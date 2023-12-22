Celebrity Weight Loss Drug Ozempic: The Benefits and Risks

There have been some studies and research that have checked how well weight loss supplements work, but most are not very good, says a 2020 review in Nutrients¹. The National Institutes of Health’s Office on Dietary Supplements also says that there is not much good research on how well weight loss supplements that you can buy without a prescription work, and the research that is there often uses only a little data from animal lab studies (not from human trials).

In most cases, more research is needed to know how safe and/or how well a certain thing works but some may have things that can cause problems with some drugs,says the organization on its website.

Making and keeping a healthy way of living should be the main part of any weight loss plan, according to Dr. Gupta. No one can lose weight and keep it off without stopping bad habits and starting healthy habits,he says. There is also no ‘one-fits-all’ way to eat. This should be different for each person based on their daily schedule, eating habits and food choices.

HERE ARE SOME COMMON INGREDIENTS IN OTC DIET SUPPLEMENTS: Green tea extract: some people had liver problems from using strong green tea extracts.

Hydroxycitric acid: Comes from the fruit of a tree that grows in Southeast Asia. It usually seems to be safe, but one maker took back its products after they were linked to liver damage. Other health issues reported were fits, heart problems, and bad muscle damage. These products had many other ingredients, and it is not clear which ingredients or amounts caused liver problems.

Chromium: A mineral that people can get from food, especially meats, whole grains, and some vegetables and fruits. It has been connected to side effects like headaches and feeling dizzy as well as worse health problems at high amounts.

Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA): Found in meat and dairy products, it may make your stomach hurt.

Hoodia: Comes from an African plant that grows in the Kalahari Desert. Hoodia products usually have other extra ingredients. Its safety is not known yet.

Chitosan: Made from the starch in shellfish.

Pyruvate: Made by the body when it breaks down carbohydrates and protein from food and found in foods like cheese, wine, and red apples.

St. John’s wort: Used mostly as an antidepressant, this herb can change how other drugs work.

Aloe: Sometimes sold as an internalcleaner, aloe makes a strong effect in the intestines. That can make you lose minerals or worse if you have problems with your intestines, such as ulcerative colitis.

Cascara: A good laxative but not good for losing weight, cascara changes how other drugs work and can mess up the body’s mineral balance.

Glucomannan: Comes from a plant root, glucomannan has been stopped in some countries because when it touches liquid it grows and can block the stomach.

Guarana: A natural thing that makes you excited, guarana can make your blood pressure higher.

Yerba mate: Often used in tea, yerba mate can make your blood pressure higher and make your central nervous system too active. It may also be related to throat cancer.

Guar gum: It is used in food and medicine industries to make things thicker but taken by itself, guar gum can grow when it touches liquid, maybe leading to a blockage.

Ephedra (ma huang): People should not be able to buy OTC supplements with this ingredient because the FDA stopped its sale in dietary supplements in 2004. The use of ephedra can make your blood pressure and other heart problems higher.

How is Alli taken?

You take one 60-milligram Alli pill up to one hour before a meal that has fat up to three times a day. You should divide your daily fat intake over the three main meals. Fat intake should be less than 30% of total calories. The maker suggests a fat intake of about 15 grams a meal.

If you eat a meal that has no fat, then you don’t have to take Alli. If you take Alli with a meal that has a lot of fat, you’ll probably have worse stomach problems.

Alli can lower the amount of fat-soluble nutrients, including beta carotene and vitamins A, D, E and K, that your body gets. Take a multivitamin at least two hours after your last Alli pill. For some people, this works best to be at night.

What are the risks of using weight loss pills?

Older kinds of pills for losing weight had many bad effects, but the new ones have fewer and less serious ones. (Patients who have a bad reaction should see their doctor.)

Stomach problems are the most usual troubles seen — swelling and loose stools, and some sickness and pain,says Dr. Tariq.

Stomach problems are the most usual troubles seen — swelling and loose stools, and some sickness and pain,says Dr. Tariq.

Some pills may have other risks. For example, some that work by blocking fat from food can make some people lose control of their bowels, while others can cause inflammation of the pancreas.

For this reason, your doctor will look at your health history before choosing the best weight loss pill for you.

The Truth About Weight-Loss Pills --Anyone who has seen TV after midnight has heard the promises. Eat all you like, never work out, and still lose weight with this small pill.

Sadly, scientific studies have not shown these promises are true. These products are called dietary supplements, not medicines. According to current FDA rules, that means no one has to show that they work.

There are very few good, random, hidden [studies] that really look at how well these herbal products and dietary supplements work,Steven Heymsfield, MD, tells WebMD. That’s almost true for the whole group of [weight loss] products.

Heymsfield is a teacher of medicine at Columbia University and second in charge of the New York Obesity Research Center at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt in New York. He says there’s no scientific evidence the pills work – but what do people say?

Personal trainer Todd Person, owner of Metabolic Project, a personal training place in Los Angeles, says that when used with diet and exercise, they do help people get to their fitness goals faster.

Matthew Martin, 31, of Chicago, Ill. was in bad shape when he decided to start training for a triathlon. After some research on the Internet, he chose the fat burners that he thought might work for him. He took them for about three months and did find them useful.

I didn’t do a test … I just used them, and they seemed to help me not feel hungry as much,he says.

Side Effects of Weight Loss Drugs Side effects of drugs for losing weight may change depending on the kind of drug you take and how the drug works. See the table of side effects below.

Side effects you may have GLP-1 receptor agonists such as liraglutide (Saxenda), semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic) and GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonists like tirzepatide (Zepbound, Mounjaro) can often make your stomach have problems like loose stools, feeling sick (throwing up or feeling like throwing up), burning in your chest, gas or hard stools, and other side effects. Drugs that make you excited like phentermine (Adipex-P) can make you not sleep, have higher blood pressure, faster heart beat, feel nervous, get addicted, misuse, and have withdrawal symptoms. Drugs that stop fat from being absorbed, such as orlistat (Alli), can make you have oily spots, gas, and soft stools. Diet pills that change chemicals in the brain, such as bupropion and naltrexone (Contrave) can be linked with headache, dry mouth, and feeling dizzy, as well as stomach problems like feeling sick, throwing up and hard stools.

The newest prescription drugs, like Zepbound, Wegovy and Saxenda are approved for long-lasting (long-term) weight loss and come as shots under the skin. Up to a 20% weight loss has been seen with these new treatments. But stomach symptoms often happen and may make some people stop treatment.

Prescription weight loss drugs such as phentermine and topiramate (Qsymia), bupropion and naltrexone (Contrave) are used for long-lasting, long-term weight loss, but only if they work well. In general, if a 3% to 4% weight loss has not happened after 12 to 16 weeks, long-term treatment is usually stopped.

Many drugs that make you excited for losing weight like phentermine or diethylpropion are only suggested for short-term use (up to 12 weeks) because of risk of addiction and other side effects.

Orlistat (alli, Xenical) can be used for longer-term weight loss, including keeping the weight you lost before. You can also get alli at the store without a prescription.

Weight loss drugs should be used with a low calorie diet and a doctor-approved exercise plan for best results. In most cases, people will gain back some or all of the weight they lost when they stop using weight loss drugs unless diet and exercise are kept.

Be sure to talk to your doctor for good advice before starting any weight loss program and know it will take time and effort for lasting results. If you stop taking your weight loss drug, keep with your diet and exercise program, as told by your doctor.

The Final Word