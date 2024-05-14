Best Lenses for Wedding Photography

New Delhi (India), May 14: Weddings are a union of two souls and these moments can be reminisced frequently with the help of pictures. Sigma wedding lens combines optical excellence, durability, and versatility, making it an ideal choice for capturing the special moments and memories of a couple's wedding day. Wedding photographers wait for a picture-perfect moment in order to freeze the essence of the time in the cameras.



Sigma Art lenses are revered for their combination of advanced optical designs and high-quality glass elements to ensure superior image quality, rendering wide apertures, and artistic expression hence making them a popular choice among discerning wedding photographers who demand the best performance for their creative endeavors.



Sigma provides four Art lenses which are designed for usage on wedding occasions by professional wedding photographers.

SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art

It is the best-in-class wedding photography lens with a large aperture standard zoom lens which offers high resolution during zoom range. Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN is designed for an Art zoom lens dedicated to mirrorless cameras. The lens is engineered to deliver exceptional optical performance across its entire zoom range. It provides outstanding sharpness, contrast, and clarity, ensuring that images are crisp and detailed.

The lens has a robust construction with high-quality materials, including metal components, which contribute to its durability and longevity, and is equipped with a fast and quiet autofocus system, which ensures quick and accurate focusing, making it suitable for capturing fast-moving subjects or spontaneous moments.

The lens is designed to be compact and lightweight. This makes it an ideal choice for events and wedding celebrations.

Corresponding mount: Sony E-mount/ L-mount

Cost: Rs 117,000.00

SIGMA 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art

The SIGMA 85mm F1.4 DG DN lens is a masterpiece of optical engineering, designed to bring out the best photography. With a fast aperture of F1.4, the lens excels in low-light conditions and delivers stunningly beautiful bokeh in photos for captivating portraits and dreamy backgrounds. Whether capturing portraits, or wedding events, the SIGMA 85mm F1.4 DG DN offers exceptional sharpness, clarity, and contrast, making it a must-have for any discerning photographer.

Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the SIGMA 85mm F1.4 DG DN lens is redefining the classic. Advanced optical technologies enhance the image quality by making it sharp, vibrant, and true to life. The lens features a fast and silent autofocus system, ensuring quick and accurate focusing without disturbing the subjects. This makes it ideal for both photography and video applications.

The lens acts as a powerhouse by empowering wedding photographers to unleash their creativity, capture stunning wedding images, and record videos with ease.

Corresponding mount: Sony E -Mount/ L- Mount

Cost: Rs 108,000.00

SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art

The 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens from SIGMA is a testament to precision engineering and optical excellence, features that elevate photography to new heights. Image quality characterized by outstanding sharpness, clarity, and contrast across the frame ensures that every shot is rendered with stunning detail and lifelike colors.

The 50mm focal length is a favorite among photographers for its versatility, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including portraits and wedding events. It strikes a perfect balance between a natural field of view and subject magnification.

Constructed with high-quality materials and precision engineering, the 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens is built to withstand the demands of professional use while maintaining a compact and lightweight design and making it a reliable tool that empowers wedding photographers to capture the romance, emotion, and beauty of the event with stunning clarity and creativity.

Corresponding mount: SONY E-Mount / L-Mount

Cost: Rs 92,000.00

SIGMA 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art

The SIGMA 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art lens is an exceptional choice for wedding photography, offering a range of features perfectly tailored to capturing the beauty and emotion of the occasion. Bringing the pursuit of ultimate image quality to the next level with an F1.2 Art line lens for mirrorless cameras.

The wide aperture enables exquisite control over depth of field, allowing Wedding photographers to isolate subjects against dreamy, blurred backgrounds. The 35mm focal length offers a versatile perspective that is ideal for capturing both intimate moments and expansive scenes.

It's available in various mounts to suit different camera systems, allowing photographers to pair it with a preferred mirrorless body for unparalleled results. The lens is specifically designed for mirrorless cameras, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance that empowers wedding photographers to capture the magical wedding day with stunning clarity, detail, and artistic flair.

Corresponding mount: Sony E-mount / L- mount

Cost: Rs 1,42,000.00

Wedding Photography Contest

SIGMA is hosting an exclusive contest for wedding photographers. The Prize? A SIGMA fp L worth INR 1,99,000. Visit the SIGMA India website for more details.