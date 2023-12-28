Best Keto Meal Replacement Shake in USA, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, France, South Africa, New Zealand 2024 A Lean Life

Many people use meal replacement shakes as a type of food supplement. They have all the good things that you need from food, like nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. They make it easy to skip meals when you are busy or in a hurry.

They also have enough calories or fibre to make you feel full, so you don’t eat too much. But not all meal replacement shakes are good for people who don’t eat animal products, like vegans or vegetarians. It can be hard to find the right one for them.

Best Meal Replacement Shakes in the Market

1#. PhenQ Shake: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

2#. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

3#. Ikaria Lean Belly Juice: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

4#. Lanta Flat Belly Shake: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

That’s why we made this list of the best vegetarian meal replacement shakes that you can buy now. We want to help everyone find the best meal replacement powder for their needs.

Some meal replacement shakes are vegan, which means they are also good for vegetarians. But some of them use whey protein, which comes from milk, to make the shake more smooth. We will compare the good and bad points of the best vegetarian and vegan meal replacement shakes that you can find.

The 6 Best Vegetarian Meal Replacement Shakes Best Overall Vegetarian Meal Replacement Shakes - Rootana

Best Meal Replacement Shake For Weight Loss - Instant Knockout Complete

Best Ready To Drink Meal Replacement Shakes - yFood

Rootana - The Best Vegan Meal Replacement Shake Overall Rootana Rootana Rootana is a vegan meal replacement shake that has 27 different vitamins and minerals and many powerful antioxidants. It is made from a mix of vegan friendly ingredients that are tested and proven to be good for you. It does not have any fake flavors, colors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

It has a good balance of nutrition and gives you 400 calories, 44 grams of carbs, 20 grams of protein, 16 grams of fat, and 7 grams of fibre in each serving. You can use it to replace whole meals or as a snack, whether you want to lose weight, gain muscle, or stay the same.

Rootana is also one of the best tasting vegan meal replacement shakes. It does not use any artificial sweeteners, so it tastes more natural and creamy. The chocolate flavor is especially good. It is much better than huel, which is another chocolate meal replacement shake.

It is also easy to mix, which makes it good for taking with you when you go outside. It does not get lumpy when you shake it, even if you use a cheap shaker.

It makes you feel very full, almost as much as Instant Knockout Complete (which we think is the most filling). And it is not very expensive, which makes Rootana the best all round shake.

It gets most of its protein from pea protein isolate, which has most of the important amino acids that you need (1). It also has other protein sources, like golden milled flaxseed, oat flour, and sunflower seed oil, (which give it the rest of the amino acids) and other good things like complex carbs, fibre, and healthy Omega 3 & 6 fats. Your body needs all the amino acids to use protein properly. So vegan meal replacement shakes need to have different protein sources.

The Rootana formula also has coconut sugar and sunflower lecithin, which can make the shake sweeter and more stable, without making your blood sugar go up too much (2).

These ingredients can help you with many things, like avoiding gas, feeling full, strong, flexible, and healthy, fighting off sicknesses, diseases, and problems, recovering and having more energy, lowering your bad cholesterol and blood pressure, and improving your mood and brain function.

Good Points

Has a lot of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals Does not have any fake sweeteners, preservatives, flavours, or colours Gives you 400 calories in every serving Has all the amino acids you need Helps you with many mental and physical health benefits Very fast and easy to mix Not very expensive and worth the money Bad Points

Has a bit less plant based protein than some other vegan meal replacement shakes Rootana Ratings

Taste 4.5/5 Consistency 5/5 Value 5/5 Fullness 4.5/5 Overall 5/5 You can see Rootana deals here —>

Instant Knockout Complete - The Best Meal Replacement Shake For Weight Loss For Both Vegans And Vegetarians Instant Knockout Complete Instant Knockout Complete Instant Knockout Complete is made to mix the effects of meal replacement shakes, protein shakes, and weight loss supplements in one product, for people who do sports like bodybuilding, boxing, and martial arts.

It tastes very good, it tastes as smooth as whey shakes and more natural than its main competitor huel black. It also mixes much better. Just think of a nice vanilla whey protein with a little cereal aftertaste, that makes you feel more full than a whey based shake. This is why we suggest it for weight loss over Yfood which actually uses whey. It is a little less smooth, but you would only notice if you compare them and we actually like the taste of Instant Knockout complete more, even though we like Yfood better than another vegan meal replacement shake.

