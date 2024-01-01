Best Digital Marketing Course in Pondicherry All Over India | BharatG (bharatg.com) - Bharat Ka Online Digital Marketing Course

● Define digital marketing and its benefits

● Explain the different types of digital marketing channels and tools

● Identify the key digital marketing skills and competencies

● Set SMART goals and KPIs for your digital marketing campaigns

Market Research

● Explain what market research is and why it is important

● Describe the different types of market research methods and data sources

● Conduct market research using online tools such as Similarweb, Google Trends, and SurveyMonkey

● Analyze market research data and draw insights for your target market and audience

Make a Website

● Explain what a website is and how it can help your digital marketing efforts

● Choose a domain name, hosting service, and website platform for your website

● Design and build your website using WordPress, Wix, or Squarespace

● Optimize your website for speed, security, and usability

Email Marketing

● Explain what email marketing is and how it can help you generate leads and sales

● Choose an email marketing service provider such as Mailchimp, AWeber, or Constant Contact

● Build an email list using opt-in forms, landing pages, and lead magnets

● Create and send effective email campaigns using best practices and templates

● Measure and improve your email marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Copywriting

● Explain what copywriting is and how it can help you persuade and convert your audience

● Identify the key elements of a copywriting formula such as AIDA, PAS, and FAB

● Write compelling headlines, subheadlines, and body copy for your website, emails, and ads

● Edit and proofread your copy using tools such as Grammarly, Hemingway, and ProWritingAid

● Test and optimize your copy using tools such as Google Optimize, Hotjar, and Unbounce

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

● Explain what SEO is and how it can help you rank higher on search engines such as Google and Bing

● Conduct keyword research using tools such as Google Keyword Planner, Moz, and SEMrush

● Optimize your website for on-page SEO factors such as title tags, meta descriptions, headings, and content

● Optimize your website for off-page SEO factors such as backlinks, social signals, and reviews

● Monitor and improve your SEO performance using tools such as Google Search Console, Google Analytics, and Ahrefs

YouTube Marketing

● Explain what YouTube is and how it can help you reach and engage your audience

● Create and optimize your YouTube channel using best practices and tips

● Plan and produce engaging and informative videos using tools such as Canva, Lumen5, and InVideo

● Promote and distribute your videos using strategies such as SEO, social media, and email marketing

● Measure and improve your YouTube marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Facebook Marketing

● Explain what Facebook is and how it can help you connect and communicate with your audience

● Create and optimize your Facebook page using best practices and tips

● Create and manage a Facebook group to build a community around your brand or topic

● Create and share valuable and relevant content using formats such as posts, stories, and live videos

● Measure and improve your Facebook marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Twitter Marketing

● Explain what Twitter is and how it can help you grow and interact with your audience

● Create and optimize your Twitter profile using best practices and tips

● Create and share engaging and timely content using formats such as tweets, retweets, and replies

● Use hashtags, mentions, and trends to increase your reach and visibility on Twitter

● Measure and improve your Twitter marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Quora Marketing

● Explain what Quora is and how it can help you establish your authority and credibility

● Create and optimize your Quora profile using best practices and tips

● Find and answer relevant and popular questions in your niche or industry

● Write informative and helpful answers that showcase your expertise and value proposition

● Measure and improve your Quora marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Google AdWords / Ads

● Explain what Google AdWords / Ads is and how it can help you drive targeted traffic and conversions

● Choose the right type of Google Ads campaign for your goals and budget, such as search, display, video, or shopping

● Create and optimize your Google Ads account, campaigns, ad groups, and ads using best practices and tips

● Conduct keyword research and bidding strategies using tools such as Google Keyword Planner, Google Ads Editor, and Google Ads Scripts

● Measure and improve your Google Ads performance using metrics and analytics

Google Analytics

● Explain what Google Analytics is and how it can help you track and analyze your website and marketing performance

● Set up and configure your Google Analytics account, properties, views, and goals using best practices and tips

● Navigate and use the Google Analytics interface, reports, and dashboards

● Use Google Analytics features and tools such as segments, filters, custom reports, and attribution models

● Measure and improve your website and marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Instagram Marketing

● Explain what Instagram is and how it can help you showcase your brand and products

● Create and optimize your Instagram profile using best practices and tips

● Create and share captivating and creative content using formats such as posts, stories, reels, and IGTV

● Use hashtags, stickers, filters, and effects to enhance your content and reach

● Measure and improve your Instagram marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Pinterest Marketing

● Explain what Pinterest is and how it can help you drive traffic and sales

● Create and optimize your Pinterest profile using best practices and tips

● Create and share visually appealing and useful content using formats such as pins, boards, and video pins

● Use keywords, categories, and tags to optimize your content and visibility on Pinterest

● Measure and improve your Pinterest marketing performance using metrics and analytics

