Borst Oefeningen - 5 Beste Oefeningen voor een Gespierde Borst

"If you want to make your chest muscles bigger and stronger, you need to do the right exercises. There are many chest exercises you can choose from, but some are better than others. We have picked the best chest exercises based on:
How easy they are to learn and do
How much they work your chest muscles
How popular they are among serious lifters and bodybuilders
How common they are in most gyms
These are the 10 best chest exercises for muscle growth:
Barbell Bench Press
Dumbbell Bench Press Incline Bench Press Decline Press Machine Chest Press Push-Up Dip Chest Fly Dumbbell Pull-Over Machine Fly Barbell Bench Press Barbell Bench Press
Why it’s on the list: Many people love the bench press, and for good reason. It lets you lift the most weight with a barbell. It’s also easier to control than heavy dumbbells. The exercise is also simple to spot—so don’t be shy to ask for help!
The bench press also works well with different methods like 5x5 for muscle and strength, or 10x10 for mass. If you want to get serious, there are special bench press programs like Bench 300 to help you reach a big goal."
"Barbell bench press
Different ways to do barbell bench press for bigger chest muscles:
Barbell bench press (normal, wide, or narrow grip) Barbell press on the floor Barbell bench press with extra weight on the sides Bench press with a straight grip, “Swiss bar,” or multi-grip bar Barbell bench press with palms facing you Barbell bench press with the bar close to your neck Bench press with weights hanging from the bar Bench press with bands attached to the bar
How to do it: Do bench press at the beginning of your chest workout with heavy weights and low reps, like 5-8 reps. Use other exercises for high-rep chest finishers. Change your grip width and style to work on different parts of your chest.
How to bench press more weight How to bench press more weight
Want to reach a big goal? Bench 300 tells you exactly how much to lift, how many times, and how often, plus just the right amount of other exercises. Nothing is left to chance. GO NOW
Dumbbell Bench Press Dumbbell Bench Press
Why it’s good: You can use both dumbbells or barbells for chest growth, but dumbbells have some advantages. They let you work on each side of your chest separately, making your strength and size more balanced. They also let you move your arms more freely, which some studies say can lead to muscle growth. Plus, you can adjust your grip easily to create variety and a new challenge on chest day.
Different ways to do dumbbell bench press for bigger chest muscles:
Dumbbell bench press Dumbbell bench press with palms facing each other Dumbbell bench press with hands close together Dumbbell bench press with one arm at a time Dumbbell bench press with alternating arms
How to do it: Sometimes, do flat dumbbell presses at the start of your chest workout with heavy weights and low reps. They can also work well for high reps later in a chest workout, either flat or on an incline or decline.
Here’s what not to do: Don’t do the same sets and reps for dumbbell and barbell presses. They are very similar exercises and work on the same muscles. A study showed that there was no big difference between flat-bench dumbbell and barbell presses in how much they activate your muscles.
How to protect your wrists while lifting heavy How to protect your wrists while lifting heavy
Wrist wraps are a great way to press heavier without hurting your wrists. If you use them on chest day, your muscles and joints will be happy. GO NOW
Why you should do it: The upper chest press is a classic exercise to build the top part of your chest. Many people find it easier and safer for their shoulders than the flat chest press. You can do it with a barbell or a multi-grip bar, but it may be even better with dumbbells, because you can adjust your grip to focus more on the upper chest.
Pro tip: Some benches are set at a very high angle, which works the front shoulders as much as the chest. If you can, choose a lower angle, like 30 degrees, to target the upper chest more.
Want to make it even better? A study shows that using a slightly narrower grip helps to work the upper chest more.
Upper Chest Press Variations for Chest Growth:
Barbell upper chest press (medium or close grip) Dumbbell upper chest press Smith Machine upper chest press Dumbbell upper chest press with palms facing each other Dumbbells-together upper chest press
In your workout: As a main exercise, you can do a few heavy sets of 6-8 reps. As a secondary exercise, you can do 8-10 reps. Many chest workouts start with flat-bench exercises first, but sometimes you should start with upper chest presses, especially if you want to improve your upper chest.
Why you should do it: The lower chest press is good for the bottom part of your chest, but that’s not all. Some of the best bodybuilders, like six-time Mr. Olympia Dorian Yates in his 6-Week Blood and Guts program, prefer it because it works the whole chest and lets them lift heavier and more comfortably than the flat chest press.
If your gym has a good decline press machine, like a plate-loaded hammer strength machine, use it. You can do the normal double-arm press, or you can sit sideways and press with one arm at a time. This one-arm chest move makes your shoulder move closer to your chest, which is one of the main actions of the chest muscle.
Decline barbell chest press Decline dumbbell chest press Decline Smith machine press Decline leverage press
In your workout: Do free-weight presses early in your chest workout because they need more effort and balance than machines. A machine version could be the last heavy exercise in your workout before switching to lighter pump work.
Why you should do it: Free-weight pressing exercises on a flat bench are great, but machine press and cable press variations have some special benefits. For one, you can slow down the repetition, both when you push and when you lower the weight. Machines with weights are also great for quickly doing dropsets.
