Blofe Pillowcase Reviews | Blofe - Bamboo Silk Bedding

Luxury via Blofè: The bedding gives a high priced sound asleep experience through the use of splendid bamboo silk.

Without cruelty to animals: The bedding is vegan and made with no cruelty to animals.

Antimicrobial era with SILVADUR™: The bed linen is covered with silver ions that have antimicrobial and antibacterial residences. This minimises bacterial increase and unsightly odours.

Laboratory examined: The bedding has been laboratory tested to ensure its satisfactory and protection.

Naturally Moisturising: Bamboo silk is naturally moisture-absorbent, supporting to retain moisture inside the hair and prevent overheating.

Sustainable and eco-friendly: The bedding is crafted from environmentally pleasant substances and uses much less water and insecticides compared to cotton.

Luxurious softness and sturdiness: The bamboo silk retains its high priced feel even after numerous washes.

Benefits for skin and hair: The bedding minimises friction, hair breakage and morning wrinkles, and fights microorganism which could lead to zits breakouts.

Affordable luxury: Blofè offers the exquisite experience of conventional silk bedding at a fragment of the fee.

Breathable and moisture-wicking: Bamboo silk bedding facilitates regulate temperature and prevent overheating.

Safe sleep: SILVADUR™ offers a penetration-resistant and bed bug-unattractive surroundings for a secure night’s sleep.

Super electricity and power to your hair: Bamboo silk from Blofè keeps hair clean and sparkling for longer, minimises hair breakage and makes curls shine.

Ultra-breathable: The bamboo silk with silver ion coating provides even air flow, moisture management and odour manipulation.

All-season consolation: The bedding offers excellent snoozing consolation on warm summer time nights in addition to on bloodless winter nights.

Vegan: The bedding is fabricated from 100% plant-based total materials and is consequently also suitable for vegans.

Available in colours: marshmallow and slate grey

