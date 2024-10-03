Cataract Clinics: A Single-Visit Cataract Surgery Service by Refracto Is Launched in Hyderabad

<p><strong>Hyderabad, Telangana (India), October 01, 2024:</strong> Cataract Clinics, an innovative brand under Refracto Eye Hospitals, is proud to announce the launch of a “Single-visit cataract surgery service” in Hyderabad. It has started offering patients a patient-centric approach to cataract care since October 2, dramatically reducing the need for multiple hospital visits while maintaining top-tier medical standards.</p><p>With cataract incidence rising significantly, particularly among the elderly, this flagship service is designed to address both the growing demand for cataract surgeries and the increasing challenges faced by patients—especially for the working-class population who take care of their aging parents with juggling work commitments and long travel times.</p>.<p><strong>Revolutionary Single-Visit Cataract Surgery</strong></p><p>In a market first, Cataract Clinics’ single-visit service offers a streamlined experience. Patients undergo a <strong>comprehensive pre-surgical workup at home</strong>, which includes a <strong>visual acuity assessment, retina screening, cataract grading, and intraocular lens (IOL) measurement scans</strong>—all in the comfort of their own homes. After this, patients only need to visit the hospital for their surgery, avoiding the usual burden of multiple hospital visits. This service is particularly valuable for working professionals who often face significant disruptions in their schedules due to extended hospital appointments.</p>.<p><strong>The Burden of Disease on Community</strong></p><p>Cataracts are an increasingly common problem among the aging population with an incidence rate of 3.2% annually, with the highest incidence observed in those aged 61-75 years. Approximately 23% of the population was found to be living with cataracts, with 12% suffering from bilateral cataracts resulting in serious visual impairment. Chronic Diseases like Diabetes & Hypertension are further burdening the prevalence.</p><p>Only 56% of cataract patients undergo surgery after being advised to go for cataract removal surgery within the acceptable time span , the rest live with extreme lifestyle adjustments like frequently changing their glasses and living with other cataract related symptoms. With barriers such as lack of awareness and financial concerns delaying necessary treatment for many.</p>.<p><strong>A Proven Track Record of Excellence</strong></p><p>Cataract Clinics is backed by the reputation and expertise of “Refracto Eye Hospitals”, a trusted name in eye care under the leadership of “Dr. Pradeep Kumar Boddu”, MD and CEO of Refracto Eye Hospitals. With vast years of experience and a commitment to offering “world-class eye care services”, Dr. Boddu has been instrumental in removing barriers to eye treatment and improving accessibility for patients from all walks of life.</p><p>“We are incredibly excited to bring this revolutionary service to Hyderabad,” said Dr. Pradeep Kumar Boddu. “Our mission is to eliminate the hurdles that prevent timely cataract surgeries, such as the loss of working hours and multiple hospital visits both by patients and also their caretakers who are generally their offsprings from the working-class. By offering a streamlined, single-visit approach, we aim to reduce patient burden and provide much-needed convenience without compromising on care.”</p><p>As cataracts remain a leading cause of preventable blindness in India, this pioneering service by Cataract Clinics offers the community a vital solution to address untreated cataracts and improve overall visual health. Cataract Clinics is committed to educating the public through <strong>awareness campaigns</strong> and <strong>community outreach programs</strong> about the importance of <strong>early diagnosis and timely surgery</strong>.</p><p>For more information or to book your “pre-surgical consultation”, please contact:</p><p>Cataract Clinics</p><p><a href="http://www.cataractclinics.in/" rel="nofollow">www.cataractclinics.in</a></p>