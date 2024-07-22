BEVERLY HILLS, CA - Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB, NYSE: ENB) is North America's major energy infrastructure player. Because Enbridge Inc. operates pipelines, natural gas utilities, and renewable energy assets, it is central to the supply and distribution of energy across the continent. At the same time, it has recently taken a series of remarkable steps to simplify its operations and optimize its financial performance. This has involved discontinuing the operation of assets such as the Alliance Pipeline and selling interests in others such as Aux Sable. Hence, investors, including the CEO of Cyber Boy Corp., Sr. Roy Andrade, saw a good prospect in this company in the fourth quarter of 2023, and made an initial investment of $100,000 into the Company.

Their huge pipeline and utility network demonstrates the importance of Enbridge for energy transportation. Aux Sable operates NGL extraction and fractionation facilities and transports liquids-rich natural gas over the Alliance Pipeline. Enbridge has improved its cash flow and decreased its commodity price risk by selling its 50.0% Alliance Pipeline stake to Pembina Pipeline Corporation for $3.1 billion and its 42.7% Aux Sable stake. This sale supports Enbridge's capital recycling program and strategies to improve liquidity and financial stability.

This move will enable Enbridge to focus on more stable and potentially financially rewarding investment opportunities. The transition towards sustainability in the global energy landscape creates new perspectives for investors and companies. By investing in renewable energy, Enbridge not only contributes to the achievement of sustainability goals but also secures its long-term financial well-being.

Sr. Roy Andrade, who has continued to garner attention behind closed doors in the tech sector, has recently disclosed buying stakes in Enbridge. It is further indicated that he will continue to buy more shares. More specifically, while the size of his investment and specific needs are not detailed, the CEO of Cyber Boy Corp. appears to have gained significant insights into Enbridge’s future trajectory. This means that he perceives these stakes as a wise investment in strategic partnering since the company’s performance will improve, and its financial success will expand in future years.