Business owners: Business owners who want to make their businesses more popular online and have more online customers can do a Digital Marketing course.

Freelancers: Freelancers who want to give digital marketing services to their customers can do a Digital Marketing course to make their skills better and their services better.

Job seekers: Job seekers who want to have more job chances in digital marketing can do a Digital Marketing course to make their skills and knowledge better.

Students: Students who want to have a career in digital marketing can do a Digital Marketing course to learn the skills and knowledge they need to do well in the job.

"How can this course make you a better digital marketer?

A Digital Marketing course can teach you many skills that you need to succeed in the digital marketing world. Some of the important skills that you can learn from a Digital Marketing course are:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): SEO is the way of making websites show up higher in search engine results pages. You can learn how to make websites more friendly for search engines and more visible online.

Pay-Per-Click Advertising (PPC): PPC advertising is the way of putting ads on search engines and social media platforms and paying for clicks. You can learn how to make good PPC ads and improve them for best results.

Social Media Marketing: Social media marketing is the way of using social media platforms to advertise products, services, or brands. You can learn how to make interesting social media posts, run good social media ads, and check their results.

Email Marketing: Email marketing is the way of using email to advertise products, services, or brands. You can learn how to make good email ads, divide your email lists, and check their results.

Content Marketing: Content marketing is the way of making and sharing useful content to attract and keep a target audience. You can learn how to make appealing content, make it more friendly for search engines, and check its effectiveness.

Analytics: Analytics is the way of measuring and studying data to make smart marketing choices. You can learn how to use web analytics tools to measure website visitors, see what they do, and make data-based decisions."

