Best Laxatives for Weight Loss 2024 – What Laxative Can Help Me Lose Weight Quickly!

"People have tried to use laxatives to lose weight for a long time. But no study has shown that laxatives can help you lose weight for good. Laxatives only make you lose water and waste for a short time. When you drink again, you gain back the weight.

This is a guide for using laxatives to lose weight. We explain the different types (softeners, osmotic, etc.) and the risks and side effects. We also tell you some of the best natural products if you want to lose weight fast, safe and forever.

___________________________________

Best Weight Loss Alternative In the Market

#1. PhenQ: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#2. Capsiplex: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#3. PhenGold: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#4. Phen24: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#5. PrimeShred: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

___________________________________

#1 - PhenQ - Natural Fat Melter and Hunger Stopper PhenQ PhenQ

PhenQ is a natural food supplement that helps men and women lose weight fast and safe. It works by affecting many parts of weight loss with a mix of natural ingredients. PhenQ can help you lose weight in these ways:

Stopping hunger and cravings. PhenQ has nopal cactus fiber and capsicum extract, which are tested and shown to stop hunger and lower calorie intake. By managing hunger and cravings, it makes it easier to eat less calories and lose weight. PhenQ is known to be the best hunger stopper by industry experts. Increasing metabolism. PhenQ also has caffeine and capsimax powder, which help increase your resting metabolism. A higher metabolism helps you burn more calories, even when you rest. This can help increase fat burning and make it easier to lose body fat. Stopping fat making. PhenQ’s mix has chromium picolinate, which helps stop fat making in the body. By slowing down fat cell making, it becomes easier to lose weight from fat you already have on your body. Boosting mood. The mix also has mood-boosting ingredients to help lower anger and other bad mood effects that can happen when dieting. A good mood will help you stay motivated to keep up with your weight control efforts. Raising energy levels. PhenQ also raises energy levels with ingredients like caffeine. Higher energy levels let you stay active and exercise, which helps you increase fat burning and calorie spending.

PhenQ does not make you gain weight again because it teaches you how to have a healthy balanced diet and exercise plan. When you reach your goals, you can keep your weight by keeping these good habits and making PhenQ a part of your plan. PhenQ makes real weight loss results by burning fat, unlike laxatives which only make you lose water weight or waste for a short time. For the most effective and safe weight loss, PhenQ is a better choice than laxatives which can be harmful if misused.

"#2 - YourBiology Gut+ - Probiotic Supplement for Weight Loss

YourBiology Gut+ YourBiology Gut+ CLICK here to view YOURBIOLOGY price, special deals and availability

Yourbiology Gut+ is a probiotic supplement that helps your gut health and weight loss. It does this by:

Improving gut bacteria. Yourbiology Gut+ has over 40 billion CFUs of probiotics, which are good bacteria like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. They help your gut have more balance and variety of bacteria. A healthy gut is good for your health, digestion, metabolism, and weight control. Yourbiology is a very effective probiotic for gas and bloating. Making digestion better. The probiotics in Yourbiology Gut+ help your body digest food better, which makes your digestion and gut movement faster. Better digestion means you will take in less calories from the food you eat, which helps you lose weight over time. Better digestion also helps you avoid problems like bloating, gas, and constipation. Lowering inflammation. Yourbiology Gut+ helps lower inflammation in your gut by making your gut bacteria more balanced. Less inflammation is good for weight loss because inflammation makes your metabolism slower and makes your body store more fat. By lowering inflammation, Yourbiology Gut+ helps your body burn more fat and lose weight easier. Controlling appetite. Yourbiology Gut+ may help you feel less hungry and eat less because of better gut health and brain signals. Some probiotic types can make you feel less hungry, which means you will eat less calories and lose more weight. Getting more nutrients. Yourbiology Gut+ helps your gut get more nutrients from the food you eat by making your digestion and gut health better. Getting more nutrients will give you energy and make you feel full, which helps you lose weight. Not having enough nutrients can also make weight loss harder, so getting more nutrients is good.

Yourbiology Gut+ is a better and safer way to lose weight than laxatives. Laxatives only make you lose weight for a short time by making you lose water or waste. Yourbiology Gut+ makes lasting changes by changing how your body works and burns calories through better gut health.

