Brushing the New Way: Edinora's Mission to Make Oral Hygiene Natural, Safe and Holistic

A Wake-Up Call for Oral Health

Two decades ago, Prabha experienced a series of alarming allergic reactions in his mouth. "I noticed white burns on my tongue and certain parts of my mouth," he recalls. "It was a wake-up call that made me realise how little attention I'd been paying to the products I used daily."

This experience led to a pivotal moment– realising that reading and understanding product labels is crucial. Prabha discovered that many conventional toothpastes contain harsh antibacterial ingredients that could disrupt the delicate oral environment. He found that many people suffered from various oral health issues, even though everyone cleaned their teeth daily. This was further confirmed by the National Oral Health Program’s (NOHP) publication, which revealed that nearly 89.6% of the population grappled with some form of oral health problem.

Further validation from the Kerala Dental Council reported that 90% of Kerala’s population had decaying teeth. Also, WHO’s report validated that nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide are affected by oral diseases. These findings painted a grim picture: dental issues were expected and pervasive, affecting most of the population. It became clear that dental problems had become “a silent endemic” and a “National Burden.”

Now came the question: why was this happening? He observed the patterns around him, noting that nearly everyone used some oral hygiene product. Despite this, the problem persisted. As he delved deeper, he realised the root cause might be a lack of awareness.

Perhaps people didn’t know which oral hygiene product was best suited for them, given the nature of the human mouth and the right way to care for it. Most are unaware that toothbrushes only clean three sides of the teeth out of five sides, which can be cleaned only through interdental cleaning. Lack of interdental cleaning, general negligence and fear of timely dental check-ups could also increase dental issues.

The founder explains that our mouth is not just a gateway for nutrition; it is also one of the most absorbent parts of our body. "I felt compelled to create a safer alternative that people could use without worry."