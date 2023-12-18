Best Exercises for a Lean Chest Workout 2024

Top 5 Best Chest Exercises, Whether you have a shirt on and are living your normal life, or you’re at the beach wanting to look buff, a hard and muscular chest is a must-have and will make you look better. It doesn’t matter how old you are, we can all have a hard, strong chest with some time and work.

The Top 5 best chest exercises to build a strong and muscular chest are:

● Push-ups: You can do this exercise at home or anywhere. You just need to lie on the floor and push yourself up with your arms. This exercise works your chest and arms. You can make it harder by putting your feet on a chair or a bench.

● Bench press: You need a bench and a barbell for this exercise. You lie on the bench and hold the barbell over your chest. Then you lower the barbell to your chest and push it up again. This exercise works your chest, shoulders, and triceps. You can make it harder by adding more weight to the barbell.

● Dumbbell fly: You need a bench and two dumbbells for this exercise. You lie on the bench and hold the dumbbells over your chest with your arms straight. Then you lower the dumbbells to the sides of your chest and bring them back up. This exercise works your chest and inner pecs. You can make it harder by using heavier dumbbells.

● Incline press: You need a bench and a barbell or dumbbells for this exercise. You set the bench at an angle and lie on it. Then you do the same movement as the bench press, but you target the upper part of your chest more. This exercise works your upper chest, shoulders, and triceps. You can make it harder by increasing the angle of the bench or adding more weight.

● Chest dip: You need two parallel bars for this exercise. You hold the bars and lift yourself up with your arms. Then you lower yourself until your chest is level with the bars and push yourself up again. This exercise works your lower chest, shoulders, and triceps. You can make it harder by wearing a weight belt or a backpack.

These are the best chest exercises to build a strong and muscular chest. A hard and toned chest (often called pecs) is very important if you want to have a great body. You can’t have a great body (or even a good body) with a soft, weak chest.

Some of the exercises can be done at home - like push-ups. A home chest workout is one of the easiest and most effective home workouts you can do - much easier than a home back workout.

And both men and women will benefit from working your pecs. More and more women are seeing the benefits of lifting weights, and hardening the pecs is a great first step to get a firm and desired look. A hard and toned body is the preferred look for most women.

Chest Structure and Function Building a Muscular Chest

The pectoralis major (often called pecs) is located at the chest, and over the top part of the rib cage. Women’s pecs are under their breasts. (1)

The pecs are a thick, fan-shaped muscle.

They have 2 points of start:

● The middle half of the clavicle (collar bone)

● The front, top part of the sternum (chest bone) The point of end of the pectoralis major is the humerus (long bone in the upper arm).

The pectoralis minor is under the pectoralis major, is triangle-shaped, and goes from the 3rd, 4th, and 5th ribs up to the scapula (shoulder blade).

Start with a warm-up:

Before you do any chest exercises, you need to warm up your muscles. This will prevent you from getting hurt. You can do some easy cardio (2-3 min) like running or jumping. Then you can do some dynamic stretches to get your muscles ready for resistance. This is the best way to avoid injury, and you don’t want to get injured. It can stop you from working out for a long time.

Do the reps slowly and with control. You want to lift heavy weights to make your chest bigger and stronger, but don’t move the weights too fast or without control. Do some static stretches when you finish your chest exercises. This is the best time to do static stretches, which will make your muscles longer and more flexible. Home Chest Workout (No Equipment)

#1 Incline Dumbbell Press for the Upper Chest Incline Dumbbell PressThe first exercise is for the upper chest, which is often ignored by most people. Most people focus on the flat exercises (flat bench, flat flyes), which work the middle and lower chest. But if you want to have a balanced chest, you need to do incline exercises too. Incline exercises work the upper chest.

If you do the upper chest exercises first in your routine, you will be better than most people in the gym. This will help you build muscle in the upper and the middle chest, and make your chest look good.

