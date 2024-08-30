Credvest Launches New PropTech Vertical - Parking Capital

Bangalore (Karnataka) India August 30: Credvest, a leading name in real estate management solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest investment vertical, Parking Capital. As a proptech platform, Parking Capital is set to revolutionize the alternative investment landscape by making asset-backed investments accessible to a broader audience.

Recognizing a critical gap in the real estate market, Credvest has designed Parking Capital to serve both developers and investors. Developers gain access to essential capital and resources necessary for land acquisition, fostering growth in micro-markets. Simultaneously, investors can enjoy the opportunity to earn passive income through lucrative returns from Real Estate Bonds offered by Parking Capital.

Parking Capital stands out with its commitment to thorough due diligence, encompassing financial, legal, and physical aspects. With pre-determined exit strategies tailored to individual investment capacities, investors can choose from monthly, quarterly, or annual interest payout options, ensuring flexibility and reliability.