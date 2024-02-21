Blue Chew Reviews - Does Bluechew Work - Blue Chew Pills

Testosterone belongs to a group of hormones called androgens. They help you go through puberty, make babies, and grow faster. Both men and women make androgens, but men make more testosterone than women. Testosterone can affect men and is needed for making male fluid. It can also help with mood, muscle, thinking, fat, bones, heart, and blood.

Some men have low testosterone or hypogonadism, which means their body does not make enough of this hormone. This can affect their health and well-being. They may have problems with focus, energy, weight, or mood. TRT is a treatment that can give them more testosterone and make them feel better. But TRT is only for men who have a medical condition that causes low testosterone. It is not for men who have low testosterone because of aging. TRT can also increase the risk of stroke or heart attack.

TRT is not the same as steroids, which are drugs that some people use to get stronger or bigger. TRT has less and controlled amounts of testosterone and is only used with a doctor’s advice to treat low testosterone. Steroids have more and unregulated amounts of testosterone and can be harmful to your health. TRT can help you get your testosterone back to normal and have some benefits like: