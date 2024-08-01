Data Science Careers in 2024: Why You Need to Jump in Now Before It’s Too Late!

Data Science has been one of the most aspiring fields globally and in India for quite some time now. But with the growing dependency on data and AI-driven systems, 2024 and the upcoming years seems to be even more promising for Data Science professionals. Various MNCs and large organisations have been using Data Science to assist their various processes or uplift the business scenario and enhance market insights with the help of data.

With a focus on providing fresh graduates and early career professionals with an integrated learning experience, various professional education providers are offering postgraduate programs in Data Science and Data Analytics.

Prospects of a Data Science Career

A data science career in India or anywhere in the world can be very promising, especially if you are looking for a future-proof job. Automation will replace a lot of job roles but Data Science is essential for automation itself.

The worldwide Data Science Platform Market was estimated at $95.3 billion in 2021. The revenue prediction for 2026 is set at $322.9 billion. It is expected to increase at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2021 to 2026. The base year for estimation is 2020, and the market size is provided for the years 2018-2026.

The data science platform industry is being driven by the remarkable growth of big data, as well as the rising popularity of cloud-based solutions, the increasing application of the data science platform in various industries, and the growing need to extract in-depth insights from large amounts of data in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Organisations in the healthcare, banking, marketing, and retail sectors rely heavily on data science. Data analytics, data architecture, and data engineering are also very rewarding industries to work in. Data Science is more than simply leveraging data for business insights; it also encompasses a variety of IT procedures.

Data Science professionals are also responsible for making data accessible and usable for development processes or supporting end-user services. AI-driven services and processes are also heavily reliant on Data Science. AI is another sector that will experience huge progress and growth in 2024, feeding the Data Science market as well.

Top MNCs such as Google, Microsoft, Deloitte, IBM, Amazon, Cognizant, Walmart, Adobe and many more are always looking for skilled data science professionals in India. The scope of Data Science in India is incredible.

Popular Job Roles

There are numerous job roles where you can utilise your data science qualification with additional skills and proven knowledge in certain fields. For instance, you can become an infrastructure architect, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Scientist/Engineer, ML Scientist, Data Engineer, AI Engineer, Marketing Data Analyst, Data Architect, Database Developers, Quantitative Analyst, Statistician, Business Intelligence Analyst, etc. whichever job role justifies your qualification. The salaries of all these jobs are highly rewarding considering their demand in the market.

Popular Skills Required in Data Science Career

Securing a well-off position in data science requires a solid foundation of education, skill development, and hands-on experience. Following are the popular skills that are given importance in data science career path:

● Python

● Machine Learning

● Statistical Analysis

● R

● Data Analysis

It is important to know that Python, machine learning, and statistical analysis skills are associated with higher-than-average salary. R and data analysis are examples of skills that pay less than the market rate.

● Some of the other hard skills include — SQL and NoSQL, data visualisation, deep learning, natural language processing, big data, cloud computing, etc.

● Some of the softs skills include — business acumen, teamwork, communication and storytelling, critical thinking, problem-solving, etc.

Moreover, when talking about India, the salaries of a data scientist are influenced by the following skills:

● Data Mining – Up by 42%

● Computer Vision – Up by 47%

● Natural Language Processing (NLP) – Up by 26%

● Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Up by 29%

● SPSS – Up by 41%

● Apache Spark – Up by 37%

● Product Development – Up by 33%

● Software Development – Up by 33%

● Business Analysis – Up by 22%

● Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Up by 22%

Latest Pay Trend for Data Scientists

The average salary for a Data Scientist is ₹980,594 in 2024, with the following components ranging between:

● Base Salary: ₹349k - ₹2m

● Bonus: ₹20k - ₹384k

● Profit Sharing: ₹5k - ₹495k

● Commission: ₹1k - ₹475k

● Total Pay: ₹369k - ₹2m

How to Start a Career in Data Science?

The specific needs to become a data scientist will depend on a variety of factors or events, however these are some of the most often listed steps:

● Getting a degree in a respective discipline such as data science, statistics or computer science.

● Learning the concepts of statistics, maths, machine learning, coding, databases and big data in depth.

● Acquiring proficiency in important programming languages such as Python and R.

● Practising data analysis and visualisation using tools such as Excel, SQL and Tableau.

● Creating a portfolio of data science projects to demonstrate the expertise.

● Pursuing certifications or advanced degrees to enhance the knowledge and credibility in the field.

● Staying updated with fast-paced industry trends and continuously learning new techniques.

● Engaging with the community and meeting fellow data scientists.

Final Words

Every step in a comprehensive data science course is intended to help obtain an ideal career as a data scientist. Programs typically span across a duration of 6 months offering a job-specific curriculum, 300 learning hours, live on-line training, classroom training, etc. All of this is best suited for recent graduates and professionals looking to build a successful data science and analytics career.