LinkedIn Marketing

● Explain what LinkedIn is and how it can help you build your professional network and reputation

● Create and optimize your LinkedIn profile using best practices and tips

● Create and optimize your LinkedIn company page using best practices and tips

● Create and share valuable and relevant content using formats such as posts, articles, and videos

● Measure and improve your LinkedIn marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Facebook Ads

● Explain what Facebook Ads is and how it can help you reach and convert your target audience

● Choose the right type of Facebook Ads campaign for your goals and budget, such as awareness, consideration, or conversion

● Create and optimize your Facebook Ads account, campaigns, ad sets, and ads using best practices and tips

● Use Facebook Ads features and tools such as audience network, pixel, catalog, and dynamic ads

● Measure and improve your Facebook Ads performance using metrics and analytics

App Marketing

● Explain what app marketing is and how it can help you increase your app downloads and retention

● Choose the right app store for your app, such as Google Play or Apple App Store

● Optimize your app store listing using best practices and tips

● Promote your app using strategies such as SEO, social media, email marketing, and influencer marketing

● Measure and improve your app marketing performance using metrics and analytics

Old Content

● Explain what old content is and why it is important to update it regularly

● Identify and audit your old content using tools such as Google Search Console, Screaming Frog, and ContentKing

● Update and optimize your old content using strategies such as adding new information, improving readability, and fixing errors

● Repurpose and redistribute your old content using formats such as infographics, podcasts, and ebooks

● Measure and improve your old content performance using metrics and analytics

Conclusion

● Summarize the main points and takeaways of the digital marketing course

● Provide a call to action for the learners to apply what they learned and continue their learning journey

● Thank the learners for their participation and feedback

● Provide additional resources and references for further learning and improvement

Digital Marketing (4 PROGRAMS) Digital marketing is the best and most popular way of advertising. Businesses use digital platforms like search engines, social media, email and others to talk to their customers. You will learn everything you need to know about how to be a digital marketing expert, including making and doing effective online advertising strategies and talking to your target customers in a way that will impress them on different digital channels.

Top Skills Solving Marketing Problems, Google Keywords & SEO, Social Media, Marketing, Paid SEM, Improving, ROI

4.8/5 (2520 reviews) Learn about different digital marketing strategies and how to pick the right one for your customers.

Learn to use digital marketing strategies to grow your business Digital marketing is an important tool to reach your audience and grow your business.

In this two-week course, you’ll learn what digital marketing is, why it is so important for an organization, and how to use it well.

You’ll learn about different digital marketing strategies and understand why you need to balance and combine these techniques to target your customers well.

Learn about different digital marketing techniques There are many marketing strategies to choose from, and it can be hard to know which one works for your business.

This course will help you learn about each marketing strategy such as banner ads, pay per click ads, content marketing, search engine optimization, social media, and email marketing to make sure you can pick the right one for your business.

Learn to combine different marketing strategies Marketing strategies can be strong by themselves, but you’ll learn why you need to balance and combine them together.

By doing this, you’ll understand how combining marketing is important in helping to target your customers better.

Who approved this course?

Learning on this course On every part of the course you can meet other learners, share your thoughts and join in with lively talks in the comments.

What will you do? By the end of the course, you‘ll be able to…

Say what digital marketing is Say why digital marketing is important for businesses

Say the different kinds of digital marketing including; display ads, pay per click, search engine optimization, and email marketing Say how the different digital marketing methods can give value to businesses Find the main things that should be in a digital marketing plan Say how businesses can use data to reach customers in their digital marketing campaign Say the benefit and importance of combining different digital marketing techniques Who is the course for? This course is made for anyone interested in improving their digital marketing skills.

Who made the course? Accenture logo Accenture Accenture is a global professional services company with top skills in digital, cloud and security. Combining great experience and special skills across more than 40 industries, Accenture offers Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s biggest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers.

What’s in it?

Accenture are giving everyone who joins this course a free digital upgrade, so that you can enjoy the full benefits of learning online for free. This means that you get:

Unlimited access to this course Includes any articles, videos, feedback and quizzes Tests to check your learning A PDF Certificate of Achievement to show your success when you’re ready

Learning on Bharat-G Your learning, your way Courses are divided into weeks, tasks, and parts to help you keep track of your learning Learn through a mix of small videos, long- and short-form articles, audio, and fun tasks Stay focused by using the Progress page to keep track of your step finish and test scores Join a global group Feel the power of social learning, and get inspired by an international network of learners Share thoughts with your peers and course teachers on every part of the course Join the talk by reading, @ing, liking, saving, and replying to comments from others

"Common Jobs and Pay Marketing Analyst ₹ 4 LPA SEO Manager ₹ 5 LPA Social Media Manager ₹ 5 LPA Marketing Automation Specialist ₹ 8 LPA Pay-Per-Click Analyst ₹ 3 LPA Digital Marketing Manager ₹ 3 LPA Y Common Questions

How will a Digital Marketing course help me in my career?