It can help you lose weight and build and keep lean muscle at the same time and recover fast after training sessions as you get ready for a fight or competition. The company has been making popular and liked weight loss products for over 10 years for this reason they are definitely the best for making this kind of meal replacement. It is not surprising that a company known for making hunger reducers can make a filling shake.

It gives you 35 grams of protein and every essential amino acid in each serving, which is similar to the best normal protein shakes. But it is different because it gives it with plant based protein powders like pea protein powder, organic brown rice protein, chia seed protein powder, and soy protein isolate (3)(4).

The Instant Knockout Complete meal replacement also adds oat flour, golden flax seeds, MCTs (medium chain fats), pea starch, rice hull concentrate, and different fibres, vitamins, and minerals, which give 35 grams of carbs, 13 grams of fibre, and 13 grams of fat per serving.

This will make sure your energy stores are filled up fast, you have enough energy during workouts and recover fast afterwards, and your body, heart, and mind stay healthy all the time (5).

When you put it all together, Instant Knockout Complete meal replacement shake servings each have 400 calories, which is good to keep you feeling full and reach your goals, whether they are to lose weight, gain muscle, or just stay the same.

Add in its great vanilla flavour and the Instant Knockout Complete meal replacement powder is a perfect choice for people who want to use both vegan protein shakes and meal replacements but who don’t want to have to buy or drink many products.

Good Points

Mixes the effects of vegan protein shakes and meal replacements in one supplement Has 400 calories and 35 grams of protein in each serving Its plant based protein mix has all nine essential amino acids Can help you lose weight, burn fat, and build muscle at the same time Has all the amino acids you need Helps both workouts and recovery, to make your growth and performance better Has all the essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals re

Yfood - The Best Tasting Vegetarian Meal Replacement Shake YFood meal replacement is different from the others because of its taste. Many users love the taste of YFood shakes, and say that they are the best-tasting ones you can get. The original line, with flavors like Chocolate, Coffee, and Coconut, has a nice mix of a clear milky base, strong flavors, sweet taste, and smooth texture. YFood’s Lassi shake, especially, is very tasty and different.

This is mostly because they use whey protein. They have an option for people who are vegan, but this is the one thing where pea protein is not good enough, consistency. And even though the vegan meal replacement shakes are still good, they are not as amazing as the original line.

Protein is a very important nutrient that helps your muscles grow, heal, and stay healthy. YFood shakes give you a great 33g of protein per serving in the whey-based options. This high protein amount makes YFood a great choice for people who want to get enough protein and do their workouts well. They are not as filling as instant knockout complete, which is why we usually suggest that over Yfood when you want to lose weight or train, but it is still a good option. And of course, there is the advantage that whey has all the amino acids you need without having to mix different protein types.

YFood has a taster pack option, that lets users try different flavors and pick their favorites without buying a big product. This option, priced under $30, gives you a cheap way to try the range of YFood we usually recommend doing this if you are not vegan.

Good Points

Has a lot of vegetarian flavors Smooth consistency Best ready to drink meal replacement shakes Has all the amino acids you need Gluten and soy free and does not have any artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours, or preservatives Bad Points

The vegan meal replacement shakes are not as good Instant Knockout Ratings

Taste 5/5 Consistency 5/5 Value 4/5 Fullness 3/5 Overall 4.5/5 Ka’Chava - The Best Vegan Meal Replacement Shake For A Gluten Free Diet Ka’Chava is a gluten free, vegan meal replacement powder that also has so many antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals it can be a greens supplement too (6). It is made with only natural ingredients, and has over 85 different superfoods in its formula, which are all proven by science to be good for your health.

It has vegan protein powders from things like amaranth, brown rice protein, sacha inchi, pea protein, and quinoa, which are then helped by many adaptogens, antioxidants, berries, fibres, digestive enzymes, fruits, greens, spices, and vegetables.

Together, they give 250 calories, 25 grams of plant based protein, 24 grams of carbs, 7 grams of fat, and 6 grams of fibre in every serving. You can use it as a snack or a full meal replacement and get many mental and physical health benefits.