Start Position: Use a bench that can be tilted up. Set the bench at a 30 degree angle. Sit on the bench holding your dumbbells, and slowly lift the dumbbells as you lean back. Your elbows should be at a ~ 45 degree angle as shown in the start position. Keep your feet on the floor. Technique: Lift the arms straight up until your arms are straight, and feel your chest muscles squeeze. Lower the dumbbells to the start position. Keep the movement smooth, and don’t jerk the weights. Sets / Reps / Rest: Mass and Size: 4-5 / 6 to 12 / 30 seconds Hardness and Density: 3-4 / 4 to 6 / 90 seconds Caution: You will lift less weight with incline presses than flat presses, so make sure you lift the right weight that you can control with the dumbbells

#2 Barbell Bench Press Lean Chest WorkoutThis is the most popular exercise for the chest in the gym. When strong guys want to compare themselves, they might ask How much can you bench? It is a common way to measure success in the gym.

Don’t worry about the weight you lift. Focus on having a lean, hard, muscular chest that looks good in a suit, and at the beach.

The goal is to build lean muscle and increase strength without looking too bulky.

Start Position: Lie flat on a bench, and hold the barbell slightly wider than your shoulders. You should touch the bench with your butt, your upper back, and your head. Keep your feet flat on the floor. Position your body so that when you lift the 45# barbell off the rack, it will be right above your chest.

Technique: Lift the barbell off the rack, and lower it until it touches the middle of your chest, then press it up until your arms are straight. Make sure you don’t bounce the bar off your chest, as this is not the best way to work your chest muscles. Sets / Reps / Rest: Mass and Size: 4-5 / 6 to 12 / 30 seconds Hardness and Density: 3-4 / 4 to 6 / 90 seconds Variations: You can change your grip, which will work different muscles. Narrower grips will work more of your triceps. Wider grips will work more of your chest. To bench without a spotter, you need to lift less weight than your maximum to make sure you can control the barbell. There are many videos of people getting hurt when they don’t follow this rule. Building Lean Muscle

#3 Cable Crossovers Cable Crossover Chest WorkoutThis is a great exercise for your chest! Do it right and you will feel your chest burn – a great workout and one of the best chest exercises. Do this one 2nd in your chest routine, like after flat bench, machine press, or incline dumbbell press.

Start Position: Stand with your back to a cable machine. Grab the handles attached to the cables in each hand, and lean forward away from the machine. Put one foot in front of the other. To hold the weight, your body will likely lean forward at a 45 degree angle. Your arms should be straight to your sides at shoulder height.

Technique: Pull the cables in front of you like a flye, so your hands move to the front and slightly down. Feel your chest muscles squeeze as you do the crossover. Return your arms to the start position.

Sets / Reps / Rest: Mass and Size: 4-5 / 6 to 12 / 30 seconds Hardness and Density: 3-4 / 4 to 6 / 90 seconds Variations: You can change the angles slightly to work different parts of your chest. Caution: Cable crossovers put a lot of stress on your shoulders. Just make sure your shoulders are warm and loose before doing crossovers.

#4 Push-ups Classic Push-up

This is on the list because they are very simple and very practical…you can do them anywhere with no equipment or prep. And they are an all-time favorite of workout legend Jack LaLanne, the push-up king. They are great for not only building chest size, but also raw strength in the chest area. (2)

Start Position: Put your palms on the ground slightly wider than your shoulders, body straight and aligned, toes supporting the lower body off the floor.

#1 Dumbbell Flyes Dumbbell Chest Flyes

Start Position: Lie on a flat bench or incline bench, and hold the dumbbells straight up over your chest, palms facing each other. Flat flyes will work the middle and lower chest, incline flyes will work the upper chest. Keep your feet on the floor, and as with press movements, touch the bench with your butt, your upper back, and your head.

Technique: From the start position, slowly lower the dumbbells down to the same level as your shoulders, or maybe slightly lower. A good full range of motion is important for the exercise. Squeeze your chest muscles, and then lift the dumbbells back to the start position over your chest. Sets / Reps / Rest: Mass and Size: 4-5 / 6 to 12 / 30 seconds Hardness and Density: 3-4 / 4 to 6 / 90 seconds Variations: You can change the angle of the bench to work the chest at different angles, and work different parts of the muscle.

