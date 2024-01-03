Children Learning Reading Reviews: Tips for Encouraging Kids to Read | Reading Rockets

As a parent, I love seeing my kid grow and learn new things every day. It makes me happy when they walk, talk, or read for the first time. These are wonderful moments.

Reading is a skill that helps every kid in many ways. It creates a habit that is good for them in every part of their life, especially for their social, mental, and educational growth.

They will improve their speaking and thinking skills. But it is not easy to get the kids interested in reading. It takes some effort. That is why I recommend this program. It shows you how to get the kid’s attention and teach them how to read.

It is a smart idea to teach your toddler to read at home. But you need to know how to do it right. In this Children Learning Reading Review, we will tell you everything about the program. Let’s get started.

Do you want to teach your child to read? Do you want to give your child the best chance in life? Do you want to avoid the stress and sadness of using methods that don’t work?

If you said yes to any of these questions, then you should read this article. I will tell you everything about Children Learning Reading, an amazing program that has helped thousands of parents teach their children to read in a fun and easy way.

Understanding the Children Learning Reading Program: The Children Learning Reading Program is a complete, step-by-step reading program that helps children, from 2 to 7 years old, learn to read well. Jim Yang, a reading expert, and his wife Elena created this program. It has received a lot of praise for its success in teaching children to read at an early age.

Understanding the Children Learning Reading Program: The Children Learning Reading Program is a complete, step-by-step reading program that helps children, from 2 to 7 years old, learn to read well. Jim Yang, a reading expert, and his wife Elena created this program. It has received a lot of praise for its success in teaching children to read at an early age.

My son was about 4 years old when his day-care teacher talked to me. She said that he knew all the letters, but he called them by their sound, not their name.

The daycare teacher said that this is not how they teach reading now. They teach them to read the whole word, not sound it out.

I did not listen to her, and I am happy I did not. Now my son is a good reader, reading much better than his age. That is why I want to share the Children Learning Reading program with you. I know from my experience that this way of teaching sounds and letters works.

It is clear that the current way of teaching reading to our children is not working. The literacy numbers around the world show this."

"Who Created Children Learning Reading?

The program was made by Jim Yang. He is a writer and a father of four children, so you can trust that the program is real. He also has a lot of experience in teaching children how to read.

He used the program to teach his own children. He followed the steps in the program and all his children could talk well before they were three years old. Jim is famous for his deep research on how children grow.

Some studies from Oxford University show that children grow the most in the first 7 years. Between 2 to 3 years, the reading skills are the best, and that is what Jim’s program focuses on.

Children Learning Reading: Who Is It For?

The program is for any parent who has a child between 2 to 7 years old. This is the time when children start to speak, and helping them makes it easier for them to say and hear different sounds.

If your child has trouble with reading, and they are older than seven years, that does not mean they cannot use the program. The methods in the program work well in those cases. You will be glad to see how fast your child learns because they use the sound awareness.

If your child is at home, in preschool, in elementary school, or in kindergarten, they will need this program. The program worked for Jim Yang’s four children, and it will work for you. It helps the children learn about word meaning and sentence making.

As a parent, you know that teaching a child is not easy. This program helps you with the problems. The ways are very practical, and you have to be dedicated to make sure the children learn well. The skills help them in their schoolwork."

"Main Benefits of the Program:

Learning Sounds and Letters: The program teaches children how sounds and letters go together. It helps children read words by sounding them out.

Step-by-Step Lessons: The program has many lessons that teach new things slowly. The lessons are short, fun, and right for children’s age. They keep children interested while they learn to read.

Fun and Interactive Activities: Children Learning Reading has many activities that make learning fun for children. These activities include games to learn letters, sounds, and words, and stories to read.

Parents’ Help: One of the special things about the program is that it involves parents. Parents can help their child learn to read by following the instructions, reading with them, and praising them.

GOOD THINGS

✔ It works. ✔ It helps the child hear and compare the sounds in words ✔ The steps are easy to follow ✔ The lessons are useful and very good ✔ It has videos, MP3 sounds, workshops, colourful pictures, and images. It also has digraphs, fun stories, rhymes, and personal advice ✔ You can get your money back in 60 days

BAD THINGS

✖ Parents need to have a regular schedule ✖ You can only get it online

What Is Children Learning Reading?

Before we look at the Children Learning Reading Review, let’s see what it is. It is a special and big online program. It helps you teach your children to read at home before they go to school.

It is a full training program that starts reading for children when they are 2 or 3 years old.

The program shows parents how to teach their young children and toddlers to read.

This program gives parents and their children all the phonemic and phonic awareness lessons.

Phonemic awareness is not the same as phonics. Phonemic awareness is hearing, knowing, and changing the sounds in words.

