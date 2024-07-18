Data Startups Rule the KKK Episode 6

If there is a combo of class, comfort, nature and experience, we are India’s premiere Go-to staycation place in multiple destinations of the country. Our locations are a blend of art, literature, music, design and culture. We aspire to offer the same varied experiences and memories to eclectic discerning travellers with exquisite needs at newer locations and to that effect we seek an investment,” pitched Drasty Shah, co-founder of The Project Café.

She was pitching on the Kal Ke Krorepati (KKK) – Chhote Sheher Bade Sapne show, an initiative that is committed to highlighting the India's burgeoning startup ecosystem and offering a critical platform for startups. Sourav was has been launched on Zee Business and Tata Play's Channel No 515 (Har Ghar Startup).

Also pitching in the same episode is, Raj Anupam, co-founder of Cargar. “We all know Electric Vehicles constantly need to charge but they are also a hassle to charge. Not only is the process cumbersome and time consuming it also adds to a lot of range anxiety. With our solution, we intend to reach out to the vehicle at their location and convenience. Any location can become a charging location in no time. We are an on demand charging service which is a 100% grid free and hassle free charging idea,” claims Anupam.