Think it’s easier than free weights? It shouldn’t. A study shows that the machine chest press uses the shoulders less than free-weight variations. This lets you really target your chest."
Different ways to do machine chest exercise for bigger chest muscles:
Machine chest exercise Machine chest exercise with different weights (flat, incline, decline) Cable chest exercise (sitting, standing, lying)
When to do it: You can do machine exercises at the end of your workout for at least 8-10 times, and also do dropsets or rest-pause sets if you can. This is when you can test if your pre-workout drink works as it says! Pump your chest muscles until they are very tired and finish your workout strong.
The best chest workouts end with a feeling like your shirt is too small. A pre-workout drink with ingredients that help increase blood flow can help make that feeling bigger without you being too tired to enjoy it. GO NOW Push-Up Push-Up
Why you should do it: One good thing about push-ups is that you don’t need any equipment and you can do them at home, like in the program Jacked at Home: Bodyweight Muscle-Building Workouts by strength coach Paul Carter. But they are also very flexible, easy to change for how much you can move, and can help focus on different parts of your chest with a few simple changes to how high or low your hands or feet are.
You might think, “But they are just push-ups. They are not enough to make you strong.” But actually, a detailed study found that push-ups and bench presses are similar in how much they work your muscles and how much your muscles grow. This doesn’t mean push-ups should be the only thing you do, but it means they definitely should be part of what you do.
Push-up Push-up with feet higher than hands Push-up with hands higher than feet Push-up with straps Push-up with hands off the ground Push-up with extra weight Push-up with elastic band
When to do it: Doing push-ups until you can’t do any more is a great way to make your muscles more tired or add more work in the later part of your workout, and they are great in a set with dips, a set where you change the difficulty after flyes or presses, or a set where you do chest and back exercises together with rows. Push-ups with extra weight or elastic bands can even be the main chest exercise, if needed.
Dip Dip
Why you should do it: Dips were a common exercise in the training programs of the great bodybuilders for a good reason: Nothing stretches the chest and makes it work like this bodyweight exercise. You can add more weight with a belt if you are very strong, or use a band or a machine to help you if you have trouble with bodyweight dips. Plus, they are a good alternative to the decline press when you don’t have a spotter.
All kinds of dips work the chest a lot, but on chest day, you should make sure you are doing dips that focus on the chest. Put your feet behind you, lean forward as much as you can, and let your elbows go out a little as you dip.
"Chest dip
Different types of dips for chest development:
Chest dip Ring dip
Dip with machine support Dip with elastic band Dip on machine
How to do it: You can do dips at the end of your chest workout if you can perform many reps, or you can do them earlier in your routine with lower reps, such as 6-8 or 8-10. Dips are also great to combine with push-ups for a final pump.
Why it’s good: If you want to isolate your chest muscles after your presses, you should try flyes. And the best way to do flyes is with cables. They keep your muscles under tension throughout the whole movement, which is why they are one of the 10 Best Muscle-Building Isolation Exercises.
Many people like cable cross-overs, and they are effective, but you can also try a lying version on an incline bench. They are more stable than a standing press, and you can go harder until you feel the burn. And if you have a partner, like in the BodyFit program Duel: 6-Week Partner-Based Muscle-Building Program, you can do some dropsets for some intense, muscle-building fun!
Incline cable fly Cable cross-over Low-cable cross-over Single-arm cable cross-over Dumbbell fly (flat, incline, decline) How to do it: Do your flyes after your presses, either as your first isolation exercise, or as the last one in your workout. You don’t need to lift heavy! Stick to higher-rep sets, like 10-12 reps or more.
Why it’s good: Pull-overs have been a popular chest exercise for bodybuilders for a long time. Since the 1940s and earlier, they used them with 20-rep squats in workouts to make their ribcage bigger. This idea may not work today, but the exercise is still useful for your chest.
Use the incline version, which makes your chest muscles work harder for a longer range of motion. Use a bench that’s 30-45 degrees and keep your elbows in a fixed comfortable angle. The more they bend and move, the more this becomes a triceps exercise.
Lie down on a bench that is tilted up and hold a weight over your chest with your arms straight. Then lower the weight behind your head and bring it back up. This is called an incline straight-arm pull-over.
You can also do a pull-over to press. This is when you lower the weight behind your head, then bend your elbows and press the weight up over your chest.
Do these exercises at the end of your workout for about 12 times each. On the last one, hold the weight over your chest for 5 seconds.
Machine Fly Machine Fly
Another good exercise for your chest is the machine fly. This is when you sit on a machine and move your arms together in front of your chest. This is easier and safer than using dumbbells, and it works your chest muscles just as well.
You can do this exercise before or after your other chest exercises. If you do it before, do it for 10-15 times to warm up your muscles. If you do it after, do it for 10-12 times to finish your workout. You can also try different ways to make it harder, like doing more reps, lowering the weight slowly, or changing the angle of your arms."