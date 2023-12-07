Best Probiotics in Australia: The Top 7 That Actually Work AU

Probiotics are good germs that live in the gut. They help break down food and keep the gut healthy. Besides probiotic bacteria, the gut also has many other microbes like fungi and viruses. Some of these are good, while others can cause sickness. Probiotics help keep these in check.

If you live in a hot place, you need to pick a probiotic brand that does not go bad easily. We have listed the best probiotic supplements for Australians to buy based on things like CFU number, strain variety, prebiotic content and stability and survival.

#1. Biotics 8: Top Supplement for Men

#2. Yourbiology Gut+: Top Supplement for Women

Together, this microbial group is called the gut microbiome and it affects many parts of health. The gut microbiome is so important that scientists think of it as a virtual organ. [1]

When probiotic supplements first became popular, the people who used them mainly wanted to improve their gut health. But, a growing amount of research shows good probiotic supplements can also improve many other parts of health like immune function.

There are even probiotics that can help manage the signs of menopause, support weight loss, and may even make your skin look healthier.

No wonder probiotics are becoming more and more popular all over the world, including Australia. In 2019, the Australian probiotics market was worth US$317.395 million and it is expected to keep growing. [2]

Sadly, with so many choices, it can be hard to find the best probiotic supplements to use.

This article gives information about the most effective probiotic supplements for Australians.

#1. Biotics 8: Top Supplement for Men

#2. Yourbiology Gut+: Top Supplement for Women

#1. YourBiology Gut+

YourBiology Gut+

Price and availability

YourBiology Gut+ is a high-quality probiotic supplement that has strains from four of the most useful species of probiotic bacteria. Three of them are from the Lactobacillus bacteria family. The other one is from the Bifidobacterium family of bacteria.

Even though four species may not seem like a lot, together, they give 40 billion culture-forming units (CFU). That’s a lot of good bacteria that can improve your gut microbiome and make things better.

YourBiology is probably the best probiotic for bloating on the market and a big seller worldwide.

Probiotics are very flexible. Each species can provide many health benefits.

For example, research shows Lactobacillus acidophilus (L. acidophilus) bacteria strains that can boost the immune response to viruses and help ease the symptoms of menopause.

L. acidophilus is also one of the best probiotics for helping weight loss. Research suggests this may be because it turns on brown adipose tissue (BAT). [5]

The benefits we have mentioned here are just a few. L. acidophilus has many more benefits and the other four probiotics in YourBiology Gut+ are just as good.

Besides giving four of the best probiotic species, YourBiology Gut+ also gives some prebiotic fibre to help keep the bacteria alive and feed the existing probiotics already in the gut.

The capsules also have a special coating. It’s made from seaweed and called Maktrek.

Maktrek protects the capsules from the digestive juices in the stomach by making them dissolve later when they reach the gut.

If the capsules were to dissolve in the stomach, some of the probiotics could die. So instead of letting its probiotic passengers get out early, Maktrek takes them to exactly where they need to be.

YourBiology Gut+ Benefits

● Has 4 kinds of good bacteria that are very good for you

● Very strong (40 Billion CFU)

● Has prebiotic fibre that helps your gut bacteria grow

● Uses Maktrek technology to deliver the bacteria to your gut

● Improves your health in many ways

● Does not need to be kept in the fridge

● The maker gives free delivery to Australia

● You can get free bottles if you order more

● You can get your money back in 60 days if you are not happy

YourBiology Gut+ Drawbacks

● You can only buy it from their website

● They may not have enough bottles for everyone when many people want it

#2. Biotics 8 (Best Probiotics for Men’s Digestive Health)

Biotics 8 CLICK to see Biotics 8 Price and availability

Biotics 8 is a very good probiotic supplement that many men in Australia love. It is popular because it is made for men.

Biotics 8 has 20 Billion CFU, which is less than YourBiology Gut+ but still a lot. There are other products that have much less.

Biotics 8 has 10 kinds of probiotic bacteria in each dose, which give you many benefits. Like YourBiology Gut+, it also has prebiotic fibre. All the best probiotic supplements have it.

The probiotics in Biotics 8 are good for women and men, but they are chosen for men.

For example, studies show Lactobacillus plantarum (L. plantarum) and Lactobacillus paracasei (L. paracasei) are two of the best probiotics for making sperm better and faster. [6, 7]

Biotics 8 also has some vitamin D, which helps your immune system.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics says 23% of Australian adults do not have enough vitamin D.

This is a problem for women and men, but it may be worse for men because vitamin D helps make testosterone.

Some studies say there is a link between not having enough vitamin D and prostate cancer. It is the most common cancer in Australia and they say one in six men will have it before they are 85 years old.

Biotics 8 Benefits

● Made for men

● Has 10 kinds of probiotic bacteria

● 20 Billion CFU

● Has prebiotic fibre

● You do not have to put it in the fridge

● Makes your health better in many ways

● Helps make testosterone and keep your prostate healthy

● The maker gives free delivery to Australia

● You can get free bottles if you order more

● You can get your money back in 60 days if you are not happy

Biotics 8 Drawbacks

● You can only buy it from their website

● It is not a good probiotic for women

#3. 1MD Probiotic Platinum

1MD Probiotic Platinum

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is a very popular probiotic supplement in Australia and around the world. It is good for people who want a supplement that does many things.

This supplement is mainly for improving digestion and immunity, but it also has 11 kinds of probiotic bacteria and some prebiotic fibre, which can do more things.

For example, besides helping with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms, some of the probiotic bacteria from the Lactobacillus rhamnosus (L. rhamnosus) group can also help with prostate health.

