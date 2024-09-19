Class ON Unveils Groundbreaking 5-in-1 School Management Platform for Indian Institutes

Ludhiana, Punjab, India, September 04, 2024 - In a significant leap forward for educational technology, Class ON, a rapidly growing EdTech startup, has announced the launch of its innovative school management platform. This comprehensive solution combines School ERP, CRM, Digital Marketing, Admission Strategies, and Learning Management into a single, integrated package, addressing multiple pain points for educational institutions across India.

Class ON's solution includes a range of robust offerings. The brand's comprehensive learning management system presents everything from an advanced CRM for managing admissions to an intuitive School ERP with over 90 modules and integrated digital marketing tools to proven admission growth strategies. Notably, the platform is available in 10 Indian languages, making it available for schools nationwide.

The platform's unique approach sets it apart in the competitive EdTech market. "We've created a holistic solution that tackles the daily challenges faced by Indian schools," said Milan Hans, Founder & CEO of Class ON. "By integrating five essential tools, we're empowering schools to enhance their educational delivery and growth.”

The impact of this integrated approach is already evident, with over 600 schools adopting the platform in just 3-4 years. "Our clients have reported significant efficiency improvements and, remarkably, a 40-50% increase in admissions without resorting to expensive advertising," the CEO added.

The platform's success comes when India's EdTech market is experiencing rapid growth. According to recent industry reports, the sector is expected to reach $30 billion by 2032, highlighting the increasing demand for innovative educational solutions.

Class ON is committed to continuous improvement, promising a new module every month. The company also offers a unique full refund guarantee if issues remain unresolved for more than 24 hours, showcasing its confidence in the platform's reliability.

As Class ON continues to expand its reach, it aims to play a crucial role in digitising school management across India. "Our vision goes beyond providing software," the founder explained. "We're on a mission to elevate the standard of education management throughout the country, from major cities to small towns."

For schools interested in adopting this transformative platform, more information is available on the Class ON website or through their dedicated support team.