Chronic Kidney Disease Solution Reviews (Shelly Manning) Blue Heron Health News Guide

Summary

A picture shows nine signs of chronic kidney disease, such as foamy urine, tiredness and dry skin. Chronic kidney disease is when your kidneys stop cleaning your blood from harmful things. You might notice some changes in your body, like having bubbles in your pee, feeling more sleepy or scratching your skin. What is chronic kidney disease? Chronic kidney disease (CKD and chronic renal disease) means that your kidneys are hurt and not working well. Your kidneys are like a filter in your body — they take out bad things, poisons and extra water from your blood. They also help with other things like bone and red blood cell health. When your kidneys start to work less, they can’t take out the bad things, which means the bad things stay in your blood.

>>>>>>>>> Click Here Visit (Chronic Kidney Disease Solution) Official Website <<<<<<<<<

Kidney disease is called “chronic” because kidney work gets lower slowly. CKD can cause kidney failure, which is also called end-stage kidney disease. Not everyone with CKD will have kidney failure, but the disease will usually get worse without help. There’s no way to fix chronic kidney disease. But there are things you can do to slow down kidney harm. Things like dialysis and transplantation are choices for kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease).

What do your kidneys do?

You have two kidneys. They look like beans and are near your back, on both sides of your backbone, just below your ribs. Each kidney is as big as your hand.

Your kidneys do many things, but their main thing is to clean your blood, getting rid of bad things, waste and extra water as urine (pee). Your kidneys also keep the right amount of electrolytes (like salt and potassium) and minerals in your body, make hormones that control blood pressure, make red blood cells and keep your bones strong. If your kidneys are hurt and don’t work well, waste can stay in your blood and make you sick.

About chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Your kidneys do a lot of important things. Some of the ways they help your whole body stay healthy are:

Taking out natural waste products and extra water from your body Helping make red blood cells Keeping important minerals in your body Helping control your blood pressure Keeping your bones strong Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is when the kidneys have been hurt over time (for at least 3 months) and have a hard time doing all their important things. CKD also makes the chance of other health problems like heart disease and stroke higher. Getting CKD is usually a very slow thing with very few signs at first. So, CKD is split into 5 stages to help decide treatment choices.

>>>>>>>>> Click Here Visit (Chronic Kidney Disease Solution) Official Website <<<<<<<<<

Signs and symptoms

Many people with CKD do not have any signs until the more serious stages and/or problems happen. If signs do happen, they may include:

Bubbly urine Peeing more often or less often than normal Scratchy and/or dry skin Feeling sleepy Feeling sick Not wanting to eat Losing weight without trying to lose weight People who have more serious stages of CKD may also notice:

Trouble thinking No feeling or swelling in your arms, legs, ankles, or feet Sore muscles or cramps Hard to breathe Throwing up Trouble sleeping Breath smells like ammonia (also called urine-like or “fishy”)

About chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Your kidneys do a lot of important things. Some of the ways they help your whole body stay healthy are:

● Taking out natural waste products and extra water from your body

● Helping make red blood cells

● Keeping important minerals in your body

● Helping control your blood pressure

● Keeping your bones strong

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is when the kidneys have been hurt over time (for at least 3 months) and have a hard time doing all their important things. CKD also makes the chance of other health problems like heart disease and stroke higher. Getting CKD is usually a very slow thing with very few signs at first. So, CKD is split into 5 stages to help decide treatment choices.

Signs and symptoms

Many people with CKD do not have any signs until the more serious stages and/or problems happen. If signs do happen, they may include:

● Bubbly urine

● Peeing more often or less often than normal

● Scratchy and/or dry skin

● Feeling sleepy

● Feeling sick

● Not wanting to eat

● Losing weight without trying to lose weight

People who have more serious stages of CKD may also notice:

● Trouble thinking

● No feeling or swelling in your arms, legs, ankles, or feet

● Sore muscles or cramps

● Hard to breathe

● Throwing up

● Trouble sleeping

● Breath smells like ammonia (also called urine-like or “fishy”)"

"Watch your blood pressure The most important thing you can do to help your kidney disease is to watch your blood pressure. High blood pressure can hurt your kidneys. You can keep your kidneys safe by keeping your blood pressure at or below the target set by your health care provider. For most people, the blood pressure target is less than 140/90 mm Hg.

Work with your health care provider to make a plan to reach your blood pressure targets. Things you can do to reach your blood pressure targets may include eating healthy and low-salt food, stopping smoking, being active, sleeping well, and taking your medicines as told.

A doctor checking a man’s blood pressure. The most important thing you can do to help your kidney disease is to watch your blood pressure. Meet your blood sugar goal if you have diabetes To meet your blood sugar goal, check your blood sugar level often. Use the results to make choices about food, exercise, and medicines. Ask your health care provider how often you should check your blood sugar level.

Your health care provider will also test your A1C. The A1C is a blood test that shows your average blood sugar level over the past 3 months. This test is different from the blood sugar checks you do often. The higher your A1C number, the higher your blood sugar levels have been during the past 3 months. Stay close to your daily blood sugar numbers to help you meet your A1C goal.

