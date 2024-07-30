Bridging Cultures Through Bollywood and Beyond

During the podcast, Meera shared her journey of adopting the name "Meera" instead of her Chinese name, Chu Chink Chink. This name change symbolizes her embrace of Indian culture and her mission to create a cross-cultural identity. She also reflected on her Hindi learning experience, mentioning the fewer number of learners and the resulting lesser competition. Her proficiency in Hindi allows her to sing Indian songs with impressive accuracy, further endearing her to her followers.