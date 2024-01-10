Best Steroid Brand in South Africa Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, USA, New Zealand

"L-Carnitine is natural and easy to get. But can it help you lose weight or build muscle?

I will explain everything you need to know about weight loss and L-Carnitine injection for bodybuilding. In simple words, you will learn how L-Carnitine can help you with both weight loss and muscle building. Also, I will tell you how much you should take, what side effects and problems it might have, and where to find pure L-Carnitine that is safe to use.

What Is L-Carnitine L-Carnitine is a type of protein that our bodies make naturally to do an important job.

That job is to move fat molecules quickly into parts of muscle cells called mitochondria. There, the fat molecules are used for energy, a process that mitochondria control.

Most of the L-Carnitine in your body is in your muscle cells, and the rest is in your heart, kidneys, and blood.

There are actually five different kinds:

● L-Carnitine

● D-Carnitine (not active)

● Propionyl-L-Carnitine (best for better blood flow and nitric oxide creation)

● Acetyl-L-Carnitine (ALCAR - Best for brain power)

● L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (fastest to absorb)

We can also get it from some dairy products like milk and meat. But to get the effects and benefits we are talking about here, we need much more than we can get from food.

L-Carnitine has some possible benefits like this:

● May help you lose weight faster

● Can make more oxygen go to your muscles

● Can make you more energetic

● Lowers muscle pain

● Can make you perform better

● Makes more red blood cells

● Uses more calories

● May help you control your blood sugar

How L-Carnitine Could Help You Lose Weight I will remind you of what I said before about how L-Carnitine is important in muscle cells for moving fat molecules to muscle cell mitochondria for good use.

So taking more of this can make it work better and faster. That means your body is using more calories instead of keeping them.

A review of 37 different studies found that on average people lost about 10-15% more weight when they took L-Carnitine than they did naturally.

Remember that this is the average, and some people saw much more weight loss than what they got naturally.

"This is very important, and the better burning in muscle cells could really help you lose weight faster, if you are using your muscles and using calories.

But remember that this has to be added to your diet for a long time. It won’t work in days or weeks, you need to take this for months.

Most studies watch over three or four months from what I’ve seen, so you are looking at about four months to get to the best level of fat burning.

How L-Carnitine Could Help You Build Muscle L-Carnitine helping you build muscle is because of the same reason it can help you lose fat: it makes more efficient burning of fat molecules in muscle cells.

First, this means you’ll have more stamina. You’ll be able to work harder in the gym for longer, and finish those reps.

Second, you’ll have more power. Your muscles will be working at their best more often.

Third, you’ll heal faster. Not only will you be ready to go again sooner, but it also helps muscle growth.

So even though it doesn’t directly affect the muscle cells growth like something like androgenic SARMs would, or even just testosterone, it can indirectly give you more energy to work harder and heal faster.

Other Possible Benefits Of L-Carnitine Use L-Carnitine can also be good for your brain. Higher levels can help your brain functions, including better learning, memory, and even speed.

To get this best though, you’ll want to get a supplement that has Acetyl-L-Carnitine as this is the kind that is best taken in and used by the brain, and showed the best results.

Some research has shown that 1500 mg of the ALCAR kind of L-Carnitine per day for 28 weeks improved overall brain function in people with early signs of dementia.

So, it could be good as a mild brain booster right now, or to help you as the brain naturally gets slower as you get older.

L-Carnitine Dosage & Cycle Length L-Carnitine is not given by doctors for anything, and studies have been not regular, so there is no agreement on what dose is best in different situations.

Let’s talk about the L-Carnitine dose for weight loss first though. A dose of 2000 mg per day is the one most mentioned.

But, doses of up to 4000 mg per day have been used in studies. For me, I’d start at 1500 mg per day for the first month, and see how you feel. Then increase it by 500 mg a month until the end of month four, when you’ll have a good idea how well it works for you and what results you’ll see.

For using L-Carnitine for bodybuilding in general, I’d probably use a similar dose range.

You probably don’t need to take it every day either if it’s for bodybuilding not weight loss. Take it the day before your workout, and the day of your workout two hours before, and that should give you the energy at around 2000 mg per dose.

"L-Carnitine Injection Benefits If you’re going to take L-Carnitine then I’m going to recommend that you don’t get the cheap pills that you can find on places like Amazon.

The quality and amount of these pills is usually very low, as little as 15%. When we talk about the dose range, you usually have to take two or three times more to get the dose you want.

Also, it takes a long time to get to where it’s needed, and some won’t get there at all.

L-Carnitine injection benefits are that it goes right into your blood. As long as you are careful with your cleanliness and get good injectable L-Carnitine then there is not going to be a cleanliness problem.

You don’t need to do a muscle injection either. A skin injection will work just as well and is much easier to do.

Just pinch the skin if someone else is doing it for you, and put the needle under at an angle. Even if you are doing it yourself, you just put the needle at an angle under the skin somewhere where you have a lot of skin, like the stomach or buttocks, and you will barely feel anything as you’ll only need a small needle (insulin needle).

It will get to where it needs to get quicker, you’ll get a better dose, and it will actually be more effective and worth the money you spent.

L-Carnitine Side Effects & Warnings L-Carnitine is natural and easy to take, but like anything if you take very high doses for a long time, then side effects can happen.

If taken by mouth, then it can cause sickness and a bad stomach. But this can be totally avoided by using a L-Carnitine injection for bodybuilding and weight loss goals.

More importantly, it can cause muscle weakness in people who have a problem called uremia, but you’d obviously know that already.

Also, L-Carnitine has been seen to raise the chance of seizures in people who have a problem that causes them. But again, you’re likely to know that you have that problem.

Overall then, especially if injected to get the most bioavailability, then doses up to 3000 mg or so per day for several months are easy to take and have not been seen to cause serious side effects.

