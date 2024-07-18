Data Startups Rule the KKK Episode 6

If there is a combo of class, comfort, nature and experience, we are India’s premiere Go-to staycation place in multiple destinations of the country. Our locations are a blend of art, literature, music, design and culture. We aspire to offer the same varied experiences and memories to eclectic discerning travellers with exquisite needs at newer locations and to that effect we seek an investment,” pitched Drasty Shah, co-founder of The Project Café.
She was pitching on the Kal Ke Krorepati (KKK) – Chhote Sheher Bade Sapne show, an initiative that is committed to highlighting the India's burgeoning startup ecosystem and offering a critical platform for startups. Sourav was has been launched on Zee Business and Tata Play's Channel No 515 (Har Ghar Startup).
Also pitching in the same episode is, Raj Anupam, co-founder of Cargar. “We all know Electric Vehicles constantly need to charge but they are also a hassle to charge. Not only is the process cumbersome and time consuming it also adds to a lot of range anxiety. With our solution, we intend to reach out to the vehicle at their location and convenience. Any location can become a charging location in no time. We are an on demand charging service which is a 100% grid free and hassle free charging idea,” claims Anupam.
Finishing their pitches well within the three stipulated minutes, both the co-founders were grilled on multiple levels by the heavy weight investors of the episode. These were Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO Marwari Catalysts, Dr. Neha Sharma, Founder Director, Accelerate India, Naveena Reddy, Head of Investments, Lead Angels & Mihir Joshi, CEO GVFL Ltd.
“The biggest strength of the entrepreneur to me is his clarity on exit and the future of business. I look forward to investing into businesses that have such clarity of purpose. I am finding many such good investors in our show,” says Sushil Sharma.
This being the Gujarat Chapter, it will be replicated in other states of India. The show is produced by Iroller Media and Ent, with FAVCY Venture Builders and Associate Producer Alka Gor serving as co-producers. FTC Media serves as the production company for the programme. Among other partners with the show are Costume partner Jade Blue, Venue partner Karnavati University, PR Partner Newsreach, Outdoor partner Kaushik Publicity & Digital partner Digibuzz.
The initiative solicited 500 business proposals and concepts from startups throughout Gujarat, which resulted in the meticulous selection of 27 promising ventures that offered innovative solutions across a variety of industries.
This week the episodes had some pleasant conversions, Do watch Kal Ke Krorepati – Chhote Sheher Bade Sapne that is on now.
Website - https://www.kalkekrorepati.com
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556666274922
Linkedin -
https://www.linkedin.com/company/101883612/admin/feed/posts/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kalkekrorepati/
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Kalkekrorepati-ud7wz