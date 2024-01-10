Contrave vs Phentermine: Which One is Better for Losing Weight?

Doctors suggest different ways to lose weight, but the most common ones are changing what you eat and how much you move. Sometimes doctors also say you should have surgery, take medicines, or talk to someone who can help you.

Contrave and Phentermine are two medicines that doctors give to people who want to lose weight. These medicines are different, even though they have the same goal. You will learn more about them in the next section.

How Plenity Works Plenity is a pill that helps you lose weight. It is made of cellulose and citric acid. You take 3 pills and 16 oz of water before lunch and dinner. Plenity pills get bigger in your stomach and make you feel full. Then they go through your guts and come out with your poop. Plenity’s Side Effects Plenity does not go into your body, so it does not have many side effects like other weight loss pills. Some side effects that Plenity can have are:

Stomach ache swelling hard poop pain loose poop air poop problems

Contrave vs Phentermine: Which One is More Effective for Losing Weight?

Many people who want to lose weight use medicines that doctors prescribe. Two popular medicines are Contrave and Phentermine. The FDA says these medicines are safe and doctors often give them to people. But the question is: which one is better for losing weight?

Contrave has two parts: bupropion and naltrexone. Bupropion is a medicine that makes you feel happier and less hungry. Naltrexone is a medicine that helps people who drink too much alcohol or use drugs. Phentermine is a medicine that makes you feel less hungry and more energetic.

Studies show that both Contrave and Phentermine can help you lose a lot of weight if you also eat well and exercise. But they work in different ways and have different side effects.

Contrave is a medicine that has two parts, bupropion and naltrexone, that affect the brain’s reward system, which makes people want to eat more. By making people want to eat less and feel more full, Contrave can help people eat less and lose weight. Phentermine is a different medicine that makes the brain release some chemicals that control hunger. This makes people feel less hungry and more energetic.

Both medicines have some side effects that can be bad for some people. Common side effects of Contrave are feeling sick, having hard poop, having a headache, and feeling dizzy. Phentermine can make people have a dry mouth, have trouble sleeping, feel angry, and have a faster heart rate. These side effects are usually not very bad and go away after a while, but people should always talk to their doctor before taking any new medicine.

Studies show that both Contrave and Phentermine can help people lose a lot of weight if they also eat well and exercise. But the amount of weight loss can be different for different people. Some people may lose more weight with one medicine than the other, while some people may find that both medicines work the same.

It is also important to remember that weight loss medicines are not a magic way to lose weight and should be used with a healthy diet and regular exercise. These medicines are a tool to help people make better choices for their health.

In summary, both Contrave and Phentermine can be good for weight loss when used with a good weight loss plan. The best medicine for each person depends on their medical history, possible side effects, and personal preferences. It is important to talk to a doctor to find out which medicine is the best for their needs. Remember, weight loss is a journey, and having the right tools and support can make a big difference in reaching your goals. Contrave vs Phentermine: A Comparison of Side Effects and Benefits

Contrave and Phentermine are two common weight loss medicines that doctors give to people who have too much weight. Both medicines can help people lose weight, but they also have some side effects and risks that people should know about. In this article, we will compare the side effects and benefits of Contrave and Phentermine to help you decide which medicine may be right for you.

Contrave is a medicine that has two parts, bupropion and naltrexone, that work together to make people feel less hungry and more full. One of the most common side effects of Contrave is feeling sick, which can be mild or strong. Other possible side effects are having hard poop, having a headache, feeling dizzy, and having trouble sleeping. These side effects are usually mild and get better over time as the body gets used to the medicine.

Phentermine is a different medicine that makes people feel less hungry and more energetic. Like Contrave, Phentermine can also have side effects. The most common side effects of Phentermine are having a dry mouth, having trouble sleeping, feeling angry, and having a faster heart rate. These side effects are usually mild and go away after a while, but sometimes they can be worse. Phentermine can also cause more serious side effects like high blood pressure, heart problems, and lung problems. Therefore, it is important to use Phentermine with the help of a doctor.

When comparing the side effects and benefits of Contrave and Phentermine, it is important to think about your own situation, such as your medical history, current medicines, and lifestyle. Contrave may be better for people who have depression or addiction problems, while Phentermine may be better for people who need more energy. Both medicines can help people lose weight, but they are not the same. You should talk to your doctor to find out which medicine is the best for you.

