Celebrating 6 Years of Financial Empowerment- NCFE’s 6th Foundation Day

We are thrilled to celebrate the 6th Foundation Day of the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), a milestone that marks our commitment to enhancing financial literacy across India. As we reflect on our journey, let's drive through the strides we made together in nurturing financial security and independence for lakhs of people.
At NCFE, we believe financial literacy is essential for a secure future. In six years, we’ve empowered millions of individuals, focusing on women and rural communities. Through platforms like the ELMS portal and inclusive workshops, we provide tailored financial education for all, from students to MSMEs and New Entrants at Workplace. Our handbooks available in 13 languages ensure increased accessibility in making informed financial decisions.
We prioritize keeping you engaged in financial education year-round through events like Financial Literacy Week, Digital Financial Services Day and Global Money Week. These initiatives educate and inspire you to take control of your financial future.
We continuously enhance financial education access through innovative solutions:
● Website Revamp: Now available in 13 languages with a user-friendly Chatbot and Financial Literacy Dashboard.
● Mobile App: Offers flexible, self-paced financial learning on smartphones.
● Enhanced Social Media: Expanding outreach to integrate financial literacy into daily life.
● Global Recognition: Highlighted India's financial education efforts at the G20 event.
On 5th September 2024, the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE) celebrated its 6th Foundation Day. The event gathered leaders and advocates to celebrate NCFE's dedication to financial literacy.
The event began with a welcome from NCFE CEO Shri Alok Chandra Jena, followed by a keynote from NCFE Chairman Shri Randip Singh Jagpal, emphasizing NCFE's progress and setting the stage for insightful discussions and launches.
Throughout the morning, distinguished addresses were delivered by prominent leaders including Shri Sashi Krishnan, Director of NISM; Smt. Nisha Nambiar, CGM of RBI and Director of NCFE; Shri Sahil Malik, Director of NCFE and CGM of SEBI; Shri Raj Kumar Sharma, Director of NCFE and CGM of IRDAI; Shri Pravesh Kumar, Director of NCFE and CGM of PFRDA; and Shri Krishnanand Raghavan, CGM at SEBI. These speeches highlighted the collaborative efforts of various regulatory bodies in promoting financial education across India.
On this occasion, NCFE released its Annual Report, introduced a Financial Education Handbook for New Entrants at Workplace, and launched a mobile app to enhance financial education accessibility.
The event included a session on fintech's role in financial education, led by Shri Rahul Kanavi, emphasizing the importance of integrating fintech innovations into financial education and spreading digital financial literacy.
Thereon, NFLAT winners were recognized for their achievements, followed by impactful experience-sharing sessions from students and trainers. The event concluded with a vote of thanks highlighting NCFE’s ongoing commitment for promoting financial education for all.
Visit our website to explore resources. The journey to financial literacy starts with you—let’s walk this path together. More impact is yet to come!