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum also has L. acidophilus. This probiotic can do many things, like making the immune system stronger against viruses and easing menopause symptoms.

YourBiologyGut+ has L. acidophilus too and it has 4 times more CFU. But 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum has other probiotics that can do the same things.

Like YourBiology Gut+, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum has a special coating that makes the capsule break down later and lets the probiotics go into the gut and not the stomach.

Some of the benefits of this supplement, like better digestion, can be felt soon after taking the first dose. But others, like more energy, can take a few months to show. The best way to use this supplement is to take it regularly.

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum Pros

● Has 11 of the best probiotics and good bacteria

● Very strong (51 Billion CFU)

● Has prebiotic fibre for healthy gut bacteria

● Has a special coating that makes the capsule break down later

● Does not need to be kept in the fridge

● Cheaper when you buy 3 or more bottles or get auto-ship

● The maker gives a 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum Cons

● Only sold on the maker’s website

● Comes from the USA

● No free delivery to Australia

Benefits of Using Probiotic Supplements (Health Claims) The best probiotics are good for health in many ways. Each kind can do so many things that it is hard to list all of them.

But let’s see some of them.

Better Gut Health - Balanced Gut Bacteria and Healthy Gut

People used to take probiotics to make their gut health and gut bacteria better. Now we know probiotics can do more things than just that, but better gut health is still important for many people who take probiotics.

Some of the problems in the gut that probiotics can help with are hard stools, diarrhea from antibiotics, leaky gut, swelling, and gas.

Boost Immune Function and Immune System Health

When you make your gut bacteria better by taking probiotics, you should also see your immunity get better. Some kinds, like L. acidophilus, are very good for this.

Better Mental Health

Probiotics seem to make mental health and ability better. Some of the benefits are less anxiety and help with depression.

But, like any other supplement that you can buy without a prescription, some people may feel better than others.

If you have mental health problems, it is not a good idea to use probiotics as the main treatment. But you may find that they may help with your other medicine.

Taking probiotics often has been shown to lower anxiety and depression a lot in some people.

How Probiotics Can Help You with High Cholesterol, Weight Problems and Strong Bones

Some research shows Lactobacillus bacteria can lower low-density lipoprotein (the bad kind).

● Better Heart Health

● Probiotics can also help lower blood pressure. This is good for your heart and blood vessels.

● Stronger Bones

Some types of probiotics can make your bones stronger. This is good for women who are going through or have gone through menopause and want to avoid weak bones. It is also good for men who have low testosterone (which can also make bones weak).

Who Can and Cannot Use Probiotic Supplements and What are the Risks Most people can benefit from probiotic supplements, but if you have a health problem, you should ask your doctor before using them.

Some people should not use probiotics at all. For example, people who have HIV or AIDS, because these diseases make the immune system weak.

Some medical treatments can also make the immune system weak, like chemotherapy and radiation.

If you are not sure about using probiotics, the best thing to do is see your doctor and get some expert advice.

Side effects are not common, but some people have problems when they start using probiotic supplements every day.

The most common problems are stomach issues like bloating, gas, and changes in how often you go to the toilet.

But these problems usually go away quickly after your body gets used to the new bacteria in your gut.

How to Pick the Best Probiotics in Australia

When you want to buy the best probiotics in Australia, you should start by reading what other customers say. If the supplements work well for other people, they will probably work for you too.

The ingredients are also important. Good probiotic supplements have at least 20 Billion CFU (bacteria that can grow). If they don’t, they will probably not work well.

You should also pick supplements that do not need to be in the fridge. This is especially important in a hot country like Australia.

Supplements that need to be in the fridge have to stay cool all the time. If they don’t, the bacteria inside them die.

The problem with these supplements is, even if you keep them cool, you don’t know how hot they got when they were stored or shipped.

All three of the probiotic supplements we suggest are shelf stable.

All the best probiotic supplements also let you get your money back if you are not happy. If you ever see a probiotic that doesn’t, ask yourself why not? The answer is probably obvious.

Save Money When You Buy Probiotics in Australia

Unlike many other supplements, all the best probiotic supplements give you a discount or more products when you buy more.

This is a good deal. You can save money by getting three bottles of pills for the price of two or five bottles for the price of three.

The makers of YourBiology Gut+ and Biotics 8 always give you these options. This might be one of the reasons why these supplements are so popular, but the main reason is that they are good quality.

Probiotics are supplements you use for a long time. Once people find a probiotic they like, they usually keep using it forever.

Top Probiotics in Australia: Common Questions

What does CFU mean?

CFU is short for culture-forming units. It tells you how many active probiotic bacteria are in each serving.

The best probiotic products have at least 20 Billion CFU in each serving.

Why are multi-strains probiotics good?

The human gut has many kinds of bacteria. Some, like L. acidophilus, are helpful, others are harmful.

Each kind of probiotic bacteria has its own benefits for your health. When you take a multi-strain product, you get the benefits of all the probiotics in it.

The best probiotic product has four or more kinds of bacteria. This way, they help improve your gut health in many ways.

What is a prebiotic?

Prebiotics are products that have prebiotic fibre. Your body cannot digest this fibre, so it goes to your intestines as it is.

Prebiotic fibre does not give us any nutrition, but it feeds the probiotic bacteria in your gut. So, when you take prebiotic fibre, it helps the good bacteria grow and multiply.

Prebiotic fibre is not useful for bad bacteria.

The best probiotics have prebiotic fibre.

Do I need to put my probiotics in the fridge in Australia? You should keep all your supplements in a cold place no matter where you live. If you live in Australia, the fridge is a good place to keep your supplements, especially probiotics.