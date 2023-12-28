Best Steroids Brands (Plus 3 to Avoid) 2024

Before you use steroids, you need to know the possible dangers and ethical issues of using them. Next, let’s look at the four best steroids for bodybuilders who are new to steroids and want to try an AAS cycle for the first time.

First Steroid Cycle for Beginners - Quick Look

Dianabol (Best oral steroid for fast muscle growth) Deca Durabolin (Best for building lean muscle mass) Testosterone Enanthate (Best for boosting testosterone levels) Winstrol (Best for losing fat without losing muscle tissue) To get faster muscle growth and quicker muscle building, you can use two or more steroids together. You can buy a STEROID BULKING STACK that has Dianabol, Deca and Testosterone - everything you need in one pack.

Dianabol (Best Oral Steroid for Fast Muscle Growth)

FAST MUSCLE GROWTH INCREASING STRENGTH REDUCING MUSCLE PAIN LOSING BODY FAT BOOST FREE TESTOSTERONE Dianabol, also called Methandrostenolone or Dbol, is one of the most popular oral anabolic steroids known for its ability to give fast muscle growth. A good option for a first steroid cycle, Dianabol is often used with other steroids.

Dbol has been widely used in the bodybuilding community for a long time. It has a great ability to make more protein. This process is important for muscle growth because it makes more new muscle tissue.

Also, Dianabol keeps more nitrogen in the muscles. This helps the positive nitrogen balance that’s needed for muscle growth to make more muscle growth.

Going further, the steroid also makes more glycogenolysis. By doing this it makes better use of carbohydrates during hard workouts, resulting in better stamina and endurance.

Bodybuilders who use this oral anabolic steroid during their first steroid cycles often see big increases in strength and power, making it a good choice for beginners who want to gain as much muscle as they can during their bulking cycles.

However, even though Dianabol’s value as a muscle-building steroid is clear, it can cause water retention. That means some of the weight gained during a Dianabol cycle may not be because of more muscle mass.

Dianabol Cycle Benefits

Beginners doing a Dianabol steroid cycle can expect several benefits from using Dianabol.

Here is a list of the possible advantages:

Fast Muscle Growth Enhanced Strength Increased Endurance and Stamina Better fat burning Quicker recovery after workout It is important to remember that different people may have different results. These benefits depend on using it responsibly, proper doses, good nutrition, and regular training.

Dianabol Cycle Side Effects and Risks These are some of the possible side effects of Dianabol beginners need to know about:

Estrogenic effects (water retention, bloating, gynecomastia) Androgenic effects (oily skin, acne, possible hair loss) Liver damage Lowering of natural testosterone Heart risks (increased LDL cholesterol, decreased HDL cholesterol) Virilization in females (voice getting deeper, facial hair growth, clitoral enlargement) Mood changes and aggression Testicular atrophy (testicles getting smaller) Dianabol Dose for Beginners

The best Dianabol dose for beginners is usually around 20-30 milligrams (mg) per day over a 6-week cycle.

Deca Durabolin (Best for Building Lean Muscle Mass)

HUGE Strength Fast Muscle Growth More Stamina Less Recovery Time Deca Durabolin is one of the best steroids for beginners. It is also called Nandrolone Decanoate or just Deca. It is a strong anabolic steroid that you inject into your body. Many people like it because it helps them build muscles faster.

Deca Durabolin is very popular among bodybuilders and athletes. They use it to get a lean and ripped body.

Deca Durabolin is similar to Dianabol. It helps your body make more protein and keep more nitrogen. This makes your body more anabolic, which means it can build more muscles.

Deca Durabolin is also good for your joints. It makes them more smooth and flexible. This helps you avoid pain and injury when you work out hard.

Deca Durabolin also helps your body make more collagen. This is good for your connective tissues, such as tendons and ligaments. This makes them stronger and healthier. This is another reason why Deca Durabolin is one of the best steroids for beginners. It can prevent injuries that may happen to new bodybuilders.

New bodybuilders may not be used to lifting heavy weights. Their joints may get hurt easily. Deca Durabolin can protect them and help them learn the right way to lift and curl.

Deca Durabolin Cycle Benefits

These are some of the main benefits you can get from a Deca Durabolin steroid cycle:

● It helps you build lean muscle mass

● It improves your collagen production

● It increases your bone density

● It boosts your red blood cell count

● It lowers your body fat Deca Durabolin Cycle Side Effects and Risks

These are some of the most common Deca Durabolin steroid cycle side effects:

● It can cause estrogenic effects (water retention, swelling, man boobs)

● It can cause androgenic effects (oily skin, acne, possible hair loss)

● It can harm your heart (higher bad cholesterol, lower good cholesterol)

● It can lower your natural testosterone

● It can damage your liver (higher liver enzymes)

● It can cause virilization in females (deeper voice, more body hair, bigger clitoris)

● It can affect your mood (mood swings, anger, aggression)

Deca Durabolin Dose for Beginners

For beginners using Deca Durabolin (Nandrolone Decanoate), the suggested dose is usually between 200 to 300 mg per week for a cycle of 10 to 12 weeks. This dose can give you good results and low risks of side effects.