Before reading the text, children need to know the sounds of the smallest part of words.

Many studies say that phonemic awareness helps your child read words on paper or screen. It also helps them change the sounds and make words.

The National Reading Panel says phonics and phonemic awareness are better than other language programs. They are more effective and fast reading ways than just remembering words.

Some researchers think that not having phonic and phonemic awareness will make reading hard for kids. It may make them bad readers.

Phonics and phonemics help your children know the letters and their sounds. This lets them read new and hard words.

This proven way will help children read and say hard and complex text. It will make your children’s reading and spelling better.

Children Learning Reading program uses the amazing ways of phonics and phonemic awareness. This will help your child learn to read and make them a good and fast reader. This helpful program is made for 2 to 6 years old.

This is a useful learning guide. It has many simple and easy steps, sounds, videos, worksheets, and more! Your kid will have fun while learning and reading.

"Who is it for?

The programme is for children between 2 and 8 years old. This might seem like a big age gap, because a two year old and an eight year old are very different in how they grow and learn. But the programme can help young children start reading from scratch, or older children who have trouble reading.

In the first part of the phonics foundation theory book, Yang says that he taught all his four children to read when they were two years old, some even before they were two and a half years old.

How it works

Yang suggests reading the Phonics Foundation theory first. It is a long book, almost 120 pages, but it has a very helpful explanation of the idea behind the programme, why it works so well, and how to give the lessons. It makes parents more confident and trust the programme, which is good if your child does not like it at first.

When you are ready to start, the lessons are very short, no more than 10 minutes each. Some of the first lessons can be done in just five minutes, especially for older children. Each lesson tells you what the child has to do, and also gives you useful tips and clarifications as a parent.

Benefits of the Children Learning Reading Program:

Early Reading Skills: By starting early and following a clear method, children can learn to read well when they are young. This early skill makes a strong base for their school success and future learning.

Better Confidence: As children go through the program, they feel more confident in their reading skills. The lessons are small steps, so they can see their progress and feel proud and happy.

Enjoyment of Reading: By using fun activities and showing children interesting stories, the program makes them love reading. When children think reading is fun, they want to keep reading more books and learning more things.

Improved Language Skills: The Children Learning Reading Program not only teaches reading but also helps with other language skills. Through phonics lessons, children learn how to make and hear different sounds, which helps them speak and listen better.

"Learn How to Read the RIGHT Way – Children Learning Reading Review

What is Children Learning Reading? It is a program that Jim and Elena Yang made. They are parents who taught their 4 kids to read very well before they were 3 years old.

How do you get it? You get two e-books that show you a simple, clear and step by step way to teach your child to read well and with confidence. Your child does not need to use a screen to learn.

Who is it for? It is for children between 2 and 6 years old. It is very easy, especially at the start. It does not matter if your child is in preschool, kindergarten, 1st grade or has trouble reading. The program is easy enough to teach reading to any child.

Why Choose This Product?

Do you want to help your child start reading well? Then you should try the Children Learning Reading Phonics Foundations Reading Program! A teacher who knows a lot about reading made this great program. It teaches any parent how to teach their child to be a great reader.

With the Children Learning Reading program, your child will learn the skills and get the confidence they need to do well and be happy. The program is very well made, with 32 phonics lessons that go step by step. The lessons make sure your child knows and remembers what they learn.

But you don’t have to believe us. Science and facts show that the program works well. Many parents also love the program and say good things about it. They say how the program helped their child read better.

Features and Benefits

Great Lessons The Phonics Foundations Reading Program has 32 phonics lessons that teach you everything you need to know. Each lesson is well made and easy to follow. They help your child learn the basics of reading.

Fun Learning Tools We think that learning should be fun. That is why we give you flashcards, printouts, videos, and audio. These tools make your child interested and involved in their learning. Also, we have nice pictures and stories and fun activities that make learning fun for your child.

Very Fun Phonics Games Learning should not be boring! That is why we have very fun and exciting phonics games that work well in reading classes. These games and activities make learning easy and make your child want to read more.

Extra Nursery Rhymes Book To make your child read better and love reading from a young age, we give you the Children’s Favorite Nursery Rhymes Book. It has 35 fun rhymes that your child will enjoy reading and learning.

"How I used “Children Learning Reading” to teach my child

Like most parents, I want my child to love reading and benefit from it. I think that reading well will help my child do well in school and in life. I hoped that by teaching my daughter to read, she would prefer reading over other activities that are not good for her, such as watching TV, playing video games, or surfing the internet.

Before I bought this product, I had taught my daughter the names and sounds of the letters, but I did not know how to help her use them to read. I was worried that I was making mistakes or that I was not giving my child the best start possible.

