Best Post Cycle Therapy (PCT): 100% T Recovery Within 45 Days

We don’t support the use of steroids for non-medical use, but we think it is important to share the information you need to be safe if you use steroids for training or bodybuilding and lower the risks involved. PCT is a plan to reduce harm from steroids that we suggest following with a professional if you are taking steroids. Our complete guide to post cycle therapy should answer your questions and help you decide if it is worth doing and why it’s needed.

What Does Post Cycle Therapy Include?

When you take man-made testosterone (the steroids), your natural hormone making is stopped because your body is getting enough testosterone. It is not good to take steroids all the time because of their many bad effects, which we talk about below. So when you stop taking steroids, your body’s natural ability to make testosterone is weak.

Most bodybuilders and athletes use steroids in cycles to stop getting used to them but also to let the system that controls hormone making (HPTA) — time to make more testosterone after use. But with any steroid use, the extra man-made hormones make your body unbalanced. Once the user stops taking steroids, the body is slow to go back to normal levels of testosterone.

Besides bad health, if you are a post-steroid user, you are at risk of losing muscle mass and having more oestrogen levels. Other bad effects of using steroids can cause a lower voice, loss of sex drive, mood changes, sadness, tiredness, water in the body and even bigger breast size. To lower the bad effects, some use post cycle therapy, which can help speed up the change to normal testosterone levels while lowering the bad effects.

With the help of a good doctor, post cycle therapy is used to lower the bad effects. A complete post cycle therapy cycle can help to lower oestrogen levels, and reach a natural level of testosterone that the body makes, to bring back the hormone balance of the user.

This way, with its controlled fixing of the hormone system, is a smart choice if you are a steroid user. If you don’t plan to use post cycle therapy after steroid use, you’ll find it’s much harder for your natural testosterone to come back, and you may lose the muscle gains you worked so hard to get.

When to Start Post Cycle Therapy?

If you use any steroids or any drugs that stop your natural testosterone making, we suggest starting a post cycle therapy cycle. You can start right after you stop taking drugs that change how your body uses testosterone (SARMs) and drugs that make your body more like testosterone (prohormones). For steroids, it is good to wait for a week before starting PCT.

It would be best if you got help from a good doctor to plan a treatment and check your progress. Dr Tan is a GMC registered doctor, ready to help with your post cycle therapy whether you are using prohormones, SARMs, human growth hormones, or steroids. If you use any kind of drugs that boost performance, we are here to give you the most honest advice and the best medical care without judging you.

How Long Does Post Cycle Therapy Last?

Starting when the body is free of steroids, the post cycle therapy cycle usually lasts for about one month to six weeks, depending on your situation. If needed, post cycle therapy can be longer for several weeks.

But this depends on your situation, like the kind of drugs and the amount taken — and for how long. If needed, this healing period can be longer for several weeks. Of course, steroids that stay longer in the body will take longer to leave, so it could be several weeks after the last shot was given until the body is free of man-made testosterone.

What Drugs Are Used During a PCT Cycle?

The drugs you need to do the post cycle therapy plan can change depending on your situation. There are products you can buy without a prescription for some cases, like testosterone helpers and oestrogen stoppers, but usually, these are not strong enough for steroid users. We can’t give suggestions here, but the following medicines are often used in post cycle therapy and need a prescription:

Clomid and Nolvadex are SERMs (Selective Oestrogen Receptor Modulators) — not to be mixed up with SARMs — that control post cycle oestrogen making and stop the bad effects that it has on the body.

When you stop taking steroids, your body can have a lot of oestrogen, leading to hormone trouble. This is where PCT comes in, using drugs like Clomid and Nolvadex as part of a plan to reduce harm from steroids and bring back natural hormone balance.

Clomid works by aiming at the oestrogen receptors in the brain parts that control hormone making, which can help release hormones that are important for having babies and healthy sperm making. Nolvadex, on the other hand, is good at lowering oestrogen levels and stopping oestrogen jumps that can lead to serious health problems like stroke, prostate disease, and heart problems.

What Is Post Cycle Therapy Catabolism?

But PCT is not just about controlling oestrogen levels. Supplements like phosphatidylserine and acetyl-l-carnitine can also be used to help lower cortisol levels, which can lead to unwanted catabolism — the breaking down of important body parts and things. This can help to protect you from unhealthy post cycle catabolism, helping to avoid too much fat and loss of muscle mass.

All in all, PCT is a very important part of the post-steroid cycle fixing process. It not only helps bring back your natural hormone levels but also helps you avoid possible health issues later on. So if you’re thinking of a steroid cycle, be sure to plan for a good PCT cycle as well.

Should I Keep Training during Post Cycle Therapy?

It is usually good to keep training during post cycle therapy, as exercise can help keep muscle mass and strength gains that you got during the steroid cycle. But, it is important to pay attention to your body and change your training level as needed, as post cycle therapy can be a hard time for your body.

During PCT, your hormone levels are changing, and you may feel tired, mood changes, and other signs. It’s important to focus on rest and healing, as well as good food to help your body during this time. Make sure you’re sleeping enough and eating a good diet with a lot of protein and small nutrients to help your healing.

For training, it’s usually good to keep lifting weights but at a lower level and amount than your steroid cycle. This can help you keep muscle mass and strength gains while staying away from overtraining or hurting yourself. Focus on lifts that work many muscle groups at once, and think about adding some cardio or other kinds of exercise that help your whole health and fitness.

Overtraining should be stayed away from during your PCT cycle as your body needs time to fix and go back to where it was before man-made hormones were used. In the end, the main thing is to pay attention to your body and change your training and healing ways as needed during your PCT cycle. You shouldn’t stop working out at all, but think about doing less reps, don’t put more weight on usual lifts or do heavy-weight training.

Basically, while your body is getting better, your training needs to calm down and find its level during PCT. Not too little, not too much — it’s all about finding the right balance. With the right way, you can keep your gains and help your whole health and well-being during this important time.

How to Take Care of Yourself during a PCT Cycle?

Be kind to yourself and understand that many of the bad feelings you are experiencing are normal. The body needs time to recover and go back to normal. During your post cycle therapy, it’s very important to focus on rest and recovery, which means getting enough sleep every night. Sleeping well is important for your overall health and happiness, and it becomes even more important during post cycle therapy when your body is healing from the stress of a steroid cycle.

Enough sleep can help your body make its own hormones, as well as improve muscle healing and growth. Also, not sleeping enough can make you more stressed and cause mood changes, which are common during PCT. While different people need different amounts of sleep, you should try to get seven to nine hours of sleep every night for the best health and performance.

If you’re finding it hard to sleep during PCT, there are a few things you can do. First, have a regular sleep routine, going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day. This can help your body get used to a natural sleep pattern. Other ways to sleep better during PCT include making your bedroom comfortable, avoiding coffee and alcohol before sleeping, and reducing screen time in the hours before bedtime.

Along with sleep, eating well is, as always, a big part of healing. Eat healthy, nutritious, high-fibre food and drink a lot of water. Any supplements could change the hormone balance of the body — so again, the doctor who is in charge of the PCT should be asked before taking them.

In summary, while we do not support the use of steroids for non-medical use, a PCT cycle helps bring back hormone balance, lower oestrogen levels, and helps in reaching a natural level of your own testosterone. If you are using anabolic steroids without a doctor’s order, using post cycle therapy to reduce the bad side effects, which is a smart choice for many.