Testosterone Enanthate (Best for Increasing Testosterone Levels)

CLICK to see the price of legal Testosterone (Testo Max)

HUGE Strength Better Performance Higher Testosterone levels Less Recovery Time Testosterone Enanthate is a common injectable anabolic steroid that’s widely used to increase testosterone levels in the body. It is illegal to use it for bodybuilding, like other anabolic steroids. But Testosterone Enanthate is approved by the FDA as a testosterone replacement therapy.

When you inject Testosterone Enanthate, it slowly goes into your blood. It keeps your testosterone levels high.

Testosterone Enanthate works by attaching to androgen receptors in different tissues. When it does, it activates the receptors to make more protein. This leads to more muscle mass and strength.

Testosterone Enanthate helps your body keep more nitrogen, which helps your muscles grow and heal.

Besides that, Testosterone Enanthate also makes more red blood cells. This gives your muscles more oxygen, which makes you stronger and more energetic.

Test Enanthate also makes your bones harder and less likely to break.

Testosterone Enanthate is very good at increasing and balancing your testosterone levels, which is important for many things in your body, such as muscle growth, energy levels, mood

Testosterone Enanthate Cycle Benefits

Here are the main benefits you can get from a Testosterone Enanthate steroid cycle:

More Muscle Mass Better Strength and Performance Faster Recovery Harder Bones Higher Libido More red blood cells Better Mood and Well-being Sharper Cognitive Function Easier fat burning Better body shape Testosterone Enanthate Side Effects and Risks

Here are some of the possible side effects of Testosterone Enanthate you should watch out for during your first steroid cycle:

Estrogenic effects (water weight, swelling, man boobs) Androgenic effects (oily skin, pimples, possible hair loss) Lower natural testosterone Heart risks (bad changes in cholesterol) Hormonal problems Virilization in females (lower voice, more body hair, etc.) Mood changes (mood swings, anger, more aggression) Possible liver damage Testosterone Enanthate Dose for Beginners

Beginners using Testosterone Enanthate usually take between 250 to 500 mg per week over a cycle of 10 to 12 weeks.

It is better to start with a lower dose in this range to see how you react and feel before changing the dose.

Winstrol (Best for Losing Fat Without Losing Muscle Mass)

CLICK to view price on legal Winstrol (Winsol)

EXTREME Strength Improves Performance Loses Extra Body Fat Makes Perfect Physique Winstrol (Stanozolol) is a popular anabolic steroid known for its fat-losing and muscle-saving properties. It is widely used in cutting cycles to get a slim and fit physique.

Winstrol helps the body lose fat in different ways. Firstly, it boosts metabolic activity, making the body use stored fat for energy.

Secondly, it helps keep lean muscle mass by stopping muscle breakdown during low-calorie diets. This is very helpful for bodybuilders who want to get a more clear and ripped look.

Winstrol also has a water-losing effect, reducing water weight and making muscles more visible. This can make the body look more dry and attractive.

Many beginners use Winstrol because it helps them make more red blood cells, which carry oxygen and make them last longer.

Beginners who use Winstrol should see better results in their exercises. But they should also know that Winstrol can cause some bad side effects.

Winstrol Cycle Benefits

Some of the benefits of using Winstrol are:

Lowers body fat Keeps muscles Makes muscles look sharper Boosts strength and stamina Shows more veins Builds lean mass Improves sports performance Winstrol also lowers the amount of a hormone that binds to testosterone. This means there is more free testosterone to help muscles grow and perform better.

Winstrol does not change into estrogen, which is another hormone. This means beginners who use Winstrol alone do not have to worry about water weight or breast growth. Not many steroids can do this.

Winstrol Cycle Side Effects and Risks

Some of the side effects beginners should watch out for when using Winstrol are:

Liver damage Heart problems (bad cholesterol levels) Skin problems (acne, oily skin, possible hair loss) Lower natural testosterone Joint pain Bad cholesterol changes Female changes in women (deeper voice and other male features) Mood changes (mood swings, anger, aggression) Winstrol Dose for Beginners

Beginners should use 20 to 50 mg of Winstrol per day for 6 to 8 weeks.

Stacking Steroids - What Beginners Need to Know

Stacking steroids means using more than one type of steroid at the same time.

Stacking can have some benefits if done carefully. Each steroid has different effects, such as making muscles bigger, stronger, or leaner.

By choosing the right steroids, bodybuilders can get the most out of their muscles and look more fit.