#3 - Capsiplex - Thermogenic Fat Burner

Capsiplex Capsiplex CLICK here to view CAPSIPLEX price, current offers and availability

Capsiplex is a dietary supplement that helps your metabolism and fat burning for weight loss. It does this by:

Making your metabolism faster. Capsiplex has capsaicin from chili peppers, which makes it spicy and hot. Capsaicin can make your resting metabolism faster for several hours after you take it. A faster metabolism helps you burn more calories even when you are not moving, which helps you lose fat. Burning more calories and fat. By making your metabolism faster, Capsiplex helps your body burn more calories and fat. The capsaicin in Capsiplex can also make your body burn more fat during exercise, which helps you lose more fat during workouts. When you are active, Capsiplex’s effects can make you use more energy in a day. Making you less hungry. Capsiplex may make you feel less hungry and more full because of the temporary increase in body heat and metabolism it causes. The spiciness from capsaicin turns on some receptors that can make you feel less hungry and more full.

"4. Giving you more energy. Capsiplex makes you burn fat faster, but it does not make you feel tired. The supplement makes you more alert and focused because of the effects of capsaicin. The extra energy may make you want to work out or be active, which helps you lose more weight.

Helping you lose fat with exercise. Capsiplex works better when you exercise regularly. It makes your metabolism and calorie burning faster, so your body uses fat for energy when you are active. This can make you lose more fat when you do cardio or strength training. Exercise also makes you less hungry because of Capsiplex.

Capsiplex is better and safer than laxatives for losing weight. Capsiplex makes you lose real fat by burning it faster and working out better, not just water or waste like laxatives. It makes you have healthier habits and fitness, helping you gain muscle and lose fat.

Latest news: Best weight loss pills you can buy - best brands compared and rated

Different Kinds of Laxatives There are many kinds of laxatives:

Fiber Supplements Fiber supplements or bulk-forming laxatives have fiber, such as psyllium husk or wheat bran. They work by taking in water in the intestines and growing bigger to make a large stool. This makes you have bowel movements. Examples are Metamucil and Benefiber. These are usually very mild and can be used for a long time.

Stimulant Laxatives Stimulant laxatives make the nerves in the colon move faster to make you have bowel movements. They have senna, cascara, aloe vera, and bisacodyl. Examples are Ex-Lax and Senokot. These usually work in 6-12 hours. They can make your stomach hurt in some people and should only be used sometimes. Using them too much can make you need them.

Osmotic Laxatives An Osmotic laxative works by pulling water into the colon from nearby tissues. This makes the stool softer and makes you have bowel movements. Examples are magnesium citrate, magnesium hydroxide (Milk of Magnesia), sodium phosphate (Fleet Phospho-soda), and polyethylene glycol (Miralax). These usually work in 2-3 days and are safer for long-term use.

Lubricant Laxatives Mineral oil covers the stool and intestines, which makes the stool softer and easier to pass. It works in 6-8 hours. Using it for a long time can make you lose vitamins by stopping absorption.

Stool Softeners Stool softeners, such as docusate, work by making the stool wetter and softer to make bowel movements easier to pass. They are good to treat constipation. They do not make you have bowel movements. Stool softeners make the stool softer by helping liquids mix into the stool better. They let water and fats go into the surface of stools so they become softer, smoother, and easier to pass.

Research on Using Poop Medicine for Losing Weight 2023

There is not much good research until 2023 that shows that poop medicine can help you lose weight. In fact, most research shows that poop medicine does not make you lose fat or keep your weight low. Some important things they found are:

•A research paper in 1990 said there is no proof that poop medicine helps you lose weight for a long time. They only make you lose water, salt, and other things your body needs. You gain weight again when you eat more. (Brown University).