The A1C goal for many people with diabetes is below 7 percent. Ask your health care provider what your goal should be. Meeting your goal numbers will help you keep your kidneys healthy. Learn more about how to take care of diabetes.

Work with your health care team to check your kidney health The tests that health care providers use to check for kidney disease can also be used to see changes to kidney work and harm. Kidney disease usually gets worse over time. Each time you get tested, ask your provider how the test results are different from the last results. Your goals will be to

keep your GFR the same keep your urine albumin the same or lower Your health care provider will also check your blood pressure and, if you have diabetes, your A1C level, to make sure you are meeting your blood pressure and blood sugar goals.

"About chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) means you have long-term damage to your kidneys that can get worse over time. If the damage is very bad, your kidneys may stop working. This is called kidney failure and it means you will need dialysis or a new kidney.

CKD is when your kidneys are hurt and lose their power to filter waste and water out of your blood. Waste can pile up in your body and hurt your health. Kidney failure or end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is when your kidneys have stopped working well enough for you to live without dialysis or a new kidney.

Damage to your kidneys cannot be fixed. But if doctors find CKD early, there are things you can do to keep the damage from getting worse, such as eating food that is good for your kidneys, being active and taking some medicines.

In the U.S., 37 million people have CKD. That is more than 1 in 7 adults.

What makes CKD? The two most common things that make CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure. Diabetes means that your blood sugar is too high, which can hurt your kidneys. High blood pressure means that the pressure of blood in your blood vessels is too high, which can hurt your blood vessels and cause CKD.

There are other kidney issues that can cause CKD, such as:

Glomerulonephritis

Polycystic kidney disease

Lupus nephritis

Kidney cancer

Who has a higher chance of getting CKD Anyone can get CKD, but some people have a higher chance, such as people who:

Have diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease Have a close family member with kidney disease Are over age 60 Are African American, Hispanic, Native American or Asian American Talk to your doctor about getting checked if you have any of these things that make you more likely to get CKD.

"About chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) means you have long-term damage to your kidneys that can get worse over time. In the early stages you may not feel anything, but it can make your blood pressure high and cause swelling from too much water. In the later stages, it can make your kidneys stop working.

Jasenka Arbanas/Getty Images CKD affects about 37 million people in the United States, which is about 15% of the people. It often is not found and not diagnosed until the problem is very bad.

African American, Hispanic, Native American, and Asian American people have a higher chance of getting CKD than people who are white. This may be because of differences in the health care of People of Color.

As kidney disease gets worse, harmful levels of waste can quickly pile up inside the body. Treatment tries to stop or slow down the kidney problem by taking care of the cause.

Read more to learn about CKD, including what makes it, how it feels, and how to treat it.

Learn more about CKD here.

Symptoms People who have a high chance of getting CKD should have regular kidney tests. Finding it early can help stop serious kidney harm.

What is CKD? CKD is a slow and slowly getting worse problem that makes your kidneys not work well. But if one kidney stops working right, the other may still do normal things.

A kidney may get worseTrusted Source to a certain point and not get any worse. But sometimes, the problem may make your kidneys fail.

Most people with CKD do not know that they have it because they do not feel anything in the early stages of the problem. Usually, by the time a person feels any symptoms, the problem is at a very bad stage. Damage to the kidneys at this stage cannot be fixed.

"Helping the cause Your doctor will try to slow or stop the cause of your kidney disease. Treatment choices are different depending on the cause. But kidney harm can keep getting worse even when a problem, such as diabetes mellitus or high blood pressure, has been taken care of.

Helping problems Kidney disease problems can be taken care of to make you feel better. Treatments might include:

High blood pressure medicines. People with kidney disease can have higher high blood pressure. Your doctor might tell you to take medicines to lower your blood pressure — often angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) blockers or angiotensin II receptor blockers — and to keep your kidney work.

High blood pressure medicines can at first lower kidney work and change electrolyte levels, so you might need regular blood tests to watch your problem. Your doctor may also tell you to take a water pill (diuretic) and eat less salt.

Medicines to help swelling. People with chronic kidney disease often keep fluids. This can cause swelling in the legs and high blood pressure. Medicines called diuretics can help keep the balance of fluids in your body. Medicines to help anemia. Extra of the hormone erythropoietin (uh-rith-roe-POI-uh-tin), sometimes with more iron, help make more red blood cells. This might help tiredness and weakness from anemia. Medicines to lower cholesterol levels. Your doctor might tell you to take medicines called statins to lower your cholesterol. People with chronic kidney disease often have high levels of bad cholesterol, which can make the chance of heart disease higher. Medicines to keep your bones safe. Calcium and vitamin D extra can help stop weak bones and lower your chance of breaking. You might also take medicine called a phosphate binder to lower the amount of phosphate in your blood and keep your blood vessels from harm by calcium bits (calcification). A lower protein food to lower waste products in your blood. As your body uses protein from foods, it makes waste products that your kidneys must take out from your blood. To lower the amount of work your kidneys must do, your doctor might tell you to eat less protein. A dietitian can tell you ways to lower your protein while still eating good food.

