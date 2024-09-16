Credvest Acquires Weown: A Major Boost to Bangalore's Real Estate Sector

Suman Naidu, Chairman of Credvest Group, commented:



“This acquisition is another step towards establishing our vision of providing people with what they need or desire—a lifestyle through residential purchases or investments. We at Credvest, wish to add more value to their success through our mindful approach to marketing and sales. Through Credvest, the turnaround time for units sold reduces by 60%, thanks to our data-driven strategies for each micro-market.”



This acquisition also represents a strategic expansion for Credvest, allowing the company to deepen its roots in Bangalore’s real estate market while expanding its influence across the region including Hyderabad and Telangana.



Siddharth Renganathan, Co-Founder of Credvest, commented: "With this acquisition, Credvest aims to strengthen relationships with developers and builders across diverse micro-markets. Our strategic approach not only enhances the reputation of our real estate partners but also accelerates the sale of their inventory at record-breaking speeds."



By integrating Weown’s existing relationships with Credvest’s innovative, data-driven approach, the company aims to enhance its offerings and deliver even greater value to developers.



Saurabh Kothari, Chief Business Officer of Credvest, remarked on the company's impressive trajectory, saying, "I'm truly amazed by the precision in their decision-making. Their growth has been nothing short of remarkable—quadrupling in size—and yet it's been achieved with such strategic finesse. As a bootstrapped company, they are outpacing even well-funded competitors by rapidly and decisively doubling down on every opportunity."



Credvest enhances its partners' brand value by deploying dedicated teams and fostering seamless collaboration across advisory, business development, product fitment, marketing, sales, and CRM departments to meet developer demands and consumer needs efficiently and on time.



Niranjan Rao Reddyshetty, Managing Director of Weown, commented: “With this strategic move, Weown is now in the best possible hands within the industry. I've long admired Credvest’s rapid scale and growth which they’ve achieved in such a short time. They’ve not only added substantial value to their real estate partners but have also ensured the happiness and satisfaction of their employees and customers throughout the journey. We are confident that this acquisition will only elevate our success to new heights!”



With a strong foundation and a vision for the future, Credvest is poised to continually raise the bar in customer experience, technological integration, project execution, and market innovation.



The Credvest Ecosystem



The success lies within the ecosystem Suman has rightfully created within the Credvest Group. The cycle starts with advisory services on market fitment for the project. Once agreed upon, developers have access to capital and resources for construction through Parking Capital. While one side caters to developmental growth in the micro-market, the other helps consumers earn passive income through investing in lucrative NCD models in Parking Capital. The system is so tightly integrated that consumers in this ₹27 trillion real estate market find the right homes through Credvest and their prop-tech platform called Grahm.Ai, where the services and experience of home buying are made hassle-free. Not just that, they also help make houses into homes through their interior design firm, Aiti Interierus. Their approach to understanding the micro-market has also helped them identify high-end commercial zones and cater to varied consumer segments with their F&B brands—Suvaii: The Pandyan Legacy, Vanamo: Global Eats and Caffeinery, Navathanyam, and Tanjore Tiffins.