Contrave side effects Contrave is a medicine that can cause mild or serious side effects. Here are some of the main side effects that can happen when you take Contrave. There may be other side effects that are not listed here.

If you want to know more about the possible side effects of Contrave, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. They can help you deal with any side effects that may worry you or bother you.

Note: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) keeps track of side effects of drugs it has approved. If you want to tell the FDA about a side effect you had with Contrave, you can do that through MedWatch.

Mild side effects Mild side effects* of Contrave can include:

feeling sick or throwing up having a headache feeling dizzy having trouble sleeping having a dry mouth having loose or hard poop feeling hot†

● This is not a complete list of mild side effects from Contrave. To learn about other mild side effects, talk to your doctor or pharmacist, or look at Contrave’s medication guide. † For more information about this side effect, see the Side effect details section below.

Most of these side effects may go away in a few days or a couple of weeks. But if they get worse or stay, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

In summary, both Contrave and Phentermine are good weight loss medicines that can help people reach their weight loss goals. But it is important to think about the possible side effects and risks of each medicine. Contrave may be a better choice for people who have depression or addiction problems, while Phentermine may be better for people who do not have these problems. The best way to decide is to talk to a healthcare professional who can check your situation and advise you on the best option. Remember, weight loss is a journey, and having the right tools and support can make a big difference in your success.

People who have too much weight or are very fat may benefit from a medicine that is approved for long-term weight control. Four weight loss medicines — Contrave, Qsymia, Saxenda and Xenical — that have been approved since 2012 give doctors who help with weight control more options to treat obesity. Before 2012, we did not have as many options.

These weight loss medicines are for people who have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, or 27 or more with at least one weight-related health problem, such as high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease or sleep apnea. They are given with a low-calorie, low-carb diet, and each works in a different way.

People have to meet certain requirements to get each of the drugs below, and not all of them are paid by insurance.

Qsymia Qsymia is a mix of phentermine (Adipex-P, Lomaira), which makes people less hungry by releasing norepinephrine, and topiramate (Topamax), which affects the brain chemical gamma-aminobutyrate (GABA) and is used to treat headache and seizures.

Qsymia is not for people with uncontrolled high blood pressure, many heart problems and high blood pressure in the lungs.

Two big studies that lasted up to a year found that the average weight loss of people taking Qsymia was from 6.7% (lowest dose) to 8.9% (recommended dose) more than those taking a fake pill.

Contrave Contrave is a mix of naltrexone, a drug that blocks opioids, and bupropion, a drug that increases dopamine and norepinephrine and is sold as an antidepressant under names such as Wellbutrin and Zyban.

A study showed an average weight loss of 4% more than a fake pill at one year, with 42% of people taking Contrave losing 5% or more of their body weight compared with 17% of people getting a fake pill.

Qsymia and Contrave are not for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Women taking any of these medicines need to use a good birth control method.

Why do doctors give weight-loss medicines? Doctors give weight loss medicines to people who have too much weight or are very fat and have other health problems, like high blood pressure or diabetes. These medicines may help some people who could not lose weight with eating well and exercising.

Do they work well? Different medicines have different effects on different people.

Studies show that when people took:footnote1

Bupropion/naltrexone (Contrave), some lost 8 to 11 pounds. Liraglutide (Saxenda), some lost 8 to 13 pounds. Orlistat (Xenical), some lost 6 to 7 pounds. Phentermine/topiramate (Qsymia), some lost 9 to 24 pounds. Weight-loss medicines are used with healthy eating and being more active. If you don’t change your habits, you will get the weight back if you stop taking the medicine. Many people get the weight they lost back after they stop taking the medicines.

Medicine does not work for everyone. If you don’t lose weight in 4 weeks after you start the medicine, it probably won’t help you.

What are the side effects? Most weight-loss medicines have side effects like feeling sick, throwing up, headaches, and hard poop. Some medicines are more likely to cause side effects than others. For example, feeling sick is a common side effect of Contrave and Saxenda. Xenical can cause changes in how you poop. These changes may include oily or fatty poop and not being able to control when you poop. Sometimes the side effects are mild and go away after a while.

Research shows that up to half of people who take weight-loss medicines stop because of side effects.footnote2

If your doctor gives you a weight-loss medicine, tell them about all the medicines, vitamins, herbs, and supplements that you take.