"About chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) means you have long-term damage to your kidneys that can get worse over time. If the damage is very bad, your kidneys may stop working. This is called kidney failure and it means you will need dialysis or a new kidney.

CKD is when your kidneys are hurt and lose their power to filter waste and water out of your blood. Waste can pile up in your body and hurt your health. Kidney failure or end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is when your kidneys have stopped working well enough for you to live without dialysis or a new kidney.

The stages of CKD are based on how well your kidneys can filter out waste from your blood. Blood and pee tests tell you which stage of CKD you are in.

The stages go from very mild (stage 1) to kidney failure (stage 5). Healthcare providers tell the stage of your kidney work by the glomerular filtration rate (GFR). Your GFR is a number based on the amount of creatinine, a waste thing, in your blood.

Stage GFR (mL/min) What It Means Stage 1 90 and higher Your kidneys are working well but you have signs of little kidney harm. Stage 2 60 to 89 Your kidneys are working well but you have more signs of little kidney harm. Stage 3a 45 to 59 Your kidneys are not working as well as they should and show little to medium harm. This is the most common stage. You may feel symptoms at this stage. Stage 3b 30 to 44 Your kidneys show medium harm and do not work as well as they should. With the right help, many people can stay in this stage and never go to stage 4. Stage 4 15 to 29 You have very bad kidney work; your kidneys are very hurt and almost not working. Stage 5 Less than 15 Your kidneys are almost failing or have stopped working. You may need kidney dialysis or a kidney transplant at this stage. How common is this problem? About 15% of adults in the United States have chronic kidney disease. Some 37 million people in the U.S. are living with chronic kidney disease.

Symptoms and Causes What are the symptoms of chronic kidney disease? In the early stages of kidney disease, you usually do not feel anything. As the disease gets worse, symptoms may include:

A need to pee more often. Tiredness, weakness, low energy level. Not wanting to eat. Swelling of your hands, feet and ankles. Hard to breathe. Foamy or bubbly pee. Swollen eyes. Dry and itchy skin. Trouble thinking. Trouble sleeping. No feeling. Feeling sick or throwing up. Muscle cramps. High blood pressure. Darkening of your skin. Remember that it can take years for waste to pile up in your blood and cause symptoms.

What does it feel like when something is wrong with your kidneys? You usually do not have any signs of kidney disease, especially in the early stages. Once you start feeling symptoms, the first sign something is wrong may be swelling in your hands and feet, scratchy skin or needing to pee more often. Since symptoms are different, it is best to call your healthcare provider if you think there is something wrong.

What makes kidney disease? Kidney diseases happen when your kidneys are hurt and cannot filter your blood. With chronic kidney disease, the harm happens over several years.

High blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes are the two most common things that make chronic kidney disease. Other things and problems that affect kidney work and can make chronic kidney disease include:

Glomerulonephritis. This type of kidney disease means harm to the glomeruli, which are the filtering things inside your kidneys. Polycystic kidney disease. This is a problem you are born with that makes many water-filled bumps grow in your kidneys, making your kidneys work less. Membranous nephropathy. This is a problem where your body’s defense system attacks the waste-filtering covers in your kidney. Blockages of the pee way from kidney stones, a big prostate or cancer. Vesicoureteral reflux. This is a problem where pee goes backward back up your ureters to your kidneys. Nephrotic syndrome. This is a group of symptoms that show kidney harm. Repeated kidney infection (pyelonephritis). Diabetes-related nephropathy. This is harm or problem of one or more nerves, caused by diabetes.

"Problems

CKD can get worse over time and cause more problems. Some of these problems are:

Heart problems (when your heart is weak or damaged) Blood pressure that is too high Low blood (when you don’t have enough red blood cells) Too much acid in your blood Bone problems (when your blood has too much or too little calcium or phosphorus and it affects your bones or heart) Too much potassium in your blood Kidney failure (when your kidneys stop working) Some things, like heart problems and high blood pressure, can also make CKD worse or start it.

How to find out if you have CKD

You can check for CKD with two easy tests:

a blood test called eGFR a pee test called uACR You need both tests to see how your kidneys are doing. If your eGFR is below 60 and/or your uACR is above 30 for more than three months, you might have kidney disease.

Blood test and pee test

The eGFR tells you how well your kidneys are taking out the waste from your blood. It uses your creatinine level, age, find out. You can also use your cystatin C level to find out. A “normal” eGFR changes with age - it goes down as you get older. For this test, a bigger number is better. Your eGFR number shows you what stage of CKD you have.

The uACR tells you how much of two things are in your pee - albumin (a kind of protein) and creatinine. Healthy kidneys keep the albumin in your blood and take out the creatinine into your pee. So, there should be very little or no albumin in your pee. The uACR is found by dividing the amount of albumin in your pee by the amount of creatinine in your pee. For this test, a smaller number is better. Your uACR number shows you if you have albuminuria - a big risk for more problems.

Sometimes, your doctor may ask for more tests to learn more about your kidney health. Some examples are a kidney biopsy or a picture of your kidneys (CT scan, ultrasound, or MRI).