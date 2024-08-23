Brews & Spirits Expo 2024: A Premier Gathering for Innovation in the Alcobev Industry

Bengaluru, India – The highly anticipated fifth edition of the Brews & Spirits Expo will take place from September 4-6, 2024, at the KTPO Convention Centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Organized by PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd, a prominent Bengaluru-based event organizer, this trade fair and conference are exclusively dedicated to the beer, wine, and spirits industries in India. The event will bring together brand producers, technology providers, equipment and component manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, brewers, winemakers, distillers, distributors, retailers, food and beverage experts from the hotel, restaurant, and entertainment sectors, as well as connoisseurs of spirits and wine, collectively known as the alcobev community.

The Brews & Spirits Expo 2024 showcases cutting-edge technologies and innovative products in the alcohol and beverage industry. Attendees can explore a comprehensive exhibition featuring exhibitors from Alcobev Brands, Automation, Robotics & Control Systems, Flavours, Hops, Malts, Chemicals, Extracts, Glassware, Crockeries, Bar Refrigeration, Dispensing Equipment, Tools & Supplies, Laboratory Equipment & Analytical Systems, Manufacturers of Equipment, Technologies and Services for Alcohol Production, Filling & Packaging, POS, Apps & Inventory Management Software, Industry Associations, Embassies, Training Institutes & Academia, Warehouse, Distribution & Logistics, Water Treatment & Management, Lighting, Acoustics & Interiors. With over 75 exhibitors from around the globe, including the UK, USA, Vietnam, Australia, Canada, Germany, and Italy, the expo underscores its status as a premier international gathering for the industry.

Bengaluru, known for its vibrant tech ecosystem and thriving microbrewery culture, is the perfect host city for this event. The city's blend of tradition and modernity, along with its sophisticated consumer base, makes it a hub for innovations in the alcobev sector. The expo's strategic location enhances its appeal, attracting industry leaders, producers, technology providers, equipment manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, brewers, winemakers, distillers, distributors, retailers, and hospitality professionals.

Shri R. B. Thimmapur, the Hon’ble Excise Minister of Karnataka, will inaugurate the Brews & Spirits Expo. The event will then explore the evolving trends in the Indian alcobev market, including a growing preference for premium and craft beverages and a rise in demand for low-alcohol and zero-alcohol variants, driven by health-conscious trends.

The expo will delve into these shifts through engaging discussions, masterclasses and encouraging open ended conversations with esteemed industry experts

The expo is a multi-faceted trade fair featuring other activities apart from a trade fair, master classes, and networking sessions. One of the highlights of this edition is the technical workshop hosted by VLB Berlin allowing participants to delve deep into the fundamentals of creating and refining beer recipes to achieve desired flavour profiles, aromas, and overall quality. You can also learn cutting-edge approaches & how AI and machine learning can revolutionise the process of recipe development by analysing vast amounts of brewing data, predicting outcomes, and optimising recipes. The workshop will be overseen under Jan Bering, Gaythri Mehta representing VLB Berlin, and Ankur Napa, founder of iWort.

The conference, this edition, will feature just as last year’s insightful discussions on various topics. This year the conference topic is titled "Spirited Journeys – A Toast to Crafting & Technovations." This year's conference includes four sessions: "From India to the World," exploring the global expansion of Indian beverage brands; "Small Towns / Big Dreams," focusing on opportunities in emerging markets; "Taste of Tradition," examining the challenges and triumphs of preserving indigenous brewing and distilling techniques; and "Journey Across India," where delegates will explore how local ingredients and terroir influence spirits across the country. The comprehensive agenda promises a rich learning experience for all attendees, from industry professionals like Mr. Anand Virmani – Founder & CEO, Nao Spirits, Mr. Ankur Jain – Founder & CEO, Bira91, Ms. Varna Bhat – Founder & CEO, Blisswater Industries, and Mr. Jason Holway – Senior Consultant, The IWSR, to enthusiasts in the alcobev field.

Participants at B&S Expo will have ample opportunities to network with industry peers, share ideas, and forge valuable partnerships. The expo's tagline, 'Crafting Collaborative Opportunities,' aptly reflects the event's spirit. Attendees can engage in interactive workshops, attend masterclasses and technical workshops, and participate in exclusive fireside chats with leading entrepreneurs, offering brief presentations followed by engaging Q&A sessions.

The event will also feature Mixology and Tasting Sessions, providing a unique experience to taste innovative cocktails and new beverage flavors, guided by expert mixologists and sommeliers. These sessions have consistently been a highlight, offering insights into the art of mixology and the latest trends in drink crafting.

The expo will culminate in the prestigious 'Best Brands in Bars' (bbb) Awards ceremony on September 6, 2024, celebrating excellence and innovation in India's top bars. This award, based on surveys conducted by ‘30BestBarsIndia’, recognizes outstanding brands and their contributions to the industry.

Supported by prominent industry associations such as the All India Distillers Association (AIDA), Apex Wine Club of India (AWCI), Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverages Companies (CIABC), Craft Brewers Association, Fragrance and Flavours Association of India, Karnataka Brewers and Distillers Association (KBDA), Karnataka Grape and Wine Board (KGWB), UP Distillers Association (UPDA), Sake Club of India (SCI), Wine and Spirits Club of India (WSCI), and the Wine Growers Association of India, the Brews & Spirits Expo 2024 is an unmissable event for all stakeholders in the alco-bev sector. With partners like Tulleeho, Rastal, Lallemand Distilling, IWSR, and Hypro, the expo offers a valuable platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business growth.

Link - https://www.brewsnspiritsexpo.com/