Bluechew Pill Reviews - What Does Blue Chew Do - Bluechew Pills

Testosterone is very important, but having low testosterone is not always a big problem. It is normal to have some grey hairs as you age. The NHS says that men in their 30s can expect to lose about one to 2% of their testosterone every year, and these small changes are not likely to cause any serious problems by themselves.Are you having low testosterone that is not just because of aging? Sometimes, your lifestyle or your mood can affect your testosterone. If you have symptoms like, you should talk to your doctor about possible causes, such as stress, depression, or anxiety.

If your lifestyle or mood are not the reasons for your low testosterone, another possibility could be hypogonadism. This is when your testicles make little or no hormones. Hypogonadism can be there from birth or happen later in life because of injury or infection.Not treating low testosterone can lead to weak bones and more chance of osteoporosis. Also, a study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that low testosterone can increase the risk of dying. So, if you have symptoms, don’t keep quiet – get medical help.