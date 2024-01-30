Best Fat Loss Supplements - 2024 The Percentage Decrease In The Weight Of The Body - New Diet System

More than 4 out of 10 Americans are too heavy (measured by a body mass index above 30)–and this number is expected to go up to 5 out of 10 in 2030. Because being too heavy can cause many health problems, some people are wondering if losing weight is as easy as taking pills. Prescription pills for weight loss are not a magic solution. They work best when combined with healthy food, less calories, and more exercise. They can help people lose weight faster. On average, after one year of treatment, the people who take weight loss pills lose 3% to 12% more body weight than those who only diet and exercise. It may not seem amazing, but the difference could be enough to lower the risk of having heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

We live in what is now called an obesogenic environment,” says Juliana Simonetti, MD, co-director of the Comprehensive Weight Management Program at the University of Utah. Physiologically, we can store calories to survive things like hunger and war. We also eat a lot of high-calorie foods, and we can get food anytime we want. These factors all make us gain weight. Weight loss pills can help us overcome some physiology problems and control our hunger to help us lose weight.”

What are the best weight loss pills that you can get? Find out here.

7 FDA-approved weight loss pills

The pills that doctors prescribe for weight loss work in different ways. Some pills affect parts of your brain that control hunger. They change the brain’s chemical signals to make you feel less hungry and/or more full. Some pills work in a different way, by blocking the body from absorbing fat. Because being too heavy is a long-term problem, many of these pills are meant to be used for a long time and even after you reach your goal weight, if the pills work for you.

A common comparison is to blood pressure pills,” says Aleem Kanji, MD, a board-certified endocrinologist and obesity medical specialist at Ethos Endocrinology in Houston, Texas. Most people expect high blood pressure to come back once the pills are stopped. Obesity is similar. Obesity is a lasting problem that needs ongoing treatment.”

However, not everyone can take weight-loss pills. Prescription weight-loss pills are usually only for those who

● Have a body mass index of 27 or more and also have a weight-related health issue or complication. For example, Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure.

● Have a body mass index of at least 30

A body mass index between 25-30 means you are overweight. If your body mass index is over 30, you are obese. Your main doctor may give you a weight loss pill or an endocrinologist or obesity medicine doctor who treats weight-related diseases, such as diabetes. Right now, there are only a few weight loss pills that have been approved by the FDA. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The most common ones are listed below.

1. Lomaira, Adipex (phentermine)

Phentermine is a common medicine for losing weight in the United States. It makes you eat less and feel full for a longer time. Phentermine is a drug that boosts your energy like amphetamine, but it can affect your heart. It is usually used for a short time (about twelve weeks each time).

The side effects can be different and include:

● Trouble breathing

● Pain in the chest

● High blood pressure

● Fast or pounding heart

● Nervousness or insomnia

● Dry mouth

● Feeling dizzy

● Mood changes

● Itching

In a study with more than 800 people with BMIs over 25, 45.6 percent of them lost at least 5% of their body weight in 12 weeks of using phentermine.

According to the FDA rules for prescriptions, some people should not take this medicine, such as:

● People with heart problems (including uncontrolled high blood pressure and heart rhythm problems)

● People who have used the monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI–a type of medicine that is sometimes used for depression) in the last 14 days

● Women who are breastfeeding or pregnant

● People with glaucoma

● People with an overactive thyroid

● People with mental disorders, especially manic or depressive episodes or anxiety

2. Qsymia (phentermine/topiramate)

Qsymia is a mix of a little bit of phentermine and topiramate, which is a medicine that is used for seizures and headaches. The phentermine is a drug that makes you eat less and the topiramate seems to reduce cravings,” says Dr. Simonetti. Because we use a lower dose of phentermine, Qsymia can be used for a longer time and usually gives good results.”

Qsymia comes in different amounts.

● For the first 2 weeks, your doctor will give you the dose that is 3.75/23 mg (3.75 mg of phentermine, 23 mg topiramate) that is taken in capsule form every day.

● Starting from week 3, you will get a 7.5/46 mg tablet. If you have lost at least 3% of your total body weight by the end of 12 weeks, you will stay on this dose for the rest of the time.

● If you are not losing weight, your doctor can increase the dose to a maximum of 15/92 mg.

Qsymia can cause the same side effects as other medicines that have Phentermine, and possible extra side effects because of the topiramate. One of the biggest risks of Qsymia is the link to birth defects. It is important to talk to your doctor about the chance of getting pregnant if you want to try Qsymia. You should also have regular pregnancy tests if you can have a baby. Qsymia can also cause other serious side effects, like suicidal thoughts, anger and stress or anxiety, as well as heart and eye problems. Some of the most common are:

● Numbness or tingling feelings in feet, hands and arms. Also, face and head.

● Dry mouth

● Hard to poop

● Hard to sleep

● Feeling dizzy

● Food tastes different

Studies have shown that Qsymia can help people lose weight even in very low doses (but the higher doses make more weight loss). In an earlier study, those who took the Qsymia dose that is average (7.5/46 mg) lost 7.8 percent of their weight. Also, those who took the strongest dose (15/92 mg) lost almost 10 percent."

Qsymia could not be the right choice for some groups of people, such as:

● Women who are pregnant or nursing, or trying to have a baby

● People who have heart problems

● People with glaucoma

● People who consume a lot of alcohol

● Individuals suffering from anxiety disorders

● People who suffer from excessive hyperthyroidism that is not controlled (an excessively active thyroid)

● People who have had prior issues with kidney stones

● Patients who have had MAOI within 14 days. MAOI for 14 or more days

3. Saxenda (liraglutide)

Saxenda has a substance that acts like a hormone called glucagon-like protein-1 (GLP-1) receptor blocker. This kind of medicine helps people with Type 2 diabetes keep their blood sugar in a normal range. GLP-1 is a hormone that your body makes when you eat and helps you feel less hungry. Saxenda does the same thing as GLP-1 in your body, but it lasts longer than the natural one. This means it can help you feel less hungry for longer and also slow down the movement of food from your stomach. Both of these things can help you eat less food and lose weight.

Some of my patients tell me that they used to finish everything on their plates, but with Saxenda they are eating less and feeling full faster,” says Dr. Simonetti. In the second half of 2020, Saxenda was approved for teenagers.

Saxenda is a shot that you take every day with doses going up from 0.6 mg in week one to 3.0 mg in week five. Saxenda can cause serious side effects like inflammation of the pancreas (called pancreatitis) and problems with the gallbladder and mood changes. The most common side effects are:

● Feeling sick

● Loose stools

● Hard stools

● Throwing up

● Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)

● Headache

● Feeling dizzy

● Feeling tired

● Stomach pain

A study with more than 500 people showed that 50.5 percent of the people who took the medicine were able to lose at least 5% of their weight during the study, compared to 21.8 percent who took a fake pill. Also, 26.1% of the people in the medicine group were able to lose 10% of their body fat, compared to 6.3% of the fake pill group.

Saxenda has a black warning on the box (the FDA’s strongest warning to patients and doctors about the serious risks of possible side effects) because of research that linked liraglutide and other medicines like it to thyroid tumors and cancer. It is important to not use Saxenda if you have had these conditions or have a family history of them. Saxenda is not good for women who are breastfeeding or pregnant. Talk to your doctor if you are taking medicines that are GLP-1 receptor blockers. Because Saxenda may slow down the emptying of the stomach, it is important to ask your doctor how it could affect other prescription or over-the-counter medicines you are taking.

4. Contrave (naltrexone and bupropion)

Contrave is a mix of two drugs: naltrexone (used for helping people with addiction) and bupropion (an antidepressant, also known as Wellbutrin). It is thought that it works in the brain to control hunger and cravings.

Like many weight-loss medicines, your dose of Contrave will start low and go up as you go on.

Here is how to take more pills over time.

● Week 1 One pill at the start of each day.

● Week 2 Two pills One in the morning, and one at night.

● Week 3 Three: Week 3: Two pills each morning, and one at night.

● Week 4 and after This is the dose: four pills each day: two in the morning and two in the evening.

Contrave can have serious side effects like thinking about killing yourself or having seizures. But, the most common side effects are:

● Feeling sick

● Having hard stools

● Having a headache

● Throwing up

● Feeling dizzy

● Having trouble sleeping

● Having a dry mouth

● Having loose stools

The study looked at how Contrave helps people lose weight when they also had behavior therapy (meetings with diet experts, exercise experts or mental health experts). Compared to those who got a fake pill or treatment, 1.5 times more people in the Contrave/therapy group lost at least five percent of their body fat than those who got the fake pill.

Contrave is not good for people who:

● Have high blood pressure that is not under control

● Have seizures

● Are pregnant

● Take other medicines that have bupropion in them

● Are trying to stop drinking alcohol or using other drugs

● Have taken an MAOI in the last 14 days

5. Plenity

Plenity is not really a medicine, but a device that you use. It is a capsule that has things that can soak up a lot of water. When you swallow the capsule and the things come out, they help to fill up one-fourth of your stomach (when they have water). If your stomach is half full, you will probably eat less food.

Take three capsules of Plenity that have 16 ounces of water before lunch and dinner. The capsules soak up water and then mix with the food you eat in your stomach, making you feel full and eat less.

The most common side effects are:

● Feeling bloated

● Having stomach pain

● Passing gas

A study found that five percent of people who took Plenity lost at least 5% of their body fat. 27 percent lost more than 10 percent of their weight. This is different from 42 percent and 15 percent, and 15%, for those who took a fake pill.

Plenity is not for people who are younger than 22. It is also not for people who are allergic to citric acid, gelatin, cellulose or other things in the capsule.

6. Xenical, Alli (orlistat)

Orlistat is something that stops an enzyme that helps absorb fats from the food you eat. So, less fats you eat go into fat cells, which then make your belly fat. Orlistat has two different strengths–a 60mg strength that you can buy without a prescription called Alli and a 120mg strength that you need a prescription for called Xenical.