Its formula is also totally vegan friendly, soy free, GMO free, gluten free, dairy free, and free from any artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours, or preservatives, which makes it good for almost everyone.

This is also helped by it having 5 flavour choices that include chocolate, chai, coconut acai, matcha, and vanilla, making sure there is something for everyone to like.

But, as a very low-calorie meal replacement, it may not be enough to replace a big meal for everyone, and its high price can also be a problem.

Still, if you want high quality, gluten free vegan meal replacement shakes, Ka’Chava should be one of the first meal replacement shakes to think about.

Good Points

Has a lot of vegan protein powders It has all the nutrients amino acids, antioxidants, adaptogens, digestive enzymes, fibres, and important vitamins and minerals you need You can use it as a meal replacement or a healthy snack, to help you lose weight and stay fit and healthy Has 5 different tasty flavors Gluten and soy free and does not have any artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours, or preservatives Bad Points

One of the most costly meal replacement shakes on the market today The number of calories per serving will be too low for some people to replace whole meals Ample Meal Shake - The Best Vegetarian Meal Replacement Shake For Changing It Up The Ample Meal Shake is only the second one on this list that, while good for vegetarians, is not a vegan meal replacement shake. The reason for this is that, instead of using vegan protein powder, its protein amount comes from more usual sources like whey protein powder and egg white protein powder.

This means that vegans can’t use it, but it can be a great choice for vegetarians, as whey is thought by most to be the best source of protein, as it has enough of all nine of the essential amino acids (7).

Besides grass fed whey protein concentrate and egg white protein, the Ample Meal Shake formula also has coconut oil, high oleic sunflower oil, soluble tapioca fiber, macadamia nut oil, organic cocoa, sunflower lecithin, dried honey, organic psyllium husk, sea salt, and organic guar gum.

It is then made stronger with vitamins and minerals and a Probiotic Blend that has l.acidophilus, l.paracasei, b.lactis, b.infantis, l.rhamnosus, and bacillus coagulans, and naturally flavored and sweetened with things like monk fruit extract and stevia extract.

This all gives 200 calories, 14 grams of fat, 13 grams of protein, and 6 grams of carbs per scoop.

The only problem is, while a 2 scoop serving gives good amounts of calories, protein, and carbs, it is a bit high in fat and could make you feel gassy. Not only that, but having to take the two scoop serving each time, which is needed for it to work, will get pricey fast.

But, if you are looking for a vegetarian meal replacement shake that uses whey and egg instead of vegan protein sources and don’t care much about price, it can still be a very good option.

Good Points

Good for people who want to build muscle Has the best known source of protein, whey Made stronger with various probiotics and important vitamins and minerals Bad Points

Using whey instead of vegan protein powders makes it not good for vegans Gets very pricey when using the two scoop serving, which is needed for it to work Can be a bit high in fat and cause gassiness Huel - The Best Vegan Meal Replacement Shake For Variety Huel meal replacement shakes are some of the most popular vegan meal replacements on the market today, and that is mostly because of the big amount of variety that the company offers. They don’t only sell great vegan meal replacement shakes but they also offer other meal replacement products too.

In the Huel range of meal replacement products you will find things like protein bars and hot, savory, whole food packets. This means that the Huel meal replacement sha

Good Points

Has choices for all kinds of diets, like gluten free, soy free, low fat, low carb, low calorie, or high protein products They have many other meal replacement products to go well with their meal replacement shakes You can make your own bundles to lower the price, and many of them will give you a free gift Has a lot of buying options Bad Points

Very costly Last Thoughts On The Best Meal Replacement Shakes For Vegetarians Meal replacements are good supplements, whether you need to get all the good things your body needs to be healthy or want to reach a certain body goal. While vegetarian and vegan meal replacement shakes are more common now, the best vegan meal replacement is still Rootana.

With its strong vegan protein powder amount and all the nutrients, antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals it has, and its calorie, carb, and fat amount, it will make sure you feel full, strong, and healthy. Add its good price and taste and it is almost a perfect choice in every way.

If, for any reason, it does not seem like a good meal replacement shake to you, one of the other choices on our list of the best vegetarian and vegan meal replacement shakes will. For everyone else though, we suggest you try Rootana and see all the health benefits that it can give you for yourself.