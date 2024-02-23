ColonBroom Premium Reviews: Weight Loss Supplement (Strawberry) Psyllium Husk Fiber Powder Drink

Who Should Use ColonBroom If you have digestive problems like constipation, feeling bloated or just want to control your gut bacteria (like after taking antibiotics, which can kill both good and bad gut bacteria), ColonBroom might help your gut. Arsenault also says people who have trouble eating enough fiber could also get more fiber from ColonBroom. “It would be best to get fiber from food [mostly fruits and greens], but taking extra fiber is good when that is hard.”

ColonBroom has only psyllium husk powder and a few other things like lemon (citric acid, lemon oil and lemon juice), natural flavor and stevia leaf extract instead of sweeteners with sugar. This might make ColonBroom a good choice for people who eat special diets (like sugar-free) or like to take supplements with few things in them.

Who Should NOT Use ColonBroom Psyllium husk powder is good for making you poop, but ColonBroom might not work for everyone who has constipation or other gut issues. Some people, Arsenault says, might be allergic or sensitive to psyllium husk, which could make their stomach worse. It might also not work for general use (for people who don’t have any signs) or instead of weight loss supplements. ColonBroom might help you poop more often, but it probably won’t make you want to eat less or change your hunger.

ColonBroom is also expensive, so it might not be good for people who care about price or have little money, as the price for each scoop can go up fast, especially if you take it twice a day. But, if you buy ColonBroom and don’t like it, the brand gives you 14 days to get your money back, which might not be enough time to see most benefits.

What People Say About ColonBroom

We checked ColonBroom reviews on the official website and Amazon to see what buyers on different sites thought of their ColonBroom experience. Most customers say ColonBroom is worth it, feeling less bloated, pooping better and having normal bowel movements. Some say they lost weight, mostly from pooping more. “I lost 4 pounds,” one buyer says after two weeks.

But, some buyers on Amazon say ColonBroom made their signs worse, like more constipation and pooping irregularly. The brand says that bloating may go up in the first days of using ColonBroom because your body is “getting used to” the more fiber, but some customers say the effects stayed. However, this is a small group of buyers, as most say their “stomach problems” got better and the tastes were good.About ColonBroom ColonBroom SI Showcase

ColonBroom does not say where the company is or where it sells from, which you might want to know if you care about where your supplements come from. It makes two main products: ColonBroom, as we said here, and ColonBroom Premium Blend, which works more as a fat burner and helps you eat less. As a company, ColonBroom says its goal is to help people with gut health and weight loss. But, we would have liked to see more information on the company.

My Experience Using ColonBroom Rachael Harris, senior editor at SI Showcase, tried ColonBroom to see how the product tasted, worked and felt. Harris tried the strawberry taste, which she says “smells like strawberry,” but not too strong. For first impressions, ColonBroom mixed well in water with just a spoon, but had some bits left. For a better mix, Harris says to mix ColonBroom with water in a shaker bottle.

If you are scared of the taste of the psyllium husk powder, Harris says it’s not bad. If anything, “it’s a nutty, earthy taste” that makes it good. Since ColonBroom says to drink the mix right away, then another full glass of water, Harris thought this was too much, as all the water made her feel bloated. “I don’t want to drink ColonBroom like I do my morning coffee or a glass of wine, but it tasted okay that I would use the whole bottle if it helped my digestion,” she says.

But, ColonBroom did what it said, and Harris felt the laxative effects in 15 minutes after drinking the mix. On the other hand, she had what she calls “strawberry burps” for at least an hour after drinking ColonBroom, which she says was her “worst part of using the product.” Overall, Harris says that the taste of ColonBroom makes it better than drinking plain psyllium husk powder with water, which can taste like “thick, cold and watery Cream of Wheat.”

“I would also say ColonBroom is good for those who need more fiber, but have stomach issues when eating foods with a lot of fiber (like FODMAPs, including broccoli, apples, beans and grains with wheat),” says Harris. “It’s also good for those with celiac disease or gluten problems since psyllium husk—and ColonBroom—are gluten-free.”

ColonBroom vs ColonBroom Premium Blend ColonBroom Premium Blend is a better version of ColonBroom (we talked about it here) that helps more with weight loss and makes you eat less. ColonBroom has only one main thing in it (psyllium husk powder), but ColonBroom Premium Blend also has a lot of vitamins B6 and B12, and chromium and cayenne fruit extract. ColonBroom Premium costs the same as ColonBroom ($69.99), so the best product for you will depend on what you want for your health. If you only want to make your gut better, regular ColonBroom may be enough, but if you want to lose more weight, you may like the premium blend.

ColonBroom FAQs Here’s everything else you need to know about ColonBroom.

Does ColonBroom really work? Many buyers say they got many health benefits from taking ColonBroom, but if it will work for you will depend on your needs, age and health.

How long does it take to see results with ColonBroom? ColonBroom says to use the product for two to three months to see the best results. But, some buyers say their digestion and constipation got better after just a few weeks.