Your doctor will want to know about any side effects you have. The doctor will see if your weight loss makes your type 2 diabetes, fat in the blood, and blood pressure better.

General information about side effects All medicines can cause side effects. Many people don’t have side effects. And minor side effects sometimes go away after a while.

But sometimes side effects can be a problem or can be serious.

If you have problems with side effects, talk to your doctor. Your doctor may be able to lower your dose or give you a different medicine.

Always be sure you get specific information on the medicine you take. For a full list of side effects, look at the information that came with the medicine you use. If you have questions, talk to your pharmacist or doctor.

What are some warnings about weight-loss medicines? Using weight-loss medicines can put you at risk for higher blood pressure, a faster heart rate, headaches, sleep problems, and bad changes in how you poop. It is possible to use some of these medicines in a wrong way. Weight-loss medicines also can hurt unborn babies. Women who are pregnant should not take these medicines.

General warnings for all medicines Allergic reactions.

All medicines can cause a reaction. This can sometimes be an emergency. Before you take any new medicine, tell the doctor or pharmacist about any past allergic reactions you had. Drug interactions. Sometimes one medicine may stop another medicine from working well. Or you may get a side effect you didn’t expect. Medicines may also interact with certain foods or drinks, like grapefruit juice and alcohol.

Some interactions can be dangerous. Harm during pregnancy or breastfeeding. If you are pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or breastfeeding, ask your doctor or pharmacist if all the medicines you take are safe. Other health problems. Before taking a medicine, be sure your doctor or pharmacist knows about all your health problems. The medicine for one health problem may affect another health problem. Always tell your doctor or pharmacist about all the medicines you take. This includes prescription and over-th

Some people who want to lose weight may need some medicines that change how their brain feels about hunger and fullness. These medicines can help them eat less and exercise more. Qsymia and Contrave are two examples of these medicines. They work in different ways in the body, but they have the same goal of helping people lose weight.

Qsymia is a medicine that has two parts: phentermine (a medicine that makes you less hungry) and topiramate (a medicine that helps with seizures or headaches). These parts work together to make you lose weight by making you feel less hungry and more satisfied.

Contrave, on the other hand, is a medicine that has two parts: naltrexone (a medicine that helps with alcohol or drug problems) and bupropion (a medicine that helps with depression or quitting smoking). It works by changing two parts of your brain — the part that makes you hungry and the part that makes you happy — to make you eat less and have fewer cravings.

What is Qsymia? Qsymia and Contrave are both medicines that help people lose weight. They are very important for fighting obesity. Qsymia, which was approved by the FDA in 2012, is a medicine that has phentermine (a medicine that makes you less hungry) and topiramate (a medicine that helps with seizures or headaches). It works by making you feel less hungry and more full, so you eat fewer calories. On the other hand, Contrave has bupropion (a medicine that helps with depression) and naltrexone (a medicine that helps with alcohol or drug problems), which was approved by the FDA in 2014. This medicine works on two parts of your brain — the part that makes you hungry and the part that makes you happy — to make you feel less hungry and have fewer cravings. Both medicines have different side effects because they have different parts, but you should always talk to your doctor before taking them because they may not work well with other medicines or health problems. What conditions is Qsymia approved to treat? Qsymia is approved for treating different problems related to being overweight:

Long-term weight loss in adults who have a BMI of 30 kg/m² or more (obese), or Adults who have a BMI of 27 kg/m² or more (overweight) and also have another problem related to their weight, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. It’s important to remember that you should also eat less and exercise more when you take Qsymia.

How does Qsymia help with these problems? Qsymia helps you lose weight by making you less hungry and more full. It does this by having two parts: phentermine, which makes you less hungry, and topiramate, which makes you more full after eating a little. Both of these parts work together to make you eat less and lose weight. This can be very helpful for people who have obesity or who need to lose weight because of other health problems, such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Contrave, on the other hand, also helps you lose weight, but in a different way. Contrave has two parts: naltrexone, which helps with alcohol or drug problems, and bupropion, which helps with depression or quitting smoking. These parts work together to make you less hungry and have fewer cravings. They do this by changing two parts of your brain — the part that makes you hungry and the part that makes you happy — which are related to how you eat. Both medicines help you lose weight when you also eat less and exercise more, but they work in different ways in your brain. So, the best medicine for you will depend on your specific needs and your doctor’s advice.