•A research study in 1991 found that poop medicine does not change how much you weigh, how much fat you have, or how fast you lose weight in fat people who eat less calories for 4 weeks. The poop medicine group got dry but no benefit. (University of Massachusetts Medical Center)

•A research study in 1994 found that poop medicine did not make you lose weight faster or more over 6 weeks on a 1000 calorie a day diet. The poop medicine group had more stomach problems with no weight loss benefit. (National Center for Biotechnology Information)

•A research study in 2001 found no proof that poop medicine helps you lose weight in fat people who eat too much sometimes over 6 months. Poop medicine made them dry and messed up their salt balance with no lasting weight loss effects. (University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences)

•A research paper in 2010 said there is no proof for the common idea that poop medicine helps you lose weight. They only make you lose water, not fat. No research shows they work for making you weigh less or stay that way for a long time. (Gastroenterology and Hepatology from Bed to Bench)

•A research paper in 2016 found not much proof that poop medicine works for losing weight in fat people. Research is not well done, does not have good comparisons, and does not measure loss of fat. Proof does not agree with using poop medicine for weight control. (Obesity Medicine Association)

Poop Medicine for Losing Weight Results

Some people use poop medicine to try to lose weight fast and easy. Poop medicine works by making you poop more or making your poop softer for easier coming out.

Poop medicine that makes you poop faster like senna or bisacodyl irritates the muscles in your gut wall. They can make you hurt but work in 6-12 hours. Poop medicine that brings water into your gut like polyethylene glycol and lactulose makes you poop in 2-3 days. Poop medicine that adds fiber makes your poop bigger. They are nicer but can take days to work. Other choices include poop softeners, greasers, and things you put in your bottom.

Using poop medicine may look like it makes you weigh less in the short time because of water loss and eating less calories. But poop medicine does not make you lose fat or keep your weight down. They only affect your digestive system and any weight you lose comes back quickly when you eat and drink again. Poop medicine is not a safe or good way to lose weight.

Bad Things That Can Happen When You Use Laxatives to Lose Weight

Using laxatives to become thin can cause many bad things to happen:

Losing water: Laxatives make water go into your gut and poop, which can make you lose too much water and become dry. Losing water makes you feel dizzy, weak, and have unbalanced minerals. Losing too much water needs urgent medical help.

Unbalanced minerals: Your body needs the right amounts of minerals like salt, potassium, and chlorine for your organs and muscles to work. Taking too many laxatives can change your mineral levels which affects your heart, blood pressure, bones and other parts of your body. You may have problems with your heartbeat, energy, and muscle pain.

Not enough nutrients: Laxatives make your food go through your body faster and can stop your body from getting nutrients from food. Using them often may make you lack nutrients like protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals which are needed for your health and body function.

Stomach problems: Using laxatives for a long time can hurt your stomach and gut muscles over time. This may cause problems like not being able to poop normally, having swollen veins in your butt, feeling full, and needing laxatives to poop. You may also have other problems like a bad stomach and inflammation in your gut.

Organ damage: In very bad cases, using laxatives too much can make your organs stop working, especially your kidneys and liver because of losing water and nutrients. This is not very common and usually only happens with very strong laxatives that need a prescription. Losing your organ function can kill you without treatment.

Eating problems: Taking too many laxatives is often linked to eating problems like throwing up your food. But this does not help you control your weight for real. You need to get help for any eating problems you have to eat well and stay healthy. You may also need help for your mind.

Hard to lose weight: Using laxatives for a long time messes up your stomach and how your body uses food for energy. This actually makes it harder to lose weight with normal ways like eating well and moving your body over time. Taking too many laxatives makes your weight go up and down instead of going down steadily. To stop this, you need to get help from a professional and eat a balanced diet.

A research paper that came out in July 2016 in a Pediatrics journal showed that 10.5 percent of women who were 23 to 25 years old had used laxatives to try to lose weight. But using laxatives in the wrong way is never a good idea. Here is what you need to know about these products and why you should never use them for weight loss.

What are Laxatives?

According to the NIDDK, which means National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, laxatives are a kind of medicine that can help with constipation by making bowel movements easier. Constipation can happen for many reasons, such as what you eat, what medicine you take, what health problems you have, and how stressed you are. It can also cause problems like hemorrhoids or tears in the anus. The best ways to deal with constipation are to eat more fiber, exercise regularly, and drink enough water. But sometimes you might need laxatives for extra help.

Improve your gut health and weight loss with ColonBroom.

But you should know that laxatives are only for treating constipation and not for losing weight. Some people think that using laxatives can help them lose weight fast and easily by making bowel movements more frequent. But using laxatives in the wrong way can harm your health. So you should not use laxatives for weight loss and talk to a doctor if you have constipation.

ColonBroom ColonBroom Are there different types of laxatives? Yes, there are different types of

"Are laxatives good for losing weight?