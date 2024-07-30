Bridging Cultures Through Bollywood and Beyond

Meera, originally from China, discovered her passion for Indian culture upon moving to Delhi few years ago. Enchanted by Hindi language and traditional customs, she pursued a diploma course at Jawaharlal Nehru University, solidifying her connection to India. Her social media presence, boasting over 8 million followers, serves as a platform where she shares her love for Indian traditions, often seen wearing sarees and celebrating Bollywood classics.
In a recent YouTube podcast with SPICY RAIL X DESI TRAIL, Meera spoke about the romantic and cinematic themes that resonate in both India and China. She spoke fondly of Bollywood’s emotional depth, highlighting how films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan," "Secret Superstar," and "Hindi Medium'' have enriched her perception of Indian storytelling. During the podcast, Meera mentioned her favourite Bollywood actor, Hritik Roshan. Meera had also explored popular Chinese dramas like "Meteor Garden," drawing parallels between the romantic tales cherished by audiences in both countries. These stories, she noted, share universal themes of love and emotional connection, demonstrating how deeply human experiences transcend cultural boundaries.
During the podcast, Meera shared her journey of adopting the name "Meera" instead of her Chinese name, Chu Chink Chink. This name change symbolizes her embrace of Indian culture and her mission to create a cross-cultural identity. She also reflected on her Hindi learning experience, mentioning the fewer number of learners and the resulting lesser competition. Her proficiency in Hindi allows her to sing Indian songs with impressive accuracy, further endearing her to her followers.
She highlighted how Indian films and songs, such as those from "Baahubali" and "Dangal," have gained immense popularity in China, contributing to a positive image of India. These films have performed well at the Chinese box office, fostering a deeper appreciation for Indian culture among Chinese audiences.
Meera also discussed youth cultures in both countries, noting the similarities and the increasing interest among Indian youth in Chinese girlfriends. She mentioned the popularity of Korean series among Indian families and the growing influence of Indian family dramas in China. Through her content, Meera aims to dispel stereotypes and promote a nuanced understanding of the vibrant cultures of India and China.