A Digital Marketing course can help you in your career in many ways:

Better job chances: Digital marketing is growing fast, and many companies want people who know how to do it. Finishing a Digital Marketing course can make you more noticeable in the job market and improve your chances of getting a digital marketing job.

Knowledge of new trends and tools: A Digital Marketing course can teach you the latest things and tools in digital marketing, such as social media marketing, email marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and analytics.

More trust: By finishing a Digital Marketing course, you can show that you are serious about learning and that you are good at what you do. This can help you earn trust and respect from your co-workers and bosses.

Better marketing skills: A Digital Marketing course can help you learn different marketing skills, such as planning, analyzing, and managing. You can use these skills for different marketing jobs and improve your marketing ability.

Business opportunities: If you are a business owner or want to start your own business, a Digital Marketing course can help you learn how to market your product or service online, get customers, and grow your business.

What kind of opportunities will I have in other countries after finishing a Digital Marketing course?

After finishing a Digital Marketing course, you may have different opportunities to work in other countries. Some possible opportunities are:

International marketing jobs: Digital marketing is a field that is needed all over the world. Companies in different countries always want digital marketing people who can help them reach their customers and achieve their marketing goals. With a Digital Marketing course, you can learn the skills and knowledge needed to work in international marketing jobs.

Work from home: Digital marketing is a field that you can do from anywhere. Many companies hire digital marketing people who can work from home and help them with their online marketing campaigns. With a Digital Marketing course, you can learn the skills needed to work from home, which can let you work for companies in other countries.

Work for yourself: With a Digital Marketing course, you can learn the skills needed to start your own digital marketing business or work as a digital marketing freelancer. This can give you the freedom to work with clients in different countries and to travel while working.

"Learning abroad chances: If you want to study more in digital marketing, finishing a Digital Marketing course can help you get into schools or colleges in other countries. This can give you chances to learn about digital marketing in different cultures and to connect with experts from around the world.

What do I need to have for this Digital Marketing program?

The things you need to have for a Digital Marketing program may change depending on the place that offers the program. But, in general, some common things you need to have are:

Basic computer skills: Digital Marketing uses different software tools and platforms. So, learners should have basic computer skills, like being good at Microsoft Office and being able to use different software applications.

Communication skills: Digital Marketing needs great communication skills, like writing, speaking, and listening. So, learners should have strong communication skills to communicate marketing messages and plans to different people.

Analytical skills: Digital Marketing needs analyzing data to make smart marketing choices. So, learners should have strong analytical skills to understand and explain data and use it to make marketing choices.

Basic marketing knowledge: While a Digital Marketing program may teach marketing ideas, it is useful to have a basic idea of marketing rules and plans before starting the program.

Internet skills: Digital Marketing is based on using the internet and social media platforms. So, learners should be good at using the internet and social media platforms to do well in a Digital Marketing program.

"Who is this program for?

A Digital Marketing course is good for people who want to have a career in digital marketing, advertising, and promotion on the internet. The course can be helpful for:

Marketing people: Marketing people who want to improve their skills and learn the newest digital marketing things can take a Digital Marketing course.

Business owners: Business owners who want to advertise their businesses online and make their online presence bigger can get help from a Digital Marketing course.

Freelancers: Freelancers who want to give digital marketing services to their clients can take a Digital Marketing course to learn new skills and make their services better.

Job seekers: Job seekers who want to have better chances of getting a job in digital marketing can take a Digital Marketing course to improve their skills and knowledge.

Students: Students who want to have a career in digital marketing can take a Digital Marketing course to get the skills and knowledge they need to do well in the field.

What skills can be learned from this course?

A Digital Marketing course can help learners get many skills that are important for doing well in digital marketing. Some of the main skills that can be learned from a Digital Marketing course are:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): SEO is making websites better to rank higher on search engine pages. Learners can learn how to make websites better for search engines and make them more visible online.

Pay-Per-Click Advertising (PPC): PPC advertising is putting ads on search engines and social media platforms and paying for clicks. Learners can learn how to make good PPC ads and make them work better.

Social Media Marketing: Social media marketing is using social media platforms to advertise products, services, or brands. Learners can learn how to make interesting social media posts, do good social media campaigns, and check their results.

Email Marketing: Email marketing is using email to advertise products, services, or brands. Learners can learn how to make good email ads, divide their email lists, and check their results.

Content Marketing: Content marketing is making and sharing useful content to get and keep a target audience. Learners can learn how to make appealing content, make it better for search engines, and check how well it works.

Analytics: Analytics is measuring and studying data to make smart marketing choices. Learners can learn how to use web analytics tools to measure website visitors, see what they do, and make choices based on data.