But stacking also has more risks.

We have already told you about the four best steroids for beginners. You can use each of them by themselves, or you can use them together. Dianabol, Deca Durabolin, Testosterone Enanthate, and Winstrol are a common steroid stack for beginners.

Beginner Steroid Cycles - Things to Bear in Mind Before Starting Out

Beginners should learn about the steroids they want to use and what they can do and what they can’t do.

If you use the steroids we suggest, this guide will help you learn.

Beginners should also know that using steroids for bodybuilding or sports is not legal. It can also get them kicked out of competitions.

Beginners should also check their health, be careful of any side effects, and use their first time to make better choices for next time.

Beginners should also know that they do not need to use as much steroids as more experienced users.

Here is a simplified version of the article with different keywords:

What are Anabolic Steroids? - A Simple Guide for Beginners

Anabolic steroids are artificial forms of the hormone testosterone. They are made to copy the effects of natural testosterone in the body, especially its anabolic (muscle-building) features. Anabolic steroids work by making more protein in cells, which leads to more muscle growth, better strength, and faster recovery from exercise.

These substances are mainly used by athletes, bodybuilders, and people who want to improve their physical performance or look. Anabolic steroids can be swallowed or injected, and they are often used in cycles, where times of use are followed by times of rest to reduce side effects.

While many anabolic steroids can greatly improve the body’s natural growth processes and enhance athletic performance, they also have possible risks and side effects. These may include liver damage, heart problems, hormone problems, mood changes, and physical changes in both men and women.

It is important to note that the use of anabolic steroids should be done with care, and proper medical advice is needed to ensure safe and responsible use.

How Do Anabolic Steroids Lower Natural Testosterone?

Most anabolic steroids lower natural testosterone production. This is because of the negative feedback loop they create within the body’s hormone system.

When outside (artificial) steroids are added to the body, they tell the hypothalamus and pituitary gland to reduce the release of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). These hormones are very important in making the testes produce testosterone.

With the reduced release of LH and FSH, the testes get less stimulation, resulting in a drop in natural testosterone production. As a result, the body’s own testosterone production is lowered or stopped.

The reason for this lowering is to keep hormone balance within the body. When outside steroids are present, the body sees the increased levels of testosterone and tells for a decrease in inside (internal) testosterone production to prevent too much of the hormone.

To reduce the negative effects of testosterone lowering, people who use steroids often use post-cycle therapy (PCT) after finishing a cycle. PCT usually involves the use of medicines or supplements that help bring back natural testosterone production and normalize hormone levels.

It is very important to note that the lowering of testosterone production is different among different steroids, dosages, and individual reactions.

How Does Post Cycle Therapy Help with Low Testosterone?

A post-cycle therapy (PCT) is a plan of medicines or supplements used after a cycle of anabolic steroids. It helps bring back natural testosterone levels and fixes any hormone problems due to the steroid cycle.

A post-cycle therapy is the best way to deal with the possible negative effects of steroid use and to keep the gains made during the steroid cycle.

As we already mentioned, outside steroids lower the body’s natural production of hormones. Especially testosterone.

How to Recover After Using Steroids: A Guide

When you use steroids, you need to take some steps to help your body get back to normal. This is called post-cycle therapy or PCT. PCT involves using some medicines or supplements that do three things:

Boosting Testosterone Levels: PCT gives you substances that make your brain release more luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone. These hormones tell your testes to make more testosterone. Blocking Estrogen: Some PCTs have drugs that stop testosterone from turning into estrogen or block estrogen from working. This helps avoid problems caused by too much estrogen and helps balance your hormones. Protecting Your Organs: Some PCTs also have supplements or medicines that help your liver and heart (because steroids may have harmed them). A good PCT often uses selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) like tamoxifen (Nolvadex) and clomiphene citrate (Clomid).

These drugs help stop estrogen from working, boost natural testosterone levels, and avoid problems caused by too much estrogen.

Aromatase inhibitors (AIs) like anastrozole (Arimidex) or exemestane (Aromasin) stop testosterone from turning into estrogen, helping normal hormone balance. Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is sometimes used in PCT to make the testes work better and produce more testosterone.

The specific drugs, how much you take, and how long you take them depend on your situation and the type of steroids you used.

Steroids for Beginners: Summary

The article gives a beginner’s overview of four common steroids: Dianabol, Deca Durabolin, Testosterone Enanthate, and Winstrol. It talks about the benefits, side effects, how much you should take, and how long you should take them for each steroid.

Our beginner’s introduction to anabolic steroid cycles also stresses the importance of using steroids safely and knowing the possible risks of using illegal steroids.

Also, it shows the importance of post-cycle therapy (PCT) in getting your natural hormone levels back after a steroid cycle. Overall, the article aims to give beginners the basic information they need to make smart choices and use steroids responsibly.