Xenical is taken by mouth 3 times a day in the first hour after eating a meal that has fat.

The most common bad side effect of Xenical are:

● Having a greasy stomach

● Having gas that has a greasy leak

● Having stains that are loose

● Needing to control a bowel movement or not being able to control it

● Having more bowel movements

Xenical is not as good as other weight-loss medicines. A study that compared orlistat and Liraglutide showed that people who took the second one could lose more than twice as much weight as people who took orlistat.

People who shouldn't take Xenical are those who:

● Are you pregnant or nursing?

● Have you had problems with your gallbladder?

● Are there issues with absorption of food

Xenical may influence the absorption of more than only fat as well as vitamins from the food you consume. Be sure to talk with your doctor about taking multivitamin supplements.

7. Wegovy (semaglutide)

Wegovy is the most recent FDA-approved weight loss medication that performs the same function as Saxenda in that it mimics the actions of the hormone GLP-1 in order to curb appetite.

Wegovy is injectable once a week. Dosage increases over a period of months until the 2.4 mg dose is achieved.

The most frequent adverse effects are:

● Nausea

● Diarrhea

● Constipation

● Vomiting

● Stomach pain

● Indigestion

● Headache

● Fatigue

● Belching/flatulence

● Blood sugar levels are low (if you suffer from Type 2 diabetes)

The results of an earlier study that was conducted, the average increase in the body's weight of -14.9 percent in the Wegovy group , compared to -2.4 percent in the placebo. Eighty-four percent who were in the Wegovy group dropped 5% at or greater of body fat as compared to 31.5 percent of people who took the placebo.

As with Saxenda, Wegovy carries a black box warning because of the potential that It could increase the chances of getting certain thyroid tumors or cancer. Pancreatitisand gallbladder diseases kidney damage as well as low blood sugar levels and many other ailments have been identified with Wegovy.

Information on safety

Weight loss pills prescribed by a doctor can be effective, however, they're not completely risk-free. While the majority of adverse negative effects are not severe, a few could be severe and can be a result of a combination on the medication and the person taking it. Based on Devika Umashanker MD who is the obesity specialist from Hartford HealthCare's Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Program Some red flags that need a physician's attention are:

● Heart rate increases, but does not slow down

● Breathing shortness

● Kidney stones (symptoms include abdominal back pain, back pain and/or blood in urine)

● Seizures

● Blood sugar levels are low (symptoms include dizziness, feeling like you're clammy and an increased heart rate)

● Nodules, also known as bumps, can be found around your neck's front (this could indicate an issue with your thyroid)

● The stomach is aching all over the place (this could be a sign of pancreatitis)

Naturally, your doctor is responsible for monitoring your health while you're taking your medications, and if you notice something is bothering you, you should contact them. "I advise my patients that you're the only person who knows your body," Dr. Umashanker says. "If there's a feeling that something is not right, contact us."

When you are deciding to quit taking the medication for any reason, talk with your physician about ways to do it without risk. The decision to stop abruptly could be hazardous with some of these medications. "Contrave is an example. It is a drug that needs to be reduced gradually," cautions Dr. Umashanker, "to reduce the possibility of seizures."

Which weight loss pill is best for you?

You may wonder which weight loss pill is the best for you, among the ones that are available. There is no easy answer to this question.

According to the research, Wegovy helps you lose the most weight,” Dr. Kanji says. But you need to remember that every study was done with different people and methods. It’s also hard to say which pill is the safest for you, because it depends on your own situation. For example, if you have had pancreatitis before, you should avoid Wegovy and Saxenda, but you may be fine with Qsymia. But if you have had kidney stones before, you should avoid Qsymia.”

You also need to remember that these pills are not enough by themselves. You need to follow other natural ways of losing weight, such as eating well and exercising. Here are some tips to help you reach a healthy weight:

● Eat foods that have a lot of fiber and protein, so you feel full and satisfied. You may want to try a diet that has low carbs and low fat, or limit how much you eat of refined carbs (like white bread, candy, pasta, and cakes).

● Focus on eating more plant-based foods. Research shows that they help you lose weight and they have a lot of healthy antioxidants.

● Don’t label foods as good or bad. Instead, try to make most of your food choices healthy, about 80%- 90% of the time.

● Exercise regularly to burn body fat, increase your metabolism, and build muscle. Experts suggest that you aim for 15 minutes of moderate intensity exercise (like running or biking) every week.

Stay away from any pill or herb that says it is the best weight loss supplement, such as:

● Green coffee bean extract

● Konjac (a root)

● L-carnitine (a type of amino acid)

● Green tea extracts

● Garcinia cambogia (a fruit)

● Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

These supplements claim to help you lose fat and weight, but science does not always back them up. Also, these supplements are not checked by the FDA, so you don’t know what they really have in them. Some natural ingredients can be harmful for some people at certain levels.

Also, most of these prescription pills are very expensive and some are not covered by insurance. Use your SingleCare card to save money when you can.