Does ColonBroom help with weight loss? ColonBroom can help with weight loss if constipation or a bad gut are making it hard to manage your weight. For a better weight loss supplement, you can also try ColonBroom Premium Blend.

Can I take ColonBroom for a long time? You can take ColonBroom for a long time if you want to, but the brand says to use it for two to three months. It does not say what the benefits are after that time.

Final Word: Is ColonBroom Worth It? You may ask, is ColonBroom safe? The short answer is that ColonBroom, which has only one thing in it that is good for digestion and gut problems, may be worth trying if constipation or bloating are making your life worse. But, some people may not do well with psyllium husk, so it’s always a good idea to talk to a doctor before taking this supplement.

GOOD THINGS BAD THINGS Fiber from psyllium husk (the main thing in ColonBroom) helps you poop better, research says Good and safe for people with diabetes, the company says Good for people on a keto diet Might make you feel bloated and have other stomach problems at first Need to use it for two to three months to see best results, the company says Product is expensive compared to other fiber products with the same thing in them ColonBroom in Short

Health benefits: Studies show psyllium husk, the main thing in ColonBroom, can lower cholesterol, control blood sugar and make you poop more often[1]. It also helps good bacteria grow in your gut[2]. There is some proof that the fiber in psyllium husk can also make you eat less and lose weight[3].

Ingredients: One scoop has 3.6 grams of psyllium husk powder, 49 milligrams of sodium (pink himalayan sea salt), natural flavor, citric acid, rebaudioside A (from stevia leaf extract), fruit and vegetable juice powder and organic rice hulls concentrate.

Cost: One month of ColonBroom (one bottle/60 scoops) costs $69.99 on the product website. The cost is $64.99 for a monthly plan, with other plans available. How ColonBroom Works Psyllium husk powder (which comes from the small seeds of the herb Plantago ovata) is the main thing in ColonBroom. It works as a natural way to make you poop, by taking in water in your gut and making big stool that is easy to pass. The product says to take one scoop of ColonBroom in 12 to 14 ounces of water, and then another glass of water, both 30 minutes to one hour before eating; you can expect to poop within 24 to 72 hours of your first dose, the company says.

When you go to ColonBroom’s website, you have to do a quiz. It asks:

How healthy and active you are If you tend to gain weight, have diarrhea, feel bloated or have constipation How often you poop If you have health problems like sugar/carb cravings, tiredness, skin issues, heartburn or stomach pain If you are allergic or sensitive to any foods If you have any medical problems like diabetes or gut problems like diverticulitis Your height, current weight and weight goal Your gender After you do the quiz, you get a timeline that guesses how long it will take to lose the weight you want with regular use of ColonBroom. The product does not say this, but eating healthy food and exercising regularly are good for you. You have to give your email address for a link to buy the product, and get more emails about the product (you don’t have to do this; you can buy the product on the site without doing the quiz).

How Much Does ColonBroom Cost ColonBroom costs:

$69.99 for one 60-scoop bottle or $64.99 for one bottle every month $35.99 for each bottle for three 60-scoop bottles every three months $27.99 for each bottle for six 60-scoop bottles every six months* You can also buy it online from other sellers like Amazon for $64.99.

*You might get lower prices on the company’s website sometimes.The Product ColonBroom comes in two tastes—strawberry and tropical fruits. It has 20 calories, 4 grams of carbs and 3 grams of fiber (10% of the DV for a 2,000 calorie diet).

The Small Print If you’re taking any medicine or supplements, you should take ColonBroom at least two hours before or after them, and talk to your doctor about possible problems before using the product.

People who are pregnant or breastfeeding or have gut problems like diverticulitis or colitis should also talk to their doctor before using the product. ColonBroom may cause stomach side effects like constipation or diarrhea, stomach pain, more gas (or farting) and/or short-term weight gain.

What Experts Say “Psyllium husk can help you poop better, ease constipation and make your gut healthier,” says Heather Finley, Ph.D., a dietitian in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas and creator of gutTogether, an online gut health program. But she says psyllium husk is not only in ColonBroom.

Any weight loss benefits from using ColonBroom can be the same from eating any psyllium husk thing, says Kara Landau, a dietitian at Gut Feeling Consultancy and nutrition helper to the Global Prebiotic Association. She says ColonBroom’s fullness benefits can be gotten just by adding more soluble fiber to your diet.

The final word? Experts agree that ColonBroom is like other laxative products that make you poop. You can get the same health benefits for a lower price from a plain psyllium husk powder, says Jenna Volpe, RDN, a gut health dietitian and maker of Whole-listic Living, LLC in Austin, Texas.

My ColonBroom Experience I got the strawberry taste of ColonBroom and it came in a few days. I did what the label said and mixed one scoop in a glass of water and drank it right away, then drank another glass of water. The taste was good and the drink was smooth (some psyllium powders I’ve had were too thick). For the first few days as my body got used to the more fiber, I had one scoop per day as the label said for the first week, then changed to two scoops per day for two more weeks.