Caution: Just make sure you keep the dumbbells under control. It’s a long range of motion, and you want to make sure you have the right weight in your hand. Building Lean Muscle

Other Good Exercises These are also very good exercises for the chest, and you should try different ones to have a well-rounded routine:

Bench Push Ups Bench Push-ups

Bench push ups are a must for any chest workout routine! These are great to do after another chest exercise, without any rest. For example, doing cable crossovers and then bench push-ups right away. They are a terrific chest exercise.

Avoiding Injury Chest InjuryChest injuries from lifting weights are rare compared to back strains, or elbow and wrist strains, but it’s always good to be safe when doing these best chest exercises:

Make sure you don’t lift too much weight that you can’t handle. You want to go heavy to build mass, but always keep control of the weight. Proper warm-up is necessary – do some light cardio to warm your muscles, and some dynamic stretches to get them ready for the lift. Don’t start a routine with cold muscles, as this can cause injury. Do some static stretches at the end of your workout to make the pecs longer. This will also improve your flexibility. Always use good technique – don’t use fast or jerky movements where you use your whole body to lift the weight. You want the weight to be heavy, but not so much that you need to use your back or legs to help you. The best chest exercises depend on good technique. (3)

Mondays may be the start of the workweek, but for lifters that also means chest day.

The chest is the first thing you notice with someone’s body, and so it’s clear that guys love working on it when working out. A strong, flat, and wide chest not only shows confidence, but also has many practical benefits.

a person lifting weights on a flat bench

TOP CHEST EXERCISES FOR MUSCLE GROWTH We have selected seven of the best chest exercises to get a wide and flat chest. While a lot of this will depend on your diet and lifestyle, it’s also important to do these exercises with good form. This will make sure you activate the right muscles and avoid injuries, which will lead to more progress.

When it comes to how many sets and reps to do, that will vary depending on your current fitness level and your long-term goals. If you’re trying to get a lean chest to lose chest fat and you’re new to weightlifting, doing around 10 reps per set is a good idea.

You’ll be making gains either way, so choosing how much of an exercise to do is not the main thing. Otherwise, you want to do more reps with lighter weights if you’re aiming for hypertrophy—or, muscle size. And for strength gains, low reps and heavy weights is the strategy.

The important thing is (especially when you’re starting out) is to choose a variety of exercises that work all of your chest muscles. This means hitting the upper, middle, and lower parts of the chest. Without further delay, here are our seven exercises for a lean and flat chest:

BENCH PRESS The barbell bench press is a powerful lift. It’s a favorite of lifters for its upper body development and especially its effect on the chest. Along with the chest, the bench press also works the arms and shoulder muscles. However, with the proper form, even your back and glutes should be engaged throughout the lift.

The flat bench press is the standard version: as the name suggests, all you need is a flat bench and a barbell with weights. You can also change the width of the grip to work different muscles (for example, a narrower grip to work more of your triceps and forearms).

However, putting the bench on a decline is good if you’re looking to add some mass onto your lower chest muscles—although this is not as necessary if you’re doing regular bench pressing correctly. We’ll look at the incline bench press down below.

Engage your glutes and core, making sure that your hips stay on the bench throughout the entire movement. Slowly press the bar upwards and pause at the top. Then, reverse the movement until the bar just barely touches your upper chest.

PUSH-UPS Everyone knows the simple push-up, but just because it’s so common doesn’t mean it’s not useful. Done properly, the push-up is a great way to build your upper body and even your core, while also engaging your glutes. The main muscles worked are the delts, chest, erector spinae of the back and triceps.

INCLINE BENCH PRESS Another great exercise for the upper chest is the incline bench press. With the incline bench, the focus shifts onto the upper part of the chest and the front of the shoulders. It’s a great way to add size and depth to your chest since it works your muscles in a more well-rounded way (when combined with a regular press).

Like with the bench press, this one can also be done as an incline dumbbell press. This will allow for a greater range of motion and the ability to work both sides separately. The form is similar to the regular bench press, but you’ll want an adjustable bench that sits between 30 and 45 degrees.