I found this product online when I was looking for a complete system to teach reading that has daily plans that improve skills gradually. There are many websites and apps (some of them are free) that can help you teach your child to read – I used some of them too. But none of them had the complete and organized method that I wanted.

After I bought this product and read the first information, I was happy to see how much research the author did for this product – he mentioned many studies and reports from big research places around the world and he explained the information in a simple way.

He also gave some scary numbers about how many children cannot read well and the problems that come from that. Then he gave a lot of information about the best way to teach children to read that he found. He also mentioned research that shows how this way makes children do better in school later.

He not only gives you an organized way to teach your child to read, but he also tells you why you are doing what you are doing and how it is different from other ways that people use to teach reading.

I thought the teaching part of the system was easy to understand and follow. The program teaches children to read in a very logical and ordered way, and it has simple, step-by-step lessons and a slow and steady learning process."

"Children Learning Reading Program Structure

This is a 12-week online course that helps your child read better.

You can get the course as a PDF file and it has two parts. Each part has 50 clear lessons. You can read more about each part below.

Part 1 Part 1 has 28 lessons and they are easy and basic. They teach how to know the letters and the sounds they make.

They also teach how to link the letters and their sounds.

There are some notes for readers who have trouble, short and smooth words, long and hard words, and small sentences.

There are also stories, rhymes, and games to practice each idea.

Part 1 starts with simple and easy words. Then the words get harder and more complex as the lessons go on.

The stories, rhymes, and games also get harder and more complex in a natural way. This is so your little one can learn each idea well before moving to the next one.

By the end of part 1,

Your child can know and read easy words, small sentences, and short texts.

Part 2 Part 2 has 22 detailed lessons and they are more advanced. This part builds on the skills your young one learned from part 1.

It mainly teaches how to mix letters and make new words.

It also has harder rhymes and new and big letters. It also has some more complex words, more words to learn, sentences, and texts.

After finishing part 2,

Your kid can read harder words, sentences, and texts smoothly and quickly.

This part uses the ideas and skills your kid learned from part 1. It shows how putting two different letters together makes a new sound. For example, ‘ch’ in catch, ‘sh’ in fish, and ‘ck’ in lock.

The stories, rhymes, and games in this part are harder and more advanced than in part 1. But all the lessons and content are made in a natural way. So, your child can finish each idea well in one try.

The whole course aims to make your child a good reader before they turn 3.

It starts from knowing all the letters and how to say them, words, sentences, and rhymes. You can easily get and use the PDF files of the course.

You can get the whole course on your phone, computer, tablet, iPad, iPhone, or any other device. So, you can keep reading with your child anytime, anywhere you want, without any problem.

"Where to begin?

It’s hard to tell where older or better readers should start the course.

Extra things

There are many phonics games and activities that I think make it more fun and less like a class, and maybe they would have made my son more interested in it. But they are not part of the package and you can buy them for about $40 if you want.

Printing

You have to choose between looking at the lessons on a screen (which I think is not very exciting for parent and child) or printing out a lot of pages. I don’t have a printer so I had to use the screen lessons, which were not good.

Conclusion

As I said, I can see that Children Learning Reading is very good and very popular. But it doesn’t seem to work very well for children who already read well. Actually, that’s not about the course itself but the information about the course. There is a Stage 2 called ‘Advanced Phonics’ that you can buy if you want, but there is not much information about who it is for.

The price is very good, the lessons are short and easy, there is a lot of help for you as a parent, and many reviews say it has helped many children learn to read (or read better).

The Children Learning Reading Program is a good thing for parents who want to make their children love reading and have good reading skills. By using a phonics-based way, fun activities, and parent involvement, this program gives a good and enjoyable learning time for young readers. Starting to read early can make a big difference for a child’s education and future success. So, let’s use this program and make reading fun for our children!

“Children Learning Reading '' is based on a strong base of scientific research about what ways are best for teaching children to read. More scientific evidence shows that the reading was taught to make a base for better reading and school performance in the future.

The phonetic based way uses a slow and steady way of teaching the child to read by showing new letters over time while using words with letters they already know. The child goes from short words to sentences and then to whole books.

I liked “Children Learning Reading” a lot and I would tell anyone who wants a way to teach their child to read to use it.

FAQ’s

Can I use this program if my child has not read before? Yes! The program is for children at any reading level, even beginners. The step-by-step lessons will help both you and your child learn.

How long does each lesson take to finish? Each lesson usually takes about 10-15 minutes to finish, so you can do it every day.

Is there a certain age range for this program? The Children Learning Reading program is for children aged 2-7. But older children can also use the program if they need more help in reading.

Does this Program have any Guarantees? Yes, we have a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you are not happy with the program, just contact our customer support team for a full refund.