I felt some bloating and stomach pain for the first three to four days of using ColonBroom, but then it went away. I pooped regularly before using the product, but I pooped more often and it was easier to “go” with ColonBroom. I did not lose much weight from using ColonBroom, but it made me want to snack less at night.

This product might be good for someone who wants more fiber in their diet and get the good things of psyllium husk. I would use ColonBroom again, but it is too expensive, so I’d look for a cheaper option for fiber.

ColonBroom Review: Does It Make Your Gut Healthier?

ColonBroom Review: Does It Make Your Gut Healthier?

ColonBroom says it can ease constipation, control your gut and make you lose weight. RDs say if this supplement can really work.

Digestive problems can be more than just annoying–sometimes, signs like feeling bloated, constipation and pooping irregularly can be very painful, or even affect your life. Whether you have irritable bowel syndrome or have trouble with weight, eating more fiber can help you poop regularly and make your gut healthy.

But, getting enough fiber from food alone is not always possible, which is why a supplement like ColonBroom might be useful. ColonBroom is a fiber supplement that is a powder and says it can help with weight loss, body cleanse, energy levels, pooping, bloating and constipation. In other words, many problems that affect your gut health.

ColonBroom might sound good, but are the good things of ColonBroom as true as the brand says they are? Our deep ColonBroom review will look into the supplement’s possible health benefits, side effects and safety, as well as what our product testers felt while using this product. Lastly, we’ll ask registered dietitians to tell us how ColonBroom might work, and who this supplement is best for.

What is ColonBroom?

A powder fiber supplement that you take once or twice a day Vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free and non-GMO Has two tastes (strawberry and tropical fruits) Has psyllium husk powder, a natural fiber Best to use for two or three months for best results Buy ColonBroom Good Things Psyllium husk powder is good for your digestion, studies show Has only 20 calories in each scoop Sweetened with stevia leaf extract, a natural sweetener Good for gluten-free, sugar-free and vegan diets Has natural things (no extras) Bad Things No flavor without sweetener Can be costly if you take it twice a day Might make you feel worse before you feel better

ColonBroom Says ColonBroom calls itself “your new best fiber supplement.” It says that more than 50 million people in the U.S. have constipation, but Johns Hopkins Medicine says that number is much lower at about four million. ColonBroom says it’s “helped” more than 100,000 people around the world.

As a colon cleaner, ColonBroom says it can make your digestive system healthy by fixing many problems, like feeling heavy in your gut, constipation, unbalanced gut bacteria, hard to lose weight, no energy and bloating. By doing this, it says it can make your well-being better by making your gut feel light, pooping regularly and managing your weight better. The brand also says to wait for the supplement to work, as results can take two to three months.

What is in ColonBroom? ColonBroom supplement has only one main thing in it. Here’s how the ColonBroom thing works, and what a dietitian says about how much to take and what it does.

ColonBroom fact SI Showcase

Psyllium husk powder Psyllium husk powder is the main thing in ColonBroom. It is a natural fiber that comes from seeds of the herb Plantago ovata that works as a way to make you poop (helping you pass stools more easily). This fiber can also help lower cholesterol, control blood sugar and even lower high blood pressure, which can help you lose weight.

“ColonBroom has 3.6 grams of psyllium husk powder in each scoop,” says Chrissy Arsenault, RD, a dietitian at Trainer Academy. “The usual amount of psyllium husk to ease constipation is about 5 grams.” So, if you take ColonBroom once a day, you may not poop as much, but taking the supplement twice a day could do the same thing, giving you a total of 6 grams of psyllium husk powder a day.

Arsenault says psyllium husk powder “takes in water in your gut to make a gel, which then goes through your digestive system. That’s why taking ColonBroom with a big glass of water is important to make the most of the psyllium husk powder. In fact, ColonBroom says to drink another glass of water after your first scoop.

What is ColonBroom? Each bottle of ColonBroom has 60 scoops (one scoop each). If you take ColonBroom once a day, you can follow the nutrition facts above, or double them if you take it twice a day. In each scoop, you get 3 grams of fiber or 11 percent of the daily amount of fiber you need. To get more fiber, you can also take two scoops to get a little more than one-fifth of the daily amount of fiber you need. ColonBroom has low carbs, so it is good for a keto diet.

ColonBroom Price ColonBroom is not cheap. One bottle, or 60 scoops, costs $69.99 on the official website or on Amazon for one time. This is $1.17 for each scoop if you take it once a day, or $2.33 for each scoop if you take it twice a day (a one-month supply instead of a two-month). This is something to think about if you use ColonBroom more than once a day, as the price can go up fast. But, you can save some money on ColonBroom with a monthly plan, which makes the price $64.99 for 60 scoops.

Is the high price worth it? It depends on how ColonBroom works for you, or if you like a better tasting psyllium husk powder supplement. Or, you can buy psyllium husk powder without flavor for much less (depending on the brand, you might be able to buy a bag with the same amount of scoops for $20 or less). You can also choose a probiotic supplement to make your gut healthy, which again, depending on the brand, may cost less.