CABLE CROSSOVERS When you’re looking to add some special love and attention to your chest, cable crossovers are the way to go. While the bench press will always be the go-to when it comes to heavy, compound exercises that hit the chest hard, cable crossovers go a step further in emphasizing the chest (while de-emphasizing other areas).

The benefit with crossovers is also that you’ll be hitting your chest from a very different angle than with other classic chest exercises. This move does absolute wonders when it comes to defining your chest muscles, and it’s a solid exercise to include in your routine.

DUMBBELL FLYES Dumbbell flyes will hit every part of your chest, but especially the sternal fibers. These are the ones that attach to your sternum and good development in this area will lead to the separated look between the chest.

When it comes to hitting a wide swath of chest muscle, the flye is even better than the bench press. Begin by lying with your back down on a bench. Hold a pair of dumbbells above you, palms facing each other. Following an arc, lower the weights down to the sides of you, keeping them as far out as you’re able to.

WEIGHTED DIPS Dips are often thought of as a triceps or even back exercise, but they’re useful in many more areas—especially when talking about the chest. The key to doing dips (to target the chest) is to lean forward during the movement. Leaning back, or keeping a more neutral positioning will place a greater emphasis on the back muscles. Your triceps will be hit either way.

Another key for emphasizing the chest is by doing dips with weights attached to you. This will make the exercise more intense and force your chest to put in more work to get you back up. Your hands should be shoulder-width apart on the bars and locked out at the top.

Look straight ahead and lean slightly forward, engaging your glutes and core. Bend your knees and begin the movement by bending your elbows until they come down to at least a 90-degree angle.

a person doing a machine exercise for the chest

To make them harder, you can also place your feet on a higher surface. The steeper the decline, the more weight you’ll be pushing. Similar to the decline bench, but the decline push-up works your upper chest rather than the lower.

INCLINE BENCH PRESS Another great exercise for the upper chest is the incline bench press. With the incline bench, the focus shifts onto the upper part of the chest and the front of the shoulders. It’s a great way to add size and depth to your chest since it works your muscles in a more well-rounded way (when combined with a regular press).

Like with the bench press, this one can also be done as an incline dumbbell press. This will allow for a greater range of motion and the ability to work both sides separately. The form is similar to the regular bench press, but you’ll want an adjustable bench that sits between 30 and 45 degrees.

The greater the angle, the more that your shoulders will be engaged. Remember to maintain a braced core and keep your feet firmly planted on the ground to increase stability throughout the exercise.

DUMBBELL FLYES Dumbbell flyes will hit every part of your chest, but especially the sternal fibers. These are the ones that attach to your sternum and good development in this area will lead to the separated look between the chest.

When it comes to hitting a wide swath of chest muscle, the flye is even better than the bench press. Begin by lying with your back down on a bench. Hold a pair of dumbbells above you, palms facing each other. Following an arc, lower the weights down to the sides of you, keeping them as far out as you’re able to.

IMPROVEMENT IN YOUR CHEST TRAINING While the exercises above will set you up for a wide and powerful chest, you’re going to need to put in the work to continue improving. This will come from progressively overloading your muscles, and there are several different ways of going about this.

The simplest and most obvious is just using more weight. However, with bodyweight exercises such as push-ups, that can be challenging. Instead, you can either increase the rep counts or do more sets. Changing the angle of the workout can also be beneficial. For example, doing decline push-ups at a steeper angle will force you to use more of your body weight.

Changing the speed can also lead to different results. The slower you go, especially during the negative movement, the more gains you can expect.

You can also introduce supersets into your workouts, where you minimize rest times and get to seriously gas out your muscles. Drop sets are also a good strategy: leaving the last set with as many reps as you can do.

This will push your muscles even harder and introduce a lot of volume into your workouts. Different strategies will work better for different people, but the point is to always be challenging yourself and pushing harder. With enough effort and a good routine, you’ll be guaranteed consistent gains.

A WELL-ROUNDED WORKOUT ROUTINE And while progressive overload will get you solid results consistently, you’re also going to want to choose the right exercises. This depends largely on your athletic level and your goals, but picking workouts that test a wide swath of muscles is the best way to go.

HOW TO GET THE BEST RESULTS FROM YOUR CHEST WORKOUT