Crescent Furnishings India LLP Builds Strong Partnerships with Top Home Decor Brands

<p><strong>Pune, Maharashtra (India), September 30, 2024:</strong> Crescent Furnishings India LLP has announced collaborations with a couple of India’s leading furnishing brands in a move that will likely change the industry. This collaboration seeks to provide consumers across the country with a varied range of high-quality, affordable luxury home decor solutions.</p><p>Established in 2016 by brothers Mr. Oveez Khan and Mr. Sohail Khan, <a href="https://www.crescentfurnishings.com/" rel="nofollow">Crescent Furnishings </a>has quickly made a name for itself in Pune’s competitive home furnishings market. The company’s latest initiative involves joining forces with top names such as D-Decor, Dicitex Furnishings, and Peps Mattress, among others.</p><p>Mr. Oveez Khan, co-founder of Crescent Furnishings, shared his excitement about these partnerships: “Our collaborations with India’s leading brands allow us to offer an exceptional range of options to our customers. From exquisite fabrics to innovative mattress technologies, we’re bringing the best of the industry under one roof.”</p><p>These collaborations have significantly expanded Crescent Furnishings’ product lineup. Customers can now choose from over 100 options in various categories, including sofa fabrics, curtains, blinds, wallpapers, and mattresses.</p><p>“We want luxury to be within reach,” says Mr. Oveez Khan, Co-founder. “Our collaborations allow us to maintain high standards while offering competitive prices.”</p><p>The company also continues to offer personalized services, including customisation options and post-purchase support. This customer-centric approach, combined with its expanded product range, sets Crescent Furnishings apart in the market.</p><p>“We’re constantly exploring new partnerships to enhance our offerings,” reveals Mr. Sohail Khan. “Our goal is to continue evolving and meeting the changing needs of our customers.”</p><p>With these strategic collaborations in place, Crescent Furnishings continues to bring together the best of Indian